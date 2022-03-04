Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Wendover’s Orlando Alvarez tries to stop Panguitch’s Cody Hatch during a game at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Panguitch takes first step in defending title with win over Wendover
By David Anderson
March 2, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 27 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Feb 14, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
Panguitch High School wrestling accepts the 2022 state 1A wrestling trophy at the Sevier Valley Center.
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Panguitch 3-peats as 1A state champions
By David Anderson
Feb 12, 2022 8:13 p.m. MST
High School Wrestling
High school boys wrestling: Millard, Panguitch in control after opening day of 2A and 1A state tournaments
By James Edward
Feb 11, 2022 8:23 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — Bingham jumps back into No. 1 spot in 6A
By James Edward
Feb 9, 2022 10:27 a.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Davis reclaims top spot in 6A, Olympus the new No. 1 in 5A
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 1:26 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — top spots remain unchanged
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2022 10:55 a.m. MST
Panguitch High School’s wrestling team dominated at the 1A Divisional meet at Bryce Valley High School as it qualified 26 wrestlers to the 1A state championships.
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: 1A divisional recaps, Panguitch, Monticello claim team titles
By James Edward
Jan 28, 2022 8:57 p.m. MST
Who are the best 1A boys basketball teams in 2021-22?
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 2021 Class 1A team-by-team preseason capsules
Panguitch, Tintic, Manila and Monticello open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 1A regions
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 16, 2021 11 a.m. MST
Utah high school basketball tips off this week in the 3A/2A/1A ranks.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 3A/2A/1A season tips off this week, Juan Diego, San Juan, Panguitch tabbed preseason favorites
By James Edward
Nov 15, 2021 9:55 a.m. MST
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Intermountain Christian takes down Panguitch to win first state title
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 30, 2021 8:39 p.m. MDT
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: Bryce Valley boys win first-ever 1A state title, Panguitch girls repeat (with complete results)
By James Edward
Oct 27, 2021 6 p.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 2A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 1A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:30 a.m. MDT
High School Sports
High school boys basketball: Deseret News 2020-21 Players of the Year were dynamic two-way players
American Fork’s Jaxon Kohler, Lehi’s Noa Gonsalves, Cedar City’s Dallin Grant, Juab’s Ty Allred, Layton Christian’s Jerheim Elder and Panguitch’s Kyler Bennett are the 2020-21 Deseret News boys basketball Players of the Year.
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 9:30 a.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 1A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: Panguitch picks up school’s eighth title in 1A title win over Wendover
Panguitch set itself up for victory early and resisted several rally attempts in the 56-42 win over Wendover.
By David Anderson
March 6, 2021 11:07 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: First-timer Wendover to take on veteran Panguitch in 1A championship
By David Anderson
March 6, 2021 12:15 a.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: Panguitch knocks off region rival Piute in 1A quarterfinals
By David Anderson
March 4, 2021 7:11 p.m. MST
Sports
A closer at 2021 high school wrestling championships
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 5:32 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 1A team-by-team preseason capsules
Green River, Panguitch, Wendover and Tabiona open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 1A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1 p.m. MST
Sports
High school cross-country: Adelaide Englestead’s dramatic finish helps Panguitch girls claim 1A title, boys title goes to Piute
By James Edward
Oct 21, 2020 5:44 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah high school volleyball teams grateful to be taking the court this fall led by usual cast of contenders
By James Edward
Aug 24, 2020 4:09 p.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 1A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 1A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: Bryce Valley comes back in OT to capture 1A championship
By David Anderson
Feb 29, 2020 10:37 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Panguitch nips Whitehorse in tense 1A quarterfinal game
By David Anderson
Feb 27, 2020 5:49 p.m. MST
Sports
High school wrestling: Panguitch pins down first state 1A wrestling title since 2000
Panguitch finished with three individual state champions en route to the state title
By David Anderson
Feb 8, 2020 8:48 p.m. MST
Sports
High school wrestling: Few surprises as Panguitch leads pack in 1A wrestling
Panguitch tallied 139 points during the opening day of the state tournament and is in the driver’s seat for first state title since 2000
By David Anderson
Feb 7, 2020 9:19 p.m. MST
Sports
High school wrestling: Beaver (2A), Panguitch (1A) hope to end long title droughts this weekend
Defending 2A champion Millard faces a tough task against a Beaver team that has never won a wrestling title, while Panguitch’s path to a 1A title more clear after realignment
By James Edward
Feb 3, 2020 4:35 p.m. MST
Sports
High school wrestling: Panguitch, Rich claim titles at 1A Divisional meets
Panguitch qualified 22 wrestlers to next week’s state meet while Rich qualified 15
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2020 12:45 p.m. MST
Sports
High school drill: Kanab wins second straight 2A state title
Kanab swept the three categories to win the state championship, with Enterprise in second and North Summit in third
By James Edward
Jan 31, 2020 10:45 p.m. MST
Sports
High school volleyball MVPs exemplified what it means to play at a championship level
Each player played at a championship level and made their team and school better, both on and off the court
By Joe Coles
Dec 10, 2019 8:15 a.m. MST
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 1A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 1A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
High school volleyball: Panguitch rolls in 1A championship game to complete three-peat
By Joe Coles
Nov 2, 2019 8:51 p.m. MDT
Sports
1A cross-country: Taylia Norris, Luke Reeder take individual titles; Wayne, Milford claim team championships
By Joe Coles
Oct 23, 2019 7:58 p.m. MDT
