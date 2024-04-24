Emmie Wolf-Dubin, center, yells during a protest outside the House chamber after legislation passed that would allow some teachers to be armed in schools during a legislative session, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday that would allow teachers and school staff to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds.

The bill passed in a 68-28 vote, and those not in favor of the legislation made their displeasure known. The Associated Press reported protestors gathered and chanted “Blood on your hands” at House Republicans.

Under current Tennessee law, it is generally a felony offense to carry a firearm on school property. According to the bill’s summary, school personnel who want to carry firearms on school grounds would be required to obtain an enhanced handgun carry permit. They would also need to complete basic training and an annual training, pass a background check and psychological exam and obtain written permission from the school’s superintendent, principal and appropriate law enforcement.

Who qualifies for conceal carry under new Tennessee law?

The bill clarifies that students would not be allowed to conceal carry, even if they are also employees, and that certain areas would remain gun-free, including “auditoriums and stadiums where school events are taking place.” It would also add confidentiality requirements, meaning other teachers, students and parents would not know which faculty carried concealed handguns.

State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Tenn., called the bill “morally insane,” as it comes a year after a mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville that left six people dead.

“This is the response of my Republican colleagues — not to pass red flag laws, not to pass universal background checks or a ban on assault weapons, not safe storage laws, but to expand firearms and put more guns in our schools,” Jones told MSNBC. “The teachers of my district, the teachers of Tennessee, are saying, ‘We want to be armed with supplies and books and fair pay, not with firearms.’”

The bill’s sponsor, Republican state Rep. Ryan Williams, spoke before the vote and argued the bill would counteract gun violence in the state and prevent further school shootings.

“What you’re doing is you’re creating a deterrent,” Williams said.

How family members of The Covenant School shooting responded to the law

Several parents of children who attended The Covenant School previously testified in the Tennessee House of Representatives against a similar proposal to allow guns in classrooms. Per The Tennessean, Becky Hansen, whose 5-year-old son attended the school, said faculty with handguns were unable to stop the tragedy.

“We had armed representatives in the Covenant School. That was not a deterrent for the shooter,” Hansen said. “Expecting a handgun to go up against a semi-assault rifle that can expend multiple rounds is going to add another death. It’s unreasonable to expect a small gun to go against that powerful of a weapon.”

The Tennessee Education Association released a statement on the bill encouraging legislators to focus on training resource officers and allowing teachers to focus on education.

“If we want a safe school where our children can succeed academically, we need to have educators focused on teaching and trained and certified officers focused on safety,” TEA President Tanya T. Coats, a Knox County educator, said. “This bill is a misstep that will increase the likelihood of accidental shootings and increases the likelihood of harm coming to our students. We urge our legislators to focus on tried and proven measures to increase school safety—not measures that could put our children in greater danger.”

The bill previously passed the Senate, so it now goes to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee for consideration.