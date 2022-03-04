Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Payson’s Aaron Garcia, shown here at last year’s 5A state championships, was among the winners at Tuesday’s Utah All-Star Duals at UVU.
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Uintah boys, Maple Mountain girls cling to narrow first day leads at 5A state tournament
By James Edward
Feb 16, 2022 9:38 p.m. MST
uintah.5A.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Uintah, Payson boys, Uintah, Springville girls prevail at 5A Divisional meets
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 9:51 p.m. MST
merlin_2904620.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Davis reclaims top spot in 6A, Olympus the new No. 1 in 5A
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 1:26 p.m. MST
Stansbury Park faces Payson in a high school boys basketball game in Stansbury Park on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Stansbury pulls away from Payson, remains perfect in Region 7
By James Edward
Jan 25, 2022 10:14 p.m. MST
merlin_2872382.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2857184.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:34 a.m. MDT
merlin_2853887.jpg
Sports
A closer at 2021 high school wrestling championships
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 5:32 p.m. MST
merlin_1722501.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
payson_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Payson Lions 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Payson Lions football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Joe Coles
Aug 11, 2020 11:23 a.m. MDT
merlin_1724813.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
4d08b71871.0.jpeg
Sports
High school wrestling: Payson and Wasatch neck-and-neck after first day of 5A state tournament
By Trent Wood
Feb 12, 2020 8:57 p.m. MST
merlin_943673.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Traditional powerhouses and rising programs alike to contend for state titles
By Trent Wood
Feb 10, 2020 3:49 p.m. MST
merlin_943665.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Wasatch, Payson cruise to titles at 5A Divisionals
Payson qualified 22 wrestlers to state where it will look to dethone defending state champion Wasatch
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2020 12:51 p.m. MST
merlin_20245.jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
