President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 13, 2024. With Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsing Harris, Democrats now must navigate a shift that is unprecedented this late in an election year. Democrats are set to hold their convention in Chicago in August.

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement in response to the decision by President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 election and endorse her for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country,“ she said.

“It is a profound honor to serve as his Vice President, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr. Biden, and the entire Biden family,” she said. Harris said she got to know Biden through his son Beau Biden, who passed away in 2015. The president’s son and Harris both served as attorneys general of their home states.

“As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his Dad. The kind of father—and the kind of man—he was. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe’s leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people,” the vice president said.

Harris ‘honored’ to have Biden’s endorsement, plans to ‘earn and win’ nomination

Harris said the president is putting the country first by withdrawing from the race and appreciated his endorsement, while indicating her plans for the general election.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda” Harris said.

“We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Obama reacts to Biden withdrawing from presidential race, did not endorse Harris

Former President Barack Obama also reacted to Biden’s decision in a statement on Medium. While he commented on what comes next for the party, he did not endorse Harris.

Obama called Biden one of the “most consequential presidents” in the U.S. as well as his “dear friend.”

”Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order,” he said.

“Sixteen years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I knew about Joe’s remarkable career in public service. But what I came to admire even more was his character — his deep empathy and hard-earned resilience; his fundamental decency and belief that everyone counts,“ Obama said. He acknowledged the Biden administration‘s work on climate change, as well as his efforts during the pandemic and his support for Ukraine.

“More than that, President Biden pointed us away from the four years of chaos, falsehood, and division that had characterized Donald Trump’s administration,“ Obama said.

He continued: ”I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America.”

Obama said the Democratic Party will be “navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead.”

”But,” he added, ”I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.“

“I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August,” he said.