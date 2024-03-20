In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden, left, speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, and former President Donald Trump speaks on June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, N.J.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump picked up more delegates in Tuesday’s primary elections.

Both candidates are the presumptive nominees for their parties. It’s expected that both candidates will receive their party’s official nomination come summer.

The Associated Press reported that Biden would win his primaries in Arizona, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio. With most of the vote count in, it’s expected Trump will win those states in the GOP primary as well as Florida.

In Florida, Democrats reportedly canceled their primary election and awarded all delegates to Biden.

Some of Trump’s former GOP challengers were on the ballot in Florida. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who dropped out of the race following Super Tuesday, received around 14% of the vote, Politico reported. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who exited the race after Iowa, got around 4% of the vote in his home state.

What’s next for the primaries?

There are upcoming presidential primaries in Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Connecticut, Delaware and other states, NBC News reported.

Trump does not face any competitors for the Republican nomination. Marianne Williamson and Jason Palmer, who won in American Samoa, are still in the race for the Democratic nomination.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place on July 15 in Milwaukee and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 19.

The general election will be held on Nov. 5.

Latest general election polls

The latest general election polls compiled by ABC News’ FiveThirtyEight show Biden and Trump neck and neck.

A YouGov/The Economist poll puts Biden at 44% and Trump at 43%. A Morning Consult poll shows them tied at 43%. The latest Marist College polls put Trump at 46% and Biden at 43%.

A February 2024 Harvard/Harris X survey asked U.S. adults to choose between Trump, Biden and Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — that poll showed Trump at 44%, Biden at 37% and Kennedy at 18%.

“At this stage of the campaign, I wouldn’t ignore polls altogether, but I would take them with a grain of salt,” Northeastern University political science professor Costas Panagopoulos told Newsweek. He added polls become more reliable after Labor Day since it’s closer to the general election.

A Harvard/Harris X poll from February shows that 62% of U.S. adults said that the country needs another choice besides the two main party candidates. Only 38% said Biden and Trump are good enough choices. Democrats were more likely to say the country needs another choice at 67% compared to 51% of Republicans. Among independents or those with other political affiliations, 71% said the country needs another choice.

Latest favorability polls

According to Pew Research Center, around a quarter (26%) of Americans view both Biden and Trump unfavorably.

Pew surveyed 12,693 U.S. adults in mid to late February. 37% have a favorable view of Trump and an unfavorable view of Biden. 34% hold a favorable view of Biden and an unfavorable view of Trump.

Among U.S. adults between the ages of 18 and 29, 26% have a favorable view of Biden but not Trump while 28% have a favorable view of Trump but not Biden. 41% said they viewed both Trump and Biden unfavorably.

U.S. adults 65 years and older view Biden and Trump the most favorably at 40% and 42% respectively. Only 15% of adults in this age group said they had unfavorable views of both Biden and Trump.

The majority of Democrats (73%) said they had a favorable view of Biden, but not Trump, and 80% of Republicans said they had a favorable view of Trump, but not Biden.

“Nikki Haley’s primary supporters are especially likely to say they dislike both Trump and Biden,” per Shanay Gracia and Hannah Hartig, the authors of Pew’s report.