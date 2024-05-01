Arizona state Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-District 15, motions as he speaks to the Senate president, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The Arizona Senate voted Wednesday to repeal a Civil War-era abortion ban.

The Arizona Senate voted Wednesday to repeal a Civil War-era abortion ban.

In April, the state’s Supreme Court upheld an 1864 law banning abortions in every case except when it’s necessary to save the mother, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Under the 19th-century law, a person who provides an abortion could face prison terms of two to five years if prosecuted, the Deseret News previously reported.

The Arizona House narrowly passed a bill to repeal the near-total abortion ban on April 24, sending the bill to the Senate.

Two Senate Republicans, Shawnna Bolick and TJ Shope, joined Democrats Wednesday in voting 16-14 in favor of repealing the ban. The bill now advances to Gov. Katie Hobbs, who has stated that she will sign the bill.

“Today, the Senate finally did the right thing and answered my calls to repeal the 1864 abortion ban,” Hobbs wrote on social media. “I’m going to sign it into law. And we are going to get rid of this awful ban once and for all.”

The repeal doesn’t take effect until 90 days after the legislative session ends, which means there could be several weeks in which the law could still be enforced, however State Attorney General Kris Mayes “has indicated she won’t enforce it or any other anti-abortion law,” according to the Arizona Republic.

Once the 1864 ban is repealed, Arizona’s 2022 statute, which bans after 15 weeks of pregnancy, would become the law. The 2022 law provides exceptions in the case of medical emergency, but not for rape or incest.

Vice President Kamala Harris reacted to the news of the Arizona Senate voting to repeal the 1864 ban by reminding Arizonans of the restrictions that would still be in place.