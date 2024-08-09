The delegates form Missouri cast their votes for president of the Unites States at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 26, 2016. The 2024 Democratic National Convention will begin Aug. 19 and last until Aug. 22, in Chicago, Illinois.

The Democratic National Convention will begin Aug. 19 and last until Aug. 22, in Chicago, Illinois, per USA Today.

“During the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Democrats will gather in Chicago to rally behind our Democratic nominees for President and Vice President of the United States, celebrate our achievements over this past term, and chart a path for the future,” reads the official DNC website. “Democrats from across the country will tell our story directly to the American people as we come together to energize, organize, and mobilize to win.”

While the schedule has not yet been formalized by convention leaders, some details are available. Here’s what we know so far about who will be making headlines in the coming weeks.

Politicians

Prior to President Joe Biden’s sudden announcement that he would no longer seek reelection, he stood as the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party and therefore the prime-time speaker, according to USA Today. His DNC speech was expected to include an acceptance of the Democratic nomination for president as well as highlight plans for a second term.

He will still lead out the convention on Aug. 19 with a speech, per ABC 7. Now that Harris is at the top of the ticket, his remarks will likely focus on what he believes are his and Harris’ achievements from the past four years.

Then, on Tuesday, a virtual “roll call” will allow Democrats to seal Harris as their presidential candidate and Walz as her running mate, according to WBEZ Chicago.

On Aug. 21, Harris and Walz will publicly accept the nomination. Both are expected to speak. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also offer remarks.

Sources indicate that former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will speak on Aug. 20, but when they will speak has not yet been confirmed. Some sources also suggest that former first lady Michelle Obama and former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton may make speeches.

Also currently slated to speak are Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durban, according to WBEZ Chicago.

Celebrities

Celebrity endorsements have traditionally been a part of party conventions, too. The Republican National Convention, which took place from July 15-18, featured appearances from musicians Amber Rose, Kid Rock, Lee Greenwood and Jason Aldean, wrestler Hulk Hogan and British comedian Russell Brand, per NBC Chicago.

Though this year’s Democratic National Convention has not indicated a celebrity lineup, the 2020 convention included Billie Eilish, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson and The Chicks, among others, per Billboard.

Several A-list celebrities have endorsed Harris, including P!nk, who has joined Zoom rallies for Harris; Barbra Streisand, who endorsed Harris on X; and Charli XCX, who lent her “brat summer” movement to Harris in a show of support, per Newsweek. Any of these celebrities may make appearances at the Democratic National Convention as part of the Harris campaign’s effort to attract Gen Z.

Protesters

Several pro-Palestinian groups have been given permission by courts to protest outside the Democratic National Convention, per CBS News.

“The DNC protest will be the largest ever for Palestinian rights in Chicago,” said Hatem Abudayyeh, a member of the Coalition to March on the DNC.

Meanwhile, a pro-Israeli group is awaiting permission to protest at the DNC, according to the Jewish Insider.

“It seems like we don’t have equitable access to whatever the (pro-Palestinian) group was approved for,” said the chief programming officer of the Israeli American Council, Aya Schechter.

Chicago rejected the IAC’s first request back in June on the grounds that their protest “would be a direct interference with a previously planned permitted activity or public assembly and would create public safety issues.”

The city told the IAC that they may rally in a public park on Aug. 22 instead, but the group deemed the park to be too far away from the convention venue, according to the New York Post.

This comes in light ofHarris’ recent remarks made to pro-Palestinian protesters at a Detroit campaign event earlier this week, per Mother Jones.

Two demonstrators called for her to demand a cease-fire in Gaza, asked for a “free Palestine” and chanted: “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide, we won’t vote for genocide.”

Harris responded: “If you want Donald Trump to win, say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.”

Following the protest, Phil Gordon, an adviser to Harris, took to social media to define Harris’ stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“She will always ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups. She does not support an arms embargo on Israel,” Gordon wrote. “She will continue to work to protect civilians in Gaza and to uphold international humanitarian law.”