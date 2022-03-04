The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
High school girls basketball: Deseret News 2020-21 Players of the Year made their marks at both ends of the court
Herriman’s Lealani Falatea, Springville’s Kayla Jackson, Logan’s Amber Kartchner, Judge Memorial’s Teya Sidberry, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Piute’s Kassidy Westwood are the 2020-21 Deseret News girls basketball Players of the Year.
The Thunderbirds held on for a 44-40 title win in a battle between region rivals Saturday evening at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
Green River, Panguitch, Wendover and Tabiona open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 1A regions.
Panguitch tallied 139 points during the opening day of the state tournament and is in the driver’s seat for first state title since 2000
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 1A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
