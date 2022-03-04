Parenting
Here are four tips to teach your children about budgeting, saving and spending.
Utah-based tech startup Owlet, innovators of a baby sock that monitors infant vital signs, will stop selling the product until it earns approval from the FDA.
Experts told The Washington Post it’s OK for your child to mention COVID-19 during playtime.
Utah police agencies seek parents’ help to stop online child predators
After a failed shopping experience that ended with my 2-year old having a bloody nose, I blame car shopping carts and not poor parenting. I’ll argue anyone who says otherwise.
As I watched our new family dog play in the backyard with the neighbor dogs and my children and their friends, I realized that when it all comes down to it, we’re not all that different.
Amy Choate-Nielsen sometimes feels conflicted about this time of year, but she drew inspiration from the beginning of 2018 from an unlikely source.
Michelle Singletary in her “Color of Money” column advises: Don’t spend more than you can afford for your child’s college.
On New Year’s morning, I had the goal of running a marathon, but it didn’t happen. Instead, I spent some cherished miles with my son.
What science has to say about when your kids should hit the hay.
Studies show that books can increase empathy and open your mind to new ideas. Here’s how to tackle reading in the new year.
There’s a saying that goes, “a fish doesn’t know he is surrounded by water until he’s out of it.” I think that’s how my life has been in regards to the Spirit.
Michelle Singletary “Color of Money” column: Don’t be fooled by the word “sale.”
As the new year begins, maybe we parents and grandparents need to resolve to be more childlike — and to have more spontaneous joy with our children. One of the most basic joys that we can learn from our kids is the joy of spontaneous delight.
There’s always a moment when it seems planning a trip might not be as prudent as purchasing an item, but investing in memories can bring priceless rewards.
Are you training your kids for success by flexing your own mental muscle?
Moving to a new town can be scary, especially when you don’t know your way around. A simple solution to this problem is to run the town.
We are a culture that prizes the young. However, numerous studies show that some of our greatest creative blossoming can happen in later years.
My top-10 totally attainable resolutions that could make my kids better humans and my life easier.
It was one of those moments I’ll never forget: the look on Will’s face, the crowd’s supportive applause, the feeling as we sang that made me so very grateful for what I get to do: share my heart through song.
The word joy is inseparably connected to Christmas. The angel brought “good tidings of great joy.” The wise men, when they saw the star, “rejoiced with exceeding great joy.” How can you help children to feel this joy?
Every year, Amy Choate-Nielsen reflects on what she would write if she mailed a Christmas card to her friends and family. Maybe next year, she’ll follow through.
How I coped when infertility sapped the joy and peace from my holidays.
Dave Ramsey answers two questions: One about how much to give grandchildren at Christmas and following up on a job interview without being obnoxious.
Yes, I am crying as I write this piece on the 30-year anniversary of my father’s death.
As messy as it is, these broken pieces of my life are proof that I have given all I can of myself and feasted well for another day with the thing that matters most: my family.
If we want to “hope for a better world,” we need to find a way to bring Jesus Christ close to us every day. We need to make beauty from bullets, and a heavenly chorus from the cacophony of earthly voices.
Recently my 2-year-old son, Audi, broke his femur in a failed attempt to retrieve a jacket from the coat rack by climbing it.
Six ways to help re-center on Jesus Christ during the holidays.
For me, it’s not necessarily about what we’re doing, but that we’re all doing it together, in a spirit of joy and love.
Growing older is inevitable, so working to be healthy and to be of service to others as long as possible helps us celebrate our age.
When my daughter saved up for her own iPod, we suddenly had to determine when, where and how she could use her new “toy.”
One story my uncle told me about my grandmother always made me feel sad. But now I see how my grandmother made something difficult into something humorous.
We love our connection to you who read us, whether it’s every column or only occasionally. We appreciate you, and once in a while, as is the case today, we do a very personal column about some aspect of our lives that we want to share.
“Bring joy to the world; it’s the thing to do, but the world does not revolve around you. Don’t be a jerk — it’s Christmas,” from “Don’t Be a Jerk (It’s Christmas)” by SpongeBob SquarePants.
Dave Ramsey answers a question about saving to buy a home and about life insurance.
After giving birth to my eighth child, I knew I had some work to do if I was going to get back into shape. This time, however, I have decided to take a different approach to my post-baby recovery.
From light shows to ballets, these Utah traditions have become part of our family’s holiday season.
Disagreements among family isn’t always such a bad thing. Turns out, it’s great breeding ground for creativity.
Don’t be embarrassed if you can’t afford a holiday visit.
Dave Ramsey answers questions from a parent asking if they can ask their son to pay off his student loan and also a question about used cars.
You don’t need a huge budget to make the magic last longer than the batteries in this year’s hottest toy.
Let’s not let Thanksgiving become just a little one day break in the Christmas shopping and the hectic holidays. Let’s let November be all about gratitude and traditions and heritage and family love.
With Black Friday around the corner, we all could use a reminder of what we already have.
I love this time of year when we look for the good in our lives and turn to God in gratitude. Tonight, I’m grateful for my saint of a spouse as well as warm baths, good books and locked doors.
After confronting a mouse in the closet this afternoon, my son and I were shaken to the core.