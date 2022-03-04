Pleasant Grove welcomed undefeated Mountain Ridge to its basketball court Tuesday night, resulting in a 63-53 Viking victory.
High school football: Corner Canyon marches into 2021 on 40-game winning streak and the obvious front runner in stacked Region 4
Corner Canyon’s high school football team has won 40 straight games and is again the team to beat heading into another stacked Region 4 in 2021.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Corner Canyon outlasted Park City to win the Division A championship, while Alta and Pleasant Grove claim Division B and C crowns.
High school baseball: American Fork puts punctuation mark on dominant 2021 season by winning 6A state championship
American Fork’s sweep of rival Pleasant Grove in 6A championship series clinches 10th state title in school history as the Cavemen finished 2021 with a 30-1 record.
High school baseball: American Fork settles in, takes Game 1 from Pleasant Grove in 6A championship series
American Fork beat Pleasant Grove 9-6 in Game 1 of 6A state championship series.
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
High school boys basketball: No. 1 Westlake runs winning streak to 13 straight behind career night from Keilan Torkornoo
Big man Keilan Torkornoo scored a career-high 21 points as Westlake handled Pleasant Grove.
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
American Fork shut out Fremont while Davis blasted past Pleasant Grove during Tuesday’s semifinal action.
Corner Canyon, Skyridge, American Fork, Pleasant Grove and Lone Peak all went 5-0 in the preseason
The Vikings rode Rex Conners heavily in Friday’s thrilling comeback win over the Pioneers.
At one time, Brandon Doman was the odds-on favorite to become the next head coach at BYU. After being let go from the program in 2012, you may be surprised to learn what he has been up to.
Like most other football programs around the state, Pleasant Grove received some notable transfers from out of state due to the pandemic. So far, for this trio, it’s working out well.
6A high school football takeaways: Region 4 sweep again, highlighted by Corner Canyon dismantling Herriman and Skyridge rolling past Bingham
Corner Canyon, Lone Peak, American Fork, Pleasant Grove, Skyridge and Westlake are all 2-0 after Week 2
High school football: Banged-up Pleasant Grove survives late push from Maple Mountain to improve to 2-0
Pleasant Grove built a 19-0 lead on Maple Mountain but didn’t score in the second half as it held on for the 19-14 win.
6A high school football takeaways: Top-ranked teams roll as expected, while West, Granger among surprise Week 1 winners
6A elite, Corner Canyon, American Fork, East, Lone Peak all enjoy 20-plus point wins over quality programs
With a record to back it up, Region 4 should again house several of the state’s top programs, leading to tough and competitive play week in and week out.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Pleasant Grove Vikings football team heading into the 2020 season.
The Vikings took it to Lone Peak early for their first win during the Last Chance Tournament on Saturday.