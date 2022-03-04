Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
American Fork’s Evan Young lays the ball up
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Ollie Anderson, Evan Young make clutch plays to lead American Fork to 6A semifinal win
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 12:10 a.m. MST
Pleasant Grove and Skyridge compete during the boys 6A state basketball quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Pleasant Grove runs away from Skyridge in 6A quarterfinal, completes season sweep
By James Edward
March 1, 2022 6:12 p.m. MST
merlin_2910700.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A playoff roundup from Friday’s games — including No. 18 Syracuse stunning No. 2 Davis
By James Edward
Feb 25, 2022 11:11 p.m. MST
0f2fba61a29f92237bb915ee737e39a6fe992419_1.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Pleasant Grove, Layton boys, Westlake, Copper Hills girls prevail at 6A Divisional meets
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 10:37 p.m. MST
pleasantgrove.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Pleasant Grove holds Westlake offense in check to remain perfect in Region 4
By James Edward
Jan 21, 2022 10:50 p.m. MST
week21.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 21 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 3, 2022 6:06 p.m. MST
Pleasant Grove’s Isaac Garret, wearing white, dunks
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Pleasant Grove hands Mountain Ridge first loss of the season
Pleasant Grove welcomed undefeated Mountain Ridge to its basketball court Tuesday night, resulting in a 63-53 Viking victory.
By Tom Ripplinger
Dec 14, 2021 11:07 p.m. MST
IMG_0523.jpg
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Inaugural Deseret News all-state Humanitarian of the Year award winners
By James Edward
Dec 8, 2021 7:30 a.m. MST
Lone Peak players celebrate their win against Pleasant Grove in the 6A volleyball state championship.
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Lone Peak defeats Pleasant Grove, repeats as 6A state champions
By Tom Ripplinger
Nov 6, 2021 11:03 p.m. MDT
merlin_2893798.jpg
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: The top 4 seeds all advance to Saturday’s 6A semifinals
By Tom Ripplinger
Nov 4, 2021 10:51 p.m. MDT
Corner Canyon hasn’t lost a region game since jumping up to 6A and it will again be the team to beat in a stacked Region 4 this year.
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon marches into 2021 on 40-game winning streak and the obvious front runner in stacked Region 4
Corner Canyon’s high school football team has won 40 straight games and is again the team to beat heading into another stacked Region 4 in 2021.
By James Edward
Aug 7, 2021 6:14 p.m. MDT
Weber keeper Stockton Short is the Deseret News 6A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2860332.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
Riverton High School pitcher Kaysen Korth is the Deseret News 6A Softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 6A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
The Corner Canyon Chargers celebrate winning the 2021 Division A boys lacrosse championship.
High School Boys Lacrosse
High school boys lacrosse: ‘Ferraris’ of Corner Canyon take home Division A championship
Corner Canyon outlasted Park City to win the Division A championship, while Alta and Pleasant Grove claim Division B and C crowns.
By Tyler Haslam
May 29, 2021 9:04 p.m. MDT
American Fork High School baseball dominated the 6A state basketball tournament at UCCU Ballpark in Orem this year.
High School Baseball
High school baseball: American Fork puts punctuation mark on dominant 2021 season by winning 6A state championship
American Fork’s sweep of rival Pleasant Grove in 6A championship series clinches 10th state title in school history as the Cavemen finished 2021 with a 30-1 record.
By James Edward
May 29, 2021 5:55 p.m. MDT
american_fork_logo.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: American Fork settles in, takes Game 1 from Pleasant Grove in 6A championship series
American Fork beat Pleasant Grove 9-6 in Game 1 of 6A state championship series.
By James Edward
May 28, 2021 10:25 p.m. MDT
merlin_2872116.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Marquee 6A title game showdown set as top seeds American Fork, Pleasant Grove advance on Wednesday
By James Edward
May 26, 2021 10:37 p.m. MDT
Pleasant Grove High School baseball coach Darrin Henry congratulates his players following a 6A baseball state tournament win at UCCU Ballpark in Orem.
High School Baseball
High school baseball: American Fork and Pleasant Grove stay on collision course for 6A championship showdown
By James Edward
May 25, 2021 10:51 p.m. MDT
pleasant.grove.0.png
High School Softball
High school softball: Kaitlyn Phelon leads Pleasant Grove softball into second round of 6A tournament
By Tom Ripplinger
May 17, 2021 8:02 p.m. MDT
merlin_2847825.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
merlin_2856497.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:05 p.m. MDT
merlin_2853887.jpg
Sports
A closer at 2021 high school wrestling championships
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 5:32 p.m. MST
merlin_2853899.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Pleasant Grove rolls to another state title, its 10th in past 11 years
By James Edward
Feb 19, 2021 10:51 p.m. MST
merlin_2850709.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: No. 1 Westlake runs winning streak to 13 straight behind career night from Keilan Torkornoo
Big man Keilan Torkornoo scored a career-high 21 points as Westlake handled Pleasant Grove.
