High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Woods Cross overcomes slow start to cruise past Orem in 5A quarterfinals
By McCade Pearson
Feb 28, 2022 5:19 p.m. MST
merlin_2910700.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A playoff roundup from Friday’s games — including No. 18 Syracuse stunning No. 2 Davis
By James Edward
Feb 25, 2022 11:11 p.m. MST
merlin_2905136.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — top spots remain unchanged
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2022 10:55 a.m. MST
Orem’s Lance Reynolds and Alta’s Dylan Smith rush for a loose ball.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 5A’s top-ranked Orem holds off upset-minded Alta to improve to 12-0
By James Edward
Jan 4, 2022 10:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2894935.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Springville touchdown as time expires sends Red Devils to 5A title game
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 11, 2021 4:42 p.m. MST
merlin_2893968.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Orem outlasts Bountiful in 5A quarterfinal shootout
By Melissa Yack
Nov 5, 2021 11:12 p.m. MDT
Former Orem High offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia announced he is transferring from Oregon to BYU.
BYU Football
BYU football receives commitment from former 5-star recruit, Oregon OT transfer Kingsley Suamataia
Former Orem High offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, recently entered the NCAA transfer portal after half a year at Oregon.
By Brandon Judd
Nov 5, 2021 9:40 a.m. MDT
Kingsley Suamataia, shown here during his time at Orem High, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal with the Oregon Ducks.
College Football
Former 5-star recruit from Utah reportedly enters transfer portal, leaving Oregon
By Ryan McDonald
Oct 26, 2021 7:10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2891080.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Orem brings its ‘A’ game in surprising 5A first round blowout of Brighton
By James Edward
Oct 22, 2021 11:46 p.m. MDT
orem.girls.by.mindy.trimble.jpg
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: 5A region recaps
By James Edward
Oct 11, 2021 12:15 p.m. MDT
merlin_2886329.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Timpview overwhelms nemesis Orem behind four Micah Beckstead TDs, two defensive scores
T-Birds scored two offensive and two defensive touchdowns in third quarter in route to blowout Region 8 win
By James Edward
Sept 30, 2021 11:52 p.m. MDT
merlin_2882755.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Skyridge pitches 4th shutout in as many games, thrashes Orem
By Tommy Bailey
Sept 3, 2021 11:33 p.m. MDT
orem_logo.0__1_.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Orem remains the team to beat in 5A with win over East
By Bruce Smith
Aug 13, 2021 11:11 p.m. MDT
Corner Canyon’s Cody Hagen (3) runs the ball and dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the 6A football state championship game.
High School Football
High school football: Region 4 headlines Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings, including preseason No. 1 Corner Canyon
Four Region 4 high school football teams, led by No. 1 Corner Canyon, are ranked in the top 25 of the Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings for the 2021 season.
By James Edward
July 18, 2021 12 p.m. MDT
Orem won the 5A state championship last season and will be seeking a fifth straight state championship this season.
High School Football
Usual suspects headline Deseret News 2021 high school football coaches preseason rankings
Corner Canyon, Orem, Pine View, Juab, Beaver, Duchesne nab top sports in respective classifications in preseason poll.
By James Edward
July 7, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872642.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872382.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
image0.jpeg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Zac Dart delivers, sends Spanish Fork to 5A title game
Dart delivered an offensive exposition in the Dons’ 10-9 victory over Salem Hills.
By Brennan Smith
May 26, 2021 10:52 p.m. MDT
Orem players embrace pitcher Easton Davies after edging Maple Mountain 6-5 in the 5A baseball playoffs.
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Orem survives Maple Mountain push to advance in 5A tournament
By Brennan Smith
May 25, 2021 11:02 p.m. MDT
merlin_2870915.jpg
High School Track
High school track: Orem’s boys dominate to claim 5A title, while Timpanogos girls capture 1st state title in school history
By James Edward
May 19, 2021 10:56 p.m. MDT
AP20322828656312.jpg
Sports
Which college football transfers with Utah ties will make the biggest impact in 2021?
The Athletic published a list of the top 50 impact transfers for 2021, and four with connections to Utah are on it.
By Ryan McDonald
May 4, 2021 10:36 a.m. MDT
merlin_2850229.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
merlin_2842742.jpg
Sports
Utah State has its first 2022 football commit: a 3-star athlete from Orem
Orem High’s Chase Tuatagaloa announced via Twitter on Thursday he’s committed to first-year coach Blake Anderson’s program.
By Brandon Judd
March 18, 2021 10:09 p.m. MDT
orem_logo.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Orem overcomes slow start to knock off Box Elder in 5A first round
By Tom Ripplinger
Feb 23, 2021 10:57 p.m. MST
merlin_2842748.jpg
Sports
Star ratings were upgraded today for college football recruits. Three with Utah ties got bumps
Ricky Parks, Raider Damuni and Kingsley Suamataia all get ratings bumps.
By Joe Coles
Jan 27, 2021 4:54 p.m. MST
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school football: Dominance, consistency from Deseret News MVPs led teams to championship success
The 2020 Deseret News MVPs are Corner Canyon’s Noah Kjar, Orem’s Kingsley Suamatai’a, Sky View’s Kason Carlsen, Juab’s Trey Lund and Beaver’s Jake Eichorn.
