Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) sits on the bench during a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. The Chiefs defeated the Falcons 22-17.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker spoke in August about keeping his focus on football during the NFL season, but he’s spending part of his bye week on the campaign trail.

Butker appeared at a rally for Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican running for reelection in Missouri, on Thursday, and he then joined the senator for an appearance on Thursday night’s edition of “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News.

During the interview, Butker talked about the role abortion plays in shaping his voting decisions, noting that it helps explain his support for Hawley.

The Chiefs kicker said his opposition to abortion also explains his pick in the presidential election. He revealed that he’s supporting former President Donald Trump.

“I’m supporting the president that’s going to be the most pro-life president,” Butker said.

Although the audio feed on “The Ingraham Angle” briefly cut out as the kicker continued to explain his views on the 2024 election, Fox News has since published an article saying Butker endorsed Trump.

“I think you have to vote for whoever is going to be the most pro-life. And we have to be prayerful men that put God first. And I think that’s what’s going to be best for our country,” he said.

During the Fox News segment, Butker also spoke about the backlash to his commencement speech at Benedictine University in May. Clips of the speech went viral on social media, as some viewers accused him of believing all women should be stay-at-home moms.

He didn’t say that during the speech. He did talk about his belief that “homemaker” is “one of the most important titles of all.”

“Well, I’m definitely saddened that they took it in a poor manner. I was talking to a specific crowd that I think was able to understand what I was trying to say. But I was trying to speak life for so many women that have dedicated their life to being the homemaker, being the one that raises the children. It’s a beautiful role, but it’s not a role that should be diminished,” Butker said Thursday.

Butker and the Chiefs will be back in action on Sunday, Oct. 20.