Former Orem High offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, recently entered the NCAA transfer portal after half a year at Oregon.
High school football: Timpview overwhelms nemesis Orem behind four Micah Beckstead TDs, two defensive scores
T-Birds scored two offensive and two defensive touchdowns in third quarter in route to blowout Region 8 win
High school football: Region 4 headlines Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings, including preseason No. 1 Corner Canyon
Four Region 4 high school football teams, led by No. 1 Corner Canyon, are ranked in the top 25 of the Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings for the 2021 season.
Corner Canyon, Orem, Pine View, Juab, Beaver, Duchesne nab top sports in respective classifications in preseason poll.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Dart delivered an offensive exposition in the Dons’ 10-9 victory over Salem Hills.
The Athletic published a list of the top 50 impact transfers for 2021, and four with connections to Utah are on it.
Orem High’s Chase Tuatagaloa announced via Twitter on Thursday he’s committed to first-year coach Blake Anderson’s program.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Ricky Parks, Raider Damuni and Kingsley Suamataia all get ratings bumps.
High school football: Dominance, consistency from Deseret News MVPs led teams to championship success
The 2020 Deseret News MVPs are Corner Canyon’s Noah Kjar, Orem’s Kingsley Suamatai’a, Sky View’s Kason Carlsen, Juab’s Trey Lund and Beaver’s Jake Eichorn.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
Rivals, one of the leading recruiting websites in the country, updated its rankings for prospects around the nation Monday, and Kingsley Suamataia was elevated from 4-star to 5-star status.
Among the top 15 prospects in Utah according to 247 Sports, 11 of them are still playing as 32 teams vie for championships across five classifications.
After more than a month away from the field in a prolonged pause, the Orem Tigers have roared back.
Friday’s 5A title game rematch between Timpview-Orem one of 10 games canceled this week because of COVID-19
The marquee showdown this Friday between Timpview and Orem, a rematch of last year’s 5A state championship, has been canceled, Timpview principal Fidel Montero confirmed.
The Knights defeated the Tigers 24-7, shutting down an Orem offense that came into the game averaging over 28 points a game.
5A high school football takeaways: Region play now underway, Orem, Alta, Maple Mountain and Provo all secure key wins
Maple Mountain halted an eight-year losing skid against Springville on an emotional night
The Tigers controlled the play throughout most of Friday’s contest but were dealt a big blow during the final two minutes of the first half.
Led by sophomore quarterback McCae Hillstead, the Falcons flew past defending 5A state champion Orem with little difficulty on Friday.
5A high school football takeaways: Farmington’s bounceback, dominant wins by Orem and Skyline highlight Week 2 slate
Orem handed East its first shutout since 2010, snapping a streak of 122 games
Orem’s defense stymied East’s potent attack throughout to warrant a rare shutout win over the 6A powerhouse on Friday.
5A high school football takeaways: Mountain Ridge, Brighton, Bonneville start 2020 strong with statement wins
Mountain Ridge controlled the game against Olympus for its first win in school history.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Orem Tigers football team heading into the 2020 season.
Three of last season’s final four teams came from Region 7, speaking loudly to the region’s overall strength.