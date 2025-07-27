We often talk about the importance of education, access and opportunity, but one of the most powerful and cost-effective tools for long-term economic success is often overlooked: mentoring.

A new study, “The Long-Term Impacts of Mentors,” led by researchers from Harvard and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, shows that young people mentored through Big Brothers Big Sisters earn significantly more than their non-mentored peers, are 20% more likely to attend college, and close nearly two-thirds of the income gap between themselves and their mentors.

These aren’t just feel-good outcomes — they are measurable economic gains that ripple through families and communities. A few hours of consistent guidance can shift a young person’s future.

At Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, we see this transformation every day. But the need is urgent. More than one in three young people grow up without a positive role model, and nearly 100 kids in Utah are waiting for a mentor right now.

This is our call to action: Mentoring is an investment in our workforce and economy. Become a mentor, supporter, or partner at bbbsu.org.

The Board of Directors

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah