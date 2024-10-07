President Joe Biden, center, standing with first lady Jill Biden, left, and Rabbi Aaron Alexander of the Adas Israel Congregation, participates in a memorial candle-lighting in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel that left about 1,200 people dead.

President Joe Biden marked the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel by remembering the 1,200 people who were killed, including 46 Americans.

Presidential candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump suspended campaign events for the day and instead held events to remember the somber anniversary.

Biden issued a two-page statement on Monday condemning what was “the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.” Biden drew attention to the 46 Americans who were “massacred” in southern Israel on Oct. 7. He acknowledged the “horrific acts of sexual violence” committed by Hamas and drew attention to those taken hostage.

Biden said he was the first president to visit Israel during a time of war and commended his administration for helping to negotiate the “safe release” of more than 100 hostages so far. “We will never give up until we bring all of the remaining hostages home safely,” Biden said.

The president said Hamas’ attack has hurt the Palestinian people and that civilian casualties have been exacerbated by “terrorists hiding and operating among innocent people.” Biden said he would continue to work toward a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump announced plans to honor the victims of the Oct. 7 attack. Harris said she would plant a memorial tree on the vice president’s grounds.

Trump visited the New York City gravesite of the former leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement of Orthodox Judaism and said he would later deliver remarks from his Florida resort.