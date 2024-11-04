This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an event, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J., left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024.

It’s the last day before the 2024 election ends, and both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a dash to get their last bits of campaigning in before the polls close late Tuesday.

The two candidates have packed schedules through out the day Monday, and their running mates, Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance, will also be attending multiple events.

As the candidates attend events in the battleground states, there are a couple cities where both Harris and Trump will be at different times through out the day.

There are also a few cities that Vance and Walz will also both be visiting.

Here is a look into the four nominees’ schedules for the last day of the campaign, as well as where Trump and Harris will be on election night.

Donald Trump

On Monday, Trump will be visiting three different battleground states for four events, per The Hill.

His day started with a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.

According to CNN, the former president’s next two stops are for rallies in Pennsylvania, one in Reading and one in Pittsburgh.

Trump’s last campaign event will be a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Kamala Harris

Harris will be spending the day in Pennsylvania, she started in Scranton, the hometown of President Joe Biden, per NPR.

Later in the day, Harris is holding a rally in Allentown. The rally will include performances from Puerto Rican singer Frankie Negrón and rapper Fat Joe.

According to CNN, she will also be making a stop in Reading, Pennsylvania, the same place Trump will be holding a rally in the afternoon.

At 8:35 p.m. ET, the VP has a rally in Pittsburgh, where she will be joined by her husband Doug Emhoff and musical guest Katy Perry.

Her Pittsburgh rally is just a couple hours after Trump’s in the same city.

The day will end with a rally in Philadelphia at 11:05 p.m. ET, she will be joined by Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey, according to ABC.

J.D. Vance

Trump’s running mate, Vance started his day by speaking at an event in La Crosse, Wisconsin, according to CNN.

He will then make a trip to Flint, Michigan, to speak at another event focusing on the economy and inflation.

According to CNN, Vance will then be headed to Georgia for a rally in Atlanta.

His day will end with in Pennsylvania with a rally in Newtown.

Tim Walz

Harris’ running mate, Walz started his day with a meet-and-greet event at his home in Minnesota, per CNN.

Walz will then speak at a get-out-the-vote event in La Crosse, Wisconsin, just two hours after Vance holds an event in the same city.

Staying in Wisconsin for the afternoon, Walz will attend an event in Stevens Point with Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

According to CNN, he will then be holding a rally in Milwaukee with a performance from Eric Benét.

His last event will be a rally in Detroit, which will feature performances from the Detroit Youth Choir, Jon Bon Jovi and The War and Treaty.

Later in the evening his prerecorded interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will air, per CNN.

Where they will be on election night

Trump’s election night watch party will be at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, per The Palm Beach Post.

This is a different venue than where he has held his previous watch parties, in 2016 his event was in New York and in 2020 it was in Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday, Harris will be holding her election night watch party at her alma mater, Howard University, per NBC Washington.

According to NBC Washington, this will be the first time in “modern history” a presidential election night event will be hosted on a college campus.