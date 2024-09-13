Police officers guard the entrance of the Russian Embassy in London, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. The Russian Federal Security Service has accused six British diplomats of spying and sabotage, leading to their expulsion from the country.

The Russian Federal Security Service has accused six British diplomats of spying and sabotage, leading to their expulsion from the country, according to multiple reports.

The claims come amid rising tensions between Russia and Western nations over Ukraine’s ongoing request to use Western-supplied weapons to target Russia.

According to CNN, the FSB, without providing evidence, said it uncovered “signs of intelligence and subversive work” by the diplomats that posed a threat to Russia’s security.

Britain dismissed the accusations as “completely baseless” and suggested they were in retaliation for the U.K.’s actions in May, which included the removal of a Russian attaché and restrictions on Russian Embassy activities in London.

Russian state TV quoted an FSB official who claimed the expelled diplomats had met with groups critical of the Kremlin and the FSB had received documents proving the diplomats worked for a division of the U.K.’s Foreign Office tasked with inflicting “strategic defeat” on Russia, per The Associated Press.

The FSB warned that any diplomats it deemed suspicious would face similar actions.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that the British Embassy had violated the Vienna Conventions by engaging in “subversive actions aimed at harming our people.”

She added, “We intend to continue to respond to any unfriendly actions by London in a tough and proportionate manner.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is currently in Washington seeking approval from President Joe Biden to reduce restrictions placed on Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles against Russia.

Biden, who has resisted Ukraine’s previous requests, has shown signs of reconsidering the policy, according to The Associated Press.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that if Ukraine uses Western-supplied missiles to strike Russia, it would be considered an act of war by NATO.

“This will mean that NATO countries — the United States and European countries — are at war with Russia,” Putin said Thursday, per CNN. “And if this is the case, then, bearing in mind the change in the essence of the conflict, we will make appropriate decisions in response to the threats that will be posed to us.”

Starmer, however, rejected the notion that Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons would constitute an act of war.

“Russia started this conflict. Russia illegally invaded Ukraine. Russia could end this conflict straight away,” he said, per the AP.

“Ukraine has the right to self-defense and we’ve obviously been absolutely fully supportive of Ukraine’s right to self-defense — we’re providing training capability, as you know. But we don’t seek any conflict with Russia — that’s not our intention in the slightest,” he added.