Parenting

Black Friday shoppers in California.
Parenting
Teach your children personal finance during the holidays
Here are four tips to teach your children about budgeting, saving and spending.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 16, 2021 5:26 p.m. MST
Utah
Owlet infant monitoring sock pulled following FDA warning
Utah-based tech startup Owlet, innovators of a baby sock that monitors infant vital signs, will stop selling the product until it earns approval from the FDA.
By Art Raymond
Nov 24, 2021 1:47 p.m. MST
Principle Angela Garcia looks over a student’s homework as children line up before entering the Osborn School, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Rye, N.Y.
Coronavirus
Your child may mention COVID-19 during playtime. Experts say that’s OK
Experts told The Washington Post it’s OK for your child to mention COVID-19 during playtime.
By Herb Scribner
Nov 27, 2020 10 p.m. MST
Surveys show 73 percent of teens between 13 and 17 now have smartphones, and 93 percent of them use them to go online at least once a day.
Utah
Parents, it’s 10 p.m. (or 10 a.m.) Do you know where your children are online?
Utah police agencies seek parents’ help to stop online child predators
By Dennis Romboy
Nov 19, 2019 4:49 p.m. MST
Family
Arianne Brown: I blame car shopping carts for my parenting woes
After a failed shopping experience that ended with my 2-year old having a bloody nose, I blame car shopping carts and not poor parenting. I’ll argue anyone who says otherwise.
By Deseret News
May 30, 2018 10 a.m. MDT
Family
Arianne Brown: Dogs and people aren’t all that different
As I watched our new family dog play in the backyard with the neighbor dogs and my children and their friends, I realized that when it all comes down to it, we’re not all that different.
By Deseret News
Jan 25, 2018 11 a.m. MST
Family
When facing a new year, swim upstream
Amy Choate-Nielsen sometimes feels conflicted about this time of year, but she drew inspiration from the beginning of 2018 from an unlikely source.
By Amy Choate-Nielsen
Jan 17, 2018 8 a.m. MST
Michelle Singletary advises: Don't spend more than you can afford for your child's college.
Family
Michelle Singletary: Don’t spend more than you can afford for your child’s college
Michelle Singletary in her “Color of Money” column advises: Don’t spend more than you can afford for your child’s college.
By Deseret News
Jan 16, 2018 8 p.m. MST
Arianne Brown stands with her son Ace after running the New Year's Revolution Run together.
Family
Arianne Brown: Allow your goals to shift for your children to meet theirs
On New Year’s morning, I had the goal of running a marathon, but it didn’t happen. Instead, I spent some cherished miles with my son.
By Deseret News
Jan 10, 2018 11:15 a.m. MST
Family
Are your children getting to bed early enough?
What science has to say about when your kids should hit the hay.
By Erin Stewart
Jan 10, 2018 9:31 a.m. MST
Entertainment
How to read 100 books this year
Studies show that books can increase empathy and open your mind to new ideas. Here’s how to tackle reading in the new year.
By Tiffany Gee Lewis
Jan 10, 2018 9:15 a.m. MST
Carmen Herbert and her family attend church.
Faith
Building my testimony through the words of the prophets, including President Monson
There’s a saying that goes, “a fish doesn’t know he is surrounded by water until he’s out of it.” I think that’s how my life has been in regards to the Spirit.
By Carmen Rasmusen Herbert
Jan 7, 2018 6:30 a.m. MST
"Don't be fooled by the word 'sale,'" Michelle Singletary advises.
Family
Michelle Singletary: Don’t be fooled by the word ‘sale’
Michelle Singletary “Color of Money” column: Don’t be fooled by the word “sale.”
By Deseret News
Jan 3, 2018 3:30 p.m. MST
Columnist Dave Ramsey offers advice on LLCs, creditors and partnerships.
Family
Business issues and family
Dave Ramsey offers financial advice.
By Dave Ramsey
Jan 3, 2018 3:05 p.m. MST
One of the most basic joys that we can learn from our kids is the joy of spontaneous delight, including jumping in a puddle.
Family
Helping children find joy in spontaneity
As the new year begins, maybe we parents and grandparents need to resolve to be more childlike — and to have more spontaneous joy with our children. One of the most basic joys that we can learn from our kids is the joy of spontaneous delight.
By Linda & Richard Eyre
Jan 3, 2018 1:45 p.m. MST
Family
Note to self: The new kitchen table can wait — let’s take a trip
There’s always a moment when it seems planning a trip might not be as prudent as purchasing an item, but investing in memories can bring priceless rewards.
By Amy Choate-Nielsen
Jan 3, 2018 12:45 p.m. MST
Erin Stewart shares highlights from the Forbes article titled “13 things mentally strong parents don’t do.”
Family
Are you a mentally strong parent?
