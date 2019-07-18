The Deseret News was founded in 1850 at the edge of the American frontier by pioneers committed to “Liberty & Truth.”

More than a century and a half later, the Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business. In addition to its award-winning website and mobile app, the Deseret News publishes a weekly edition (delivered by mail), Deseret Magazine, and the Church News.

The Deseret News is a subsidiary of the Deseret Management Corporation, which is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Deseret News retains and reaffirms its commitment to being a standard-bearer of journalistic integrity and principled reporting. We aim to elevate understanding, challenge assumptions and illuminate context from our long-standing heritage of faith, family and the fundamental values that build strong societies.

Learn more about the Deseret News logo.