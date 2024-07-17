A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a Turksat 6A communications satellite, lifts off at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, July 8, 2024. Elon Musk recently said he will move the headquarters of X, formerly known as Twitter, and SpaceX from California to Texas.

Elon Musk says he will move the headquarters of X, formerly known as Twitter, and SpaceX from California to Texas. And the reason is political.

Musk said on social media “the final straw” was California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a bill on Tuesday banning school districts from requiring employees to tell parents about children’s gender identity and sexual orientation. The bill was passed and signed after a chaotic discussion by California lawmakers.

There was opposition to the bill because some lawmakers said it eroded parents’ rights and schools should not be allowed to withhold this information. Supporters of the bill said it prevented staff from inappropriate interference.

“This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas,” wrote Musk. “I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children.”

The headquarters of X will be in Austin, said Musk in a separate post, also citing crime as reason he was tired of having the headquarters in California.

The tech billionaire had previously moved the headquarters of Tesla from Palo Alto to Austin in 2021. He had previously said he moved his private residence to Texas from California.

Texas lawmakers have celebrated the announcement of the move.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott quote tweeted Musk’s announcement of the move and said, “X marks the spot. teXas is the HQ for business.” U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on social media, “Fantastic! @elonmusk We’re proud you call Texas home & Texas is proud to welcome the HQs of both X and Space X. Let freedom ring!”