By James Edward
Dec 11, 2020 8 a.m. MST
merlin_1722501.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
merlin_668810.jpg
Sports
Orem’s Kingsley Suamataia joins small Utah ranks as 5-star prospect
Rivals, one of the leading recruiting websites in the country, updated its rankings for prospects around the nation Monday, and Kingsley Suamataia was elevated from 4-star to 5-star status.
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 30, 2020 1:15 p.m. MST
merlin_2842742.jpg
Sports
High school football: Orem shuts down rival Timpview in 5A championship to clinch a 4-peat
By James Edward
Nov 20, 2020 8:50 p.m. MST
merlin_22345.jpg
Sports
Orem, Timpview set for 5A title game rematch, a game both have had circled on calendar all season
By James Edward
Nov 18, 2020 3:56 p.m. MST
merlin_2841870.jpg
Sports
High school football: Joe Smith, stifling defense lead Orem to convincing 5A semifinal win over Maple Mountain
By Brennan Smith
Nov 13, 2020 10:52 p.m. MST
merlin_20259.jpg
Sports
Top 2021 college football recruits who will play in Utah state semifinals this week
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 11, 2020 10:24 a.m. MST
pjimage__3_.jpg
Sports
High school football: A 4-peat within sights, Orem has momentum heading into 5A semifinals against underdog Maple Mountain
By James Edward
Nov 10, 2020 5:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2832326.jpg
Sports
College football recruiting: Top prospects still in the hunt as Utah high school playoffs heat up
Among the top 15 prospects in Utah according to 247 Sports, 11 of them are still playing as 32 teams vie for championships across five classifications.
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 5, 2020 9:47 a.m. MST
Orem_HS.png
Sports
High school football: Orem edges Lehi in thriller after month-long absence from game action
After more than a month away from the field in a prolonged pause, the Orem Tigers have roared back.
By Brennan Smith
Oct 14, 2020 10:54 p.m. MDT
merlin_2832528.jpg
Sports
Friday’s 5A title game rematch between Timpview-Orem one of 10 games canceled this week because of COVID-19
The marquee showdown this Friday between Timpview and Orem, a rematch of last year’s 5A state championship, has been canceled, Timpview principal Fidel Montero confirmed.
By James Edward
Oct 1, 2020 3:34 p.m. MDT
lone_peak_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school football: Lone Peak improves to 5-0 after smothering win over Orem
The Knights defeated the Tigers 24-7, shutting down an Orem offense that came into the game averaging over 28 points a game.
By Trent Wood
Sept 11, 2020 10:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_668810.jpg
Sports
Elite Orem OL Kingsley Suamataia announces commitment to Oregon Ducks
By Ryan McDonald
Sept 8, 2020 8:44 p.m. MDT
merlin_2829379.jpg
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Region play now underway, Orem, Alta, Maple Mountain and Provo all secure key wins
Maple Mountain halted an eight-year losing skid against Springville on an emotional night
By James Edward
Sept 5, 2020 8:13 a.m. MDT
orem_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school football: Orem rebounds from a tough 2 minutes of play to beat Alta 24-14
The Tigers controlled the play throughout most of Friday’s contest but were dealt a big blow during the final two minutes of the first half.
By Brandon Gurney
Sept 4, 2020 10:49 p.m. MDT
merlin_2828717.jpg
Sports
High school football: Skyridge rolls over Orem 35-14
Led by sophomore quarterback McCae Hillstead, the Falcons flew past defending 5A state champion Orem with little difficulty on Friday.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 28, 2020 10:45 p.m. MDT
merlin_2827849.jpg
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Farmington’s bounceback, dominant wins by Orem and Skyline highlight Week 2 slate
Orem handed East its first shutout since 2010, snapping a streak of 122 games
By James Edward
Aug 22, 2020 10:01 a.m. MDT
merlin_2827849.jpg
Sports
High school football: Orem makes like a Ferrari in a 24-0 win over East
Orem’s defense stymied East’s potent attack throughout to warrant a rare shutout win over the 6A powerhouse on Friday.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 21, 2020 10:34 p.m. MDT
8c3d42821a104c9f30b7d8044c80070ee57e0ec1_4.jpg
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Mountain Ridge, Brighton, Bonneville start 2020 strong with statement wins
Mountain Ridge controlled the game against Olympus for its first win in school history.
By James Edward
Aug 15, 2020 8:52 a.m. MDT
orem_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Orem Tigers 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Orem Tigers football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 7, 2020 2:14 p.m. MDT
merlin_22343.jpg
Sports
Orem and Timpview lead expected competitive Region 7
Three of last season’s final four teams came from Region 7, speaking loudly to the region’s overall strength.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 3, 2020 6:03 p.m. MDT
merlin_22229.jpg
Sports
High school football: Corner Canyon, Orem, Sky View, Morgan, Beaver pegged as 2020 favorites in preseason coaches rankings
By James Edward
July 7, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
