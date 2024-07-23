Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., leaves federal court in New York, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Following conviction in a federal bribery and corruption trial, Menendez will reportedly resign from his seat in August.

Following conviction in a federal bribery and corruption trial, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., will reportedly resign from his seat in August.

The New Jersey Globe cited three sources with knowledge of his plans who said Menendez’s letter of resignation could come as soon as Tuesday. New Jersey Gov. Philip Murphy is expected to fill the seat upon receiving the senator’s resignation.

A Manhattan jury convicted Menendez on all 16 counts he faced: extortion, bribery, obstruction of justice, acting as an agent for Egypt, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy. His sentencing is scheduled to occur on Oct. 29 and he could face several years in prison.

Before his conviction, Menendez had faced a few calls to resign. But after he was found guilty, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined the chorus of voices. “In light of this guilty verdict, Sen. Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign,” Schumer told Politico.

Sen. Cory Booker, also from New Jersey, had told MSNBC he would lead the effort to expel Menendez if he did not step down.

“He must stand up now and leave the Senate,” said Booker. “He must do that and if he refuses to do that ... I will lead that effort to make sure he is removed from the Senate. That is the right thing to do. That is the just thing to do.”

In addition to Booker, 11 other senators expressed openness to booting Menendez, per Politico.