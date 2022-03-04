Panguitch, Tintic, Manila and Monticello open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 1A regions
The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
American Fork’s Jaxon Kohler, Lehi’s Noa Gonsalves, Cedar City’s Dallin Grant, Juab’s Ty Allred, Layton Christian’s Jerheim Elder and Panguitch’s Kyler Bennett are the 2020-21 Deseret News boys basketball Players of the Year.
Panguitch set itself up for victory early and resisted several rally attempts in the 56-42 win over Wendover.
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
Green River, Panguitch, Wendover and Tabiona open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 1A regions.
Panguitch finished with three individual state champions en route to the state title
Panguitch tallied 139 points during the opening day of the state tournament and is in the driver’s seat for first state title since 2000
Defending 2A champion Millard faces a tough task against a Beaver team that has never won a wrestling title, while Panguitch’s path to a 1A title more clear after realignment
Panguitch qualified 22 wrestlers to next week’s state meet while Rich qualified 15
Kanab swept the three categories to win the state championship, with Enterprise in second and North Summit in third
Each player played at a championship level and made their team and school better, both on and off the court
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 1A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.