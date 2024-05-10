Barron Trump stands on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Washington, Aug. 27, 2020.

Former first lady Melania Trump on Friday issued a statement to a U.K. newspaper saying that that her son, Barron Trump, will not be a delegate to the GOP convention in Milwaukee after all. The reason: He’s too busy.

Barron Trump’s regrets came two days after the Florida GOP included his name on its list of delegates, along with other members of the Trump family. The news about the withdrawal was first reported in the U.K.’s Daily Mail, which has published numerous stories about former President Donald Trump’s youngest son.

The announcement had drawn widespread attention on social media, where some people pronounced the 18-year-old “fair game” for criticism since he was about to set foot in the political arena as a player in his own right. Others hoped that it was the start of Barron Trump’s political career.

But the Daily Mail’s Emily Goodin reported that she had received a statement from Melania Trump’s office that said: “While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments.” The report was quickly picked up by U.S. news outlets, including USA Today.

There was no statement made on Melania Trump’s X account, where her most recent posts promote jewelry she is selling.

While it’s unclear what Barron Trump’s commitments are in July, we know what he’s doing May 17. That’s the day he’s scheduled to graduate from Oxbridge Academy, a private high school in West Palm Beach.