Are you training your kids for success by flexing your own mental muscle?
By Erin Stewart
Jan 3, 2018 11:45 a.m. MST
Arianne Brown runs in the foothills of her family's new hometown.
Family
Arianne Brown: Run the town to know the town
Moving to a new town can be scary, especially when you don’t know your way around. A simple solution to this problem is to run the town.
By Deseret News
Dec 27, 2017 11:05 a.m. MST
Tiffany Gee Lewis' grandmother, Dorothy Gee, learned to paint later in life. Her artwork is among the family's most cherished heirlooms.
Family
Can an old dog learn new tricks?
We are a culture that prizes the young. However, numerous studies show that some of our greatest creative blossoming can happen in later years.
By Tiffany Gee Lewis
Dec 27, 2017 9:05 a.m. MST
Erin Stewart shares her New Year's resolutions for her children, including putting laundry in the basket.
Family
Mom’s 10 New Year’s resolutions for her kids
My top-10 totally attainable resolutions that could make my kids better humans and my life easier.
By Erin Stewart
Dec 27, 2017 7:05 a.m. MST
Carmen Herbert and Alex Boye at his "Africanized" Christmas Concert on Monday, Dec. 18 at Olympus High.
Entertainment
Receiving the best gifts at an Alex Boye concert
It was one of those moments I’ll never forget: the look on Will’s face, the crowd’s supportive applause, the feeling as we sang that made me so very grateful for what I get to do: share my heart through song.
By Carmen Rasmusen Herbert
Dec 22, 2017 8:15 a.m. MST
Children participate in a Nativity scene in West Jordan in 2014.
Family
Joy vs. happiness at Christmas
The word joy is inseparably connected to Christmas. The angel brought “good tidings of great joy.” The wise men, when they saw the star, “rejoiced with exceeding great joy.” How can you help children to feel this joy?
By Linda & Richard Eyre
Dec 20, 2017 11:30 a.m. MST
Every year, Amy Choate-Nielsen reflects on what she would write if she mailed a Christmas card to her friends and family. Maybe next year, she'll follow through.
Family
What would you write in a Christmas card?
What would you write in a Christmas card?
By Amy Choate-Nielsen
Dec 20, 2017 9:05 a.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Erin Stewart shares how she coped with infertility at Christmastime.
Family
When I was hoping for a baby at Christmas
How I coped when infertility sapped the joy and peace from my holidays.
By Erin Stewart
Dec 20, 2017 6:55 a.m. MST
Dave Ramsey answers a question about how much to give the grandchildren for Christmas.
Family
Dave Ramsey: How much should we give our grandkids for Christmas?
Dave Ramsey answers two questions: One about how much to give grandchildren at Christmas and following up on a job interview without being obnoxious.
By Dave Ramsey
Dec 19, 2017 5:30 p.m. MST
Faith
Wright Words: What I’ve learned about tears on the 30th anniversary of my dad’s death
Yes, I am crying as I write this piece on the 30-year anniversary of my father’s death.
By Jason F. Wright
Dec 18, 2017 1:10 p.m. MST
Faith
A ‘handful of crumbs’ is enough
As messy as it is, these broken pieces of my life are proof that I have given all I can of myself and feasted well for another day with the thing that matters most: my family.
By Carmen Rasmusen Herbert
Dec 16, 2017 10:05 a.m. MST
Faith
Making beauty from bullets — lessons for Christmas
If we want to “hope for a better world,” we need to find a way to bring Jesus Christ close to us every day. We need to make beauty from bullets, and a heavenly chorus from the cacophony of earthly voices.
By Tiffany Gee Lewis
Dec 13, 2017 3:10 p.m. MST
Arianne Brown's 2-year-old son, Audi, sits on the couch after breaking his femur.
Family
Arianne Brown: A child in motion is a beautiful thing even if with a broken femur
Recently my 2-year-old son, Audi, broke his femur in a failed attempt to retrieve a jacket from the coat rack by climbing it.
By Deseret News
Dec 13, 2017 11:05 a.m. MST
Family
Focusing our kids on Jesus Christ at Christmas
Six ways to help re-center on Jesus Christ during the holidays.
By Erin Stewart
Dec 13, 2017 10:20 a.m. MST
Family
Herbert family’s top 6 Christmas outings
For me, it’s not necessarily about what we’re doing, but that we’re all doing it together, in a spirit of joy and love.
By Carmen Rasmusen Herbert
Dec 8, 2017 2:55 p.m. MST
Family
Celebrating a season for growing older
Growing older is inevitable, so working to be healthy and to be of service to others as long as possible helps us celebrate our age.
By Sherry Young
Dec 7, 2017 8:15 a.m. MST
Family
Setting family rules for devices
When my daughter saved up for her own iPod, we suddenly had to determine when, where and how she could use her new “toy.”
