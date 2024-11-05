Stephen Lundin, a retired clergy member for the United Methodist Church who is volunteering as a poll chaplain with Faiths United to Save Democracy, poses for a photo outside an Arizona polling station on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

PHOENIX — Stephen Lundin, a retired clergy member for the United Methodist Church, passed around small water bottles and granola bars for voters standing in line Tuesday at a Phoenix polling center.

Election Day is his first time volunteering as a poll chaplain with Faiths United to Save Democracy, which is dispersing peacekeepers to the most vulnerable polling sites in Arizona and other swing states.

Since the beginning of his 12-hour shift until midday Tuesday, Lundin said it had been smooth sailing. “Besides my feet being tired,” he said, glancing at his blue sneakers, “I’m feeling great.” Lundin greets voters standing in line with a warm smile and offers them refreshments, and thanks the ones leaving for voting.

“We don’t talk politics. It’s not what I’m doing. I’m here to create a comfortable environment and, you know, be a moral presence,” he added.

Poll chaplains take on voter intimidation and anger

An October poll from The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights found that about 73% of voters say they worry about political violence.

The organization said that it had not previously examined voter concerns about political violence, adding it did this year because of “today’s heightened partisan environment.”

Lundin told the Deseret News outside the polling station at the Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center that he drove from California to Arizona on Tuesday to volunteer.

“In the past four years ago, there was voter intimidation, there were very long lines, there was a lot of anger,” he said. When he came across the possibility of being a peacekeeper, Lundin knew he had to be a part of the effort, for the sake of “common good.”

“Everybody is a child of God and everybody is created in the image of God, and — assuming they are citizens — should be able to vote in free, fair, safe elections,” he added.

Dr. Dontá McGilvery, the Arizona lead for Faiths United to Save Democracy, said people wonder if somebody is watching them walk in to the polling station and fear what will happen when they come out, and peacekeepers at these sites are willing to provide reassurances for their safety.

“We understand clergy and faith leaders of all faith backgrounds to bring morality and peace. A religion should stand for a calming presence,” said McGilvery.

What poll peacekeepers do in Arizona

McGilvery also acted as a poll chaplain during the 2022 elections and witnessed a few harassment cases. In one instance, two voters aggressively questioned his and a fellow chaplain’s political affiliations, saying, “‘Are you a Christian? Then you ought to vote in favor of the Republicans,’” McGilvery said.

“This ordeal went on for almost 10 minutes, and he wasn’t listening to us,” he said, adding other people watched the interaction as they walked up to cast their ballots.

More recently, on Oct. 24, a 35-year-old individual lit a U.S. Postal Service collection box in Phoenix on fire. It’s worth noting the man claimed his act of arson wasn’t politically motivated, and that he “wanted to be arrested,” as Arizona Family reported.

The margin in the presidential race in Arizona is expected to be is razor-thin — polls show Trump and Harris are just a few points apart — and that can lead to heightened tension among voters.

During the Grand Canyon State’s early voting process, things have been peaceful, said McGilvery. But he expects “most of the dramatic scenes” to happen on Election Day.

Who can be a poll chaplain?

A peacekeeper doesn’t have to be a clergy member or an elder, but they need to be a part of a faith group, and attend an hour-and-a-half-long training Faiths United offers from July through October. The training teaches deescalating techniques, the ability to spot harassment, and the phone numbers to call should a situation get out of hand.

Lundin wore his pastor collar. Although Faiths United doesn’t require volunteers to wear something that mirrors their faith, they encourage it, said McGilvery.

Volunteers receive badges identifying them as poll chaplains. They are also taught the basic rules, like not crossing the 75-foot line to create a safe space for voters, and must comply with the state law, said Medina Moore, a voting rights organizer with the Arizona Faith Network. Her organization partners with Faiths United.

Volunteers are expected to remain nonpartisan. The training also gives them information for county attorneys and any emergency hotlines in cases of harassment and violence.

“We want nothing to be alarming, but at these sites ... some kind of altercation can happen. Are you prepared and ready to be that peace in those situations?” McGilvery said.

“It’s reminiscent of the American Civil Rights