Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running for president is “great for MAGA,” former President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

Following Kennedy’s announcement that he has picked lawyer and businesswoman Nicole Shanahan as his running mate, Trump took to Truth Social to explain why he believes Kennedy’s campaign is “a great service to America.”

“RFK Jr. is the most Radical Left Candidate in the race, by far. He’s a big fan of the Green New Scam, and other economy killing disasters,” Trump wrote. “I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America.”

Trump described Kennedy as a “Radical Left Democrat,” saying Shanahan “is even more ‘Liberal’ than him.”

“It’s great for MAGA,” Trump continued. “... He is Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, not mine. I love that he is running!”

Democrats criticize RFK Jr.’s presidential run

Politicians on the other side of the aisle have made similar arguments, criticizing Kennedy for potentially drawing away votes from Biden in the 2024 race.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis called Kennedy a “spoiler” during a call hosted by the Democratic National Committee.

“He was drafted into this race by Donald Trump’s top supporters,” Davis continued, apparently referring to businessman Tim Mellon, who is a megadonor for both Trump and Kennedy.

Kennedy responds to ‘spoiler’ attacks

Kennedy responded to the criticism that he is a “spoiler” when he announced his vice presidential pick on Tuesday.

“Our campaign is a spoiler all right,” he said, according to The New York Times. “It is a spoiler for President Biden and for President Trump.”

Will RFK Jr. take votes away from Biden?

It is unclear how or if Kennedy’s campaign will tilt the scale in the 2024 election.

However, polling indicates that in a race between Biden, Trump and Kennedy, Trump has a slight lead.

According to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ’s polling average, which analyzes over 100 different polls, “Trump has 40.5 percent support, Biden has 38.6 percent and Kennedy has 9.8 percent in the same average.”