By Erin Stewart
Dec 6, 2017 11:23 a.m. MST
Family
Grandma’s fortitude laid groundwork for workforce
One story my uncle told me about my grandmother always made me feel sad. But now I see how my grandmother made something difficult into something humorous.
By Amy Choate-Nielsen
Dec 6, 2017 11:05 a.m. MST
Family
Reflections on many years of book publishing, connecting with readers and a holiday gift
We love our connection to you who read us, whether it’s every column or only occasionally. We appreciate you, and once in a while, as is the case today, we do a very personal column about some aspect of our lives that we want to share.
By Linda & Richard Eyre
Dec 6, 2017 7:05 a.m. MST
Carmen Herbert's kids smile at the live Nativity scene at Tuachan in St. George on a family vacation.
Family
‘Don’t Be a Jerk (It’s Christmas)’ and other holiday lessons from a Spongebob Squarepants song
“Bring joy to the world; it’s the thing to do, but the world does not revolve around you. Don’t be a jerk — it’s Christmas,” from “Don’t Be a Jerk (It’s Christmas)” by SpongeBob SquarePants.
By Carmen Rasmusen Herbert
Dec 1, 2017 11:45 a.m. MST
In this photograph taken July 15, 2010, a home is advertised for sale in Springfield, Ill. Dave Ramsey offers advice to someone saving to buy their first home.
Family
How to create a plan to support the dream of home ownership
Dave Ramsey answers a question about saving to buy a home and about life insurance.
By Dave Ramsey
Nov 29, 2017 1:15 p.m. MST
Arianne Brown recently had her eighth child and has decided to take a different approach to post-pregnancy fitness.
Family
Arianne Brown: My new approach to post-baby recovery
After giving birth to my eighth child, I knew I had some work to do if I was going to get back into shape. This time, however, I have decided to take a different approach to my post-baby recovery.
By Deseret News
Nov 29, 2017 11 a.m. MST
Family
Developing Christmas traditions to enjoy as a family
From light shows to ballets, these Utah traditions have become part of our family’s holiday season.
By Erin Stewart
Nov 29, 2017 9 a.m. MST
Disagreement in family isn't always such a bad thing. Turns out, it's great breeding ground for creativity, according to a New York Times article.
Family
The bicker that brings us together
Disagreements among family isn’t always such a bad thing. Turns out, it’s great breeding ground for creativity.
By Tiffany Gee Lewis
Nov 29, 2017 7 a.m. MST
Travelers arrive to catch their flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Family
Michelle Singletary: Don’t be embarrassed if you can’t afford a holiday visit
Don’t be embarrassed if you can’t afford a holiday visit.
By Deseret News
Nov 28, 2017 6:05 p.m. MST
A parent asks Dave Ramsey about having her son pay off his student loan debt now that he's graduated from law school.
Family
Dave Ramsey: Should parents ask their soon-to-be lawyer son to pay off student loan debt?
Dave Ramsey answers questions from a parent asking if they can ask their son to pay off his student loan and also a question about used cars.
By Dave Ramsey
Nov 22, 2017 12:55 p.m. MST
Family
Giving experiences instead of more stuff this Christmas
You don’t need a huge budget to make the magic last longer than the batteries in this year’s hottest toy.
By Erin Stewart
Nov 22, 2017 11 a.m. MST
Richard and Linda Eyre with their family at Bear Lake this summer.
Family
Don’t jump over Thanksgiving
Let’s not let Thanksgiving become just a little one day break in the Christmas shopping and the hectic holidays. Let’s let November be all about gratitude and traditions and heritage and family love.
By Linda & Richard Eyre
Nov 22, 2017 9:15 a.m. MST
Keeping a gratitude journal is one of the six tips Erin Stewart shares for finding gratitude in contentment.
Family
6 ways to help find gratitude in contentment
With Black Friday around the corner, we all could use a reminder of what we already have.
By Erin Stewart
Nov 15, 2017 7:30 a.m. MST
Chocolate, herbal tea, a face mask, a good book and a bath bomb? How could I not be in a good mood! Gifts from my husband that sparked gratitude after a grumpy day.
Family
How a twist on service helped turn my grumpiness into gratitude
I love this time of year when we look for the good in our lives and turn to God in gratitude. Tonight, I’m grateful for my saint of a spouse as well as warm baths, good books and locked doors.
By Carmen Rasmusen Herbert
Nov 10, 2017 1:45 p.m. MST
After confronting a mouse in the closet on a recent afternoon, Amy Choate-Nielsen and her son were shaken to the core.
Family
A mouse in the house brings family responsibility into perspective
After confronting a mouse in the closet this afternoon, my son and I were shaken to the core.
By Amy Choate-Nielsen
Nov 8, 2017 3:15 p.m. MST
