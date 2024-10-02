Demonstrators burn representations of the U.S. and Israeli flags in a rally commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.

The Department of Homeland Security released a report outlining the threats — domestic and foreign — that the U.S. faces in the year ahead.

These threats, the report states, are expected to remain high ahead of the 2024 election and amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

In recent days, Israel assassinated Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and several other top officials of the terror group and launched a ground invasion into southern Lebanon, while Iran launched almost 200 missiles at Israel.

According to CNN, a DHS official told reporters that the federal agency is still determining what the escalating events could mean for U.S. national security.

“It’s of course true that events in the Middle East over the last 12 months have contributed to this heightened threat environment and continue to do so, and we’re in a constant effort to evaluate and monitor what’s happening abroad to determine what implications it has for here in the homeland,” the official said.

Iran’s attacks come days before Israel marks a year since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas. This could “drive particular violent extremists here in the homeland to accelerate or look to take action on a timeline that may not have been anticipated,” the report said.

International threats

The report says China, Iran and Russia may act to confuse voters using artificial intelligence ahead of the upcoming election.

Last week, DHS granted $280 million in funding for state and local governments to invest in cybersecurity infrastructure.

“In the modern threat landscape, every community can — and too often does — face sophisticated cyberattacks on vital systems like hospitals, schools, and electrical grids,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement. “The Department of Homeland Security’s State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program empowers key intergovernmental partners with the tools and support necessary to increase resilience and better secure critical infrastructure.” This program is now in its third year.

As per the report, these countries “will use a blend of subversive, undeclared, criminal, and coercive tactics to seek new opportunities to undermine confidence in U.S. democratic institutions and domestic social cohesion.”

“We have also recently observed a rise in disruptive tactics targeting election officials and offices — like those observed in past election cycles — including hoax bomb threats, swatting, doxxing, and mailing white powder letters, intended to instill fear and disrupt campaign and election operations,” the report said.

Domestic threats

Meanwhile, election workers may continue to face threats, as they did during the last election cycle in 2020.

“Between September 2023 and July 2024, (domestic violent extremists) driven by various anti-government, racial, or gender-related motivations have conducted at least four attacks in the Homeland, one of which resulted in a death,” the report said. U.S. law enforcement disrupted at least seven additional DVE plots.”

The DHS report also addressed illegal migration, saying that while the number of migrants crossing the border has declined, they are still arriving in high numbers. The agency’s officials said these migrants aren’t coming from only Latin American countries but from all around the world.