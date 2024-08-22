Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, talks to reporters during votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

Sen. Mitt Romney has a message for those wondering if he will be the surprise guest at the Democratic convention Thursday night.

“Contrary to fake news posts, I am not the surprise guest at the DNC tonight,” he wrote in a social media post. “My guess is that it will be Beyoncé or Taylor Swift. So disappointing, I know!”

Rumors have been flying about who the special guest at the convention Thursday night might be. The star attraction is meant to be Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who will officially accept the party’s nomination and give remarks. Pink is also set to perform.

TMZ reported Beyonce would be the special guest, while Swift’s name has also been circulated on social media. Swift endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020.

Earlier, rumors were the special guest could be former Republican President George W. Bush, but his spokesperson knocked those rumors down.

Who Romney has said he’ll vote for in 2024

Romney is one of the few national Republicans who has not endorsed GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Late last year, Romney said if the race ended up as a rerun of Trump versus Biden, he would again write in his wife Ann Romney, as he has in the past. Romney has not weighed in on what he thinks of Vice President Harris’ candidacy.

He did say he liked Biden, but disagreed with him “on the border and think he’s spending too much money.”