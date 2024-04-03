House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., departs after meeting with reporters as lawmakers work to pass the final set of spending bills to avoid a partial government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has held the gavel for five months and a week, and his future as the leader of the Republican Conference grows uncertain.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has threatened to oust him. She introduced a motion to vacate after the speaker worked across the aisle to pass the final spending bills, averting a partial government shutdown.

At first, her move was only a warning, but since then, she has ramped up her attacks toward Johnson. Appearing on Steve Bannon’s show Tuesday night, she said the speaker is “doing the Deep State’s dirty work.”

But Johnson isn’t interested in exchanging harsh words.

“Look, Marjorie Taylor Greene filed the motion. It’s not a privilege motion so it doesn’t move automatically; it’s just hanging there. And she’s frustrated. She and I exchanged text messages even today. We’re going to talk early next week,” Johnson said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

He said he understood Greene’s discontent with the appropriations bills, saying the pieces of legislation aren’t something he or Greene would draft.

“But with the smallest margin in U.S. history, we’re sometimes going to get legislation that we don’t like,” Johnson said before asking Republicans to “stand together” to be in a better position to negotiate.

Greene told the Washington Examiner Monday she exchanged Easter wishes with Johnson over the weekend, and nothing else.

Johnson faces an uphill battle with the next contentious issue: Ukraine aid. As the Deseret News reported, the speaker plans to introduce “important innovations” as soon as next week.

But introducing these measures could cost him his gavel.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” Sunday that it’s a handful of Republicans “that are not team players.”

“We have one or two people that are not team players. They’d rather enjoy the limelight, the social media,” said Bacon. He didn’t take names but Greene has been outspoken about not sending aid to Ukraine.

Last week, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, in an interview with CNN, advised Johnson to help the American people instead of Ukraine.

Johnson has a three-part plan to appeal to the majority. First, package the funding as a loan. Second, seize Russian assets to fund the aid package. Third, expand natural gas exports to “un-fund Vladimir Putin’s war efforts.”

For some conservatives, like Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., the idea of offsetting some of the cost is “more palatable than deficit spending,” according to CNN.

Johnson will have to lean on Democrats to move this package along. But Democrats in the House and Senate have signaled they will vote against an aid package that includes money for Israel.

“Already, we’ve seen myriad statements, letters referring to the unacceptable loss of civilian life that’s coming from the Democratic caucus and it’s not just progressives,” Morris said. “This is very much a moral and strategic concern that centrist Democrats have.”

Johnson has a tough road ahead, especially as his majority shrinks to a one-vote margin because of a wave of recent resignations. It doesn’t help that his party doesn’t perceive him as effective. According to a Punchbowl News survey, only 24% of Republicans who responded said he is doing a good job. While his effectiveness rating has been eroding in the last few months, it is still higher than his predecessor, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Should he be ousted, the House will have to go back to the drawing board and elect a new speaker while putting in place a temporary House leader.

After McCarthy was ousted, he revealed his secret list of candidates to replace him, and on top was North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry’s name.

“I wanted somebody who had been a committee chair,” McCarthy told reporters at the time, as the Charlotte Observer reported. “I wanted somebody who wasn’t seeking the job. ... I wanted somebody who could work with all sides, and McHenry is ideal for all of that.”

McHenry served as the speaker pro tempore for three weeks before Johnson was elected. The current speaker has not revealed a list.