By James Edward
Jan 29, 2021 10:33 p.m. MST
merlin_2844695.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Inconsistency aside, Pleasant Grove continues finding ways to win, including beating Timpanogos
By James Edward
Dec 8, 2020 10:16 p.m. MST
merlin_990695.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2:01 p.m. MST
Bingham heads into the 2021 season as the Region 3 favorite.
Sports
High school football: Last-second field goal lifts Bingham past Pleasant Grove in 6A second round
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 30, 2020 9:34 p.m. MDT
merlin_2837396.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: American Fork and Davis win to set up rematch of 6A state championship
American Fork shut out Fremont while Davis blasted past Pleasant Grove during Tuesday’s semifinal action.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 20, 2020 10:50 p.m. MDT
merlin_2830282.jpg
Sports
Utah football receives commitment from 6-foot-7 Pleasant Grove prospect Isaac Vaha
By Ryan McDonald
Oct 15, 2020 4:32 p.m. MDT
merlin_2830850.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Fremont upsets Herriman in OT, Lone Peak survives in penalties in second round of 6A playoffs
By James Edward
Oct 13, 2020 9:11 p.m. MDT
corner_canyon_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school football: Corner Canyon overpowers Pleasant Grove to open Region 4 play with big win
By Brennan Smith
Sept 18, 2020 10:38 p.m. MDT
merlin_809181.0.jpg
Sports
High school football: Dynamite Region 4 highlights week 6 slate as five teams are still undefeated
Corner Canyon, Skyridge, American Fork, Pleasant Grove and Lone Peak all went 5-0 in the preseason
By James Edward
Sept 16, 2020 5:33 p.m. MDT
merlin_2830330.jpg
Sports
6A high school football Week 5 takeaways: Cyprus gets first win, while Region 1 and Region 4 heavyweights remain undefeated
By James Edward
Sept 12, 2020 11:42 a.m. MDT
merlin_2830280.jpg
Sports
High school football: Pleasant Grove guts out a 35-29 overtime win over Lehi
The Vikings rode Rex Conners heavily in Friday’s thrilling comeback win over the Pioneers.
By Brandon Gurney
Sept 11, 2020 10:44 p.m. MDT
merlin_2826615.jpg
Sports
Top 20 performances of week 3 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Sept 2, 2020 12:22 p.m. MDT
merlin_2827381.jpg
Sports
‘I miss it and I loved it’: Brandon Doman reflects on time at BYU
At one time, Brandon Doman was the odds-on favorite to become the next head coach at BYU. After being let go from the program in 2012, you may be surprised to learn what he has been up to.
By Jeff Call
Aug 24, 2020 9:59 p.m. MDT
merlin_2827245.jpg
Sports
Utah high school volleyball teams grateful to be taking the court this fall led by usual cast of contenders
By James Edward
Aug 24, 2020 4:09 p.m. MDT
merlin_2827291.jpg
Sports
Making the best of it: BYU ties lead Oregon trio to Pleasant Grove High football team
Like most other football programs around the state, Pleasant Grove received some notable transfers from out of state due to the pandemic. So far, for this trio, it’s working out well.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 24, 2020 11:16 a.m. MDT
merlin_2827921.jpg
Sports
6A high school football takeaways: Region 4 sweep again, highlighted by Corner Canyon dismantling Herriman and Skyridge rolling past Bingham
Corner Canyon, Lone Peak, American Fork, Pleasant Grove, Skyridge and Westlake are all 2-0 after Week 2
By James Edward
Aug 22, 2020 9:22 a.m. MDT
merlin_2827907.jpg
High School Sports
High school football: Banged-up Pleasant Grove survives late push from Maple Mountain to improve to 2-0
Pleasant Grove built a 19-0 lead on Maple Mountain but didn’t score in the second half as it held on for the 19-14 win.
By James Edward
Aug 21, 2020 10:29 p.m. MDT
merlin_2826691.jpg
Sports
Top performances of Week 1 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Aug 19, 2020 10:16 a.m. MDT
merlin_2827271.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: Pleasant Grove sweeps Lehi in Kimberly Hawkey’s first game as head coach
By Joe Coles
Aug 18, 2020 10:03 p.m. MDT
merlin_2826757.jpg
Sports
6A high school football takeaways: Top-ranked teams roll as expected, while West, Granger among surprise Week 1 winners
6A elite, Corner Canyon, American Fork, East, Lone Peak all enjoy 20-plus point wins over quality programs
By James Edward
Aug 15, 2020 9:59 a.m. MDT
merlin_22265.jpg
Sports
The story remains the same for Region 4, which most consider the state’s toughest region
With a record to back it up, Region 4 should again house several of the state’s top programs, leading to tough and competitive play week in and week out.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 6, 2020 7:41 p.m. MDT
pleasant.grove.png
Sports
High school football: Pleasant Grove Vikings 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Pleasant Grove Vikings football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Brandon Gurney
July 29, 2020 3:45 p.m. MDT
3003ff6951.0.0.jpeg
Sports
Seemingly normal: Pleasant Grove baseball finding its groove during extraordinary circumstances
The Vikings took it to Lone Peak early for their first win during the Last Chance Tournament on Saturday.
By Brandon Gurney
May 30, 2020 9:11 p.m. MDT
