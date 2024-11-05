Election workers process mail-in ballots for the 2024 general election at the Chester County, Pa., administrative offices, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Chester, Pa.

A Pennsylvania court has extended voting in Cambria County from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday due to issues scanning ballots.

The court order said all ballots past 8 p.m. will be cast as provisional ballots.

The Cambria County Board of Elections said all completed ballots will be counted by the board.

The board had filed a petition saying the software used in the Electronic Voting System had a malfunction on Tuesday, which prevented voters from scanning their filled-out ballots.

“The malfunction caused voter confusions, long lines of voters, and many individuals left the polling locations without casting a ballot,” said the petition. The Cambria County Board of Elections said it wanted to ensure all voters were given an opportunity to vote and asked for the extension. This extension was granted.

In a statement to a local NBC News affiliate, the Cambria County commissioners said they had taken measures to ensure IT specialists look at the software issue.

“There is a process in place for issues of this nature,” the board said. “All completed ballots will be accepted, secured and counted by the Board of Elections. The County Board of Elections has express voting machines at precinct locations to continue allowing voting electronically, while still allowing hand ballots to be cast.”

Cambria County Commissioners said voters shouldn’t be discouraged from voting at their precincts.