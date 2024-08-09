This frame grab from video shows wreckage from a plane that crashed by a home in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. The plane, which belongs to the airline Voepass Linhas Aeras, departed from Cascavel, Brazil, and was on its way to São Paulo when its signal dropped around 1:30 p.m.

A passenger airplane went down near São Paulo, Brazil, at 2 p.m. local time on Friday. CNN Brasil reports that 62 people were on board.

Footage shared on social media shows a plane spiraling straight down from the clouds. Fire was visible across its fuselage and smoke filled the sky behind it.

Flight data shows a sudden drop in speed when the plane was at 17,000 feet — from 300 mph to near-0 mph in a matter of minutes. Shortly after, the aircraft fell into a residential area of the city of Vinhedo, hitting multiple houses.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said it “appears” everyone on board perished, per CNN.

“I would like everyone to stand up so that we can observe a minute of silence because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo, with 58 passengers and 4 crew members and it appears they all died,” said Lula.

Voepass has not yet confirmed the details behind the accident.