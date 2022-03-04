The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Payson Lions football team heading into the 2020 season.
Payson qualified 22 wrestlers to state where it will look to dethone defending state champion Wasatch
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
