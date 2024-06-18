President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One, Sunday, June 16, 2024, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is returning from a fundraiser in Los Angeles, after which a Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin, Calif.

A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint after President Joe Biden’s fundraiser in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The robbery occurred as the agent was returning from an assignment, U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said, per NPR.

The agent’s bag was taken in the incident, which Tustin police say occurred at the Tustin Fields I residential community. The agent did not sustain injuries during the encounter, Guglielmi added.

According to a Tustin Police Department press release, “During the incident an officer(agent) involved shooting occurred. The suspect(s) were not located and it is unknown at this time whether the suspect(s) were injured as a result of the incident.”

While the assailant possessed a firearm and the agent shot at the suspect, police say the community is not under threat and the investigation is still underway. Police also report locating some of the agent’s belongings in the area.

As authorities continue their search for the suspect, they ask the public for help in their identification. The agent could not give a description of the suspect, but police offer a description of the vehicle, “a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or vehicle similar,” and a photo in the press release.

Biden’s campaign fundraiser, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, boasted appearances from former President Barack Obama, George Clooney, Jack Black, Kathryn Hahn and Julia Roberts, and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The event, which cost between $250 and $125,000 to attend, raised $30 million, per ABC News.