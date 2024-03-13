Ukrainian soldiers from The 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Mariupol Brigade prepare to fire a multiple launch rocket system based on a pickup truck toward Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 5, 2024. Senior U.S. defense officials said Tuesday, March 12, that the Pentagon will rush about $300 million in weapons to Ukraine after finding some cost savings in its contracts, even though the military remains deeply overdrawn.

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Wednesday to discuss a range of topics from Turkey’s role in the Israel-Hamas war to whether or not Republicans in Congress will approve aid to Ukraine.

The former Arizona senator emphasized Turkey’s unique position as it sits “right in the middle” of a “war to the north in Ukraine” and a “war to the south in Gaza.”

On U.S. aid to Ukraine

When asked if he had made progress in convincing any former colleagues in Congress to expand direct aid to Ukraine, Flake said he was “confident that they will come through with it.”

“They understand the importance of keeping with our commitment and the fact that if we want ... our NATO regional partners to step up, we have to remain committed.”

Flake was then asked what he thought about some Republicans opposing aid to Ukraine. Flake said it was “tough to see” but he reiterated that he believed Congress would “come through” for Ukraine, saying, “This is a bipartisan issue.”

On Turkey’s role in the Israel-Hamas war

Flake was also questioned about what Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could do to bring a solution to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“As a 97% Muslim country, obviously there are deep feelings of affinity with the Palestinians, so they are very critical of what Israel has done in terms of going into Gaza,” Flake said.

“Having said that, they haven’t cut ties with Israel. And they have expressed a willingness to work as a guarantor the day after and to work with their other regional partners for a lasting peace. They are very supportive of a two state solution as we are.”

Flake went on to emphasize Turkey’s potential role in negotiating peace in Gaza.

“It’s tough to see any long-term, durable solution in Gaza without regional powers like Turkey playing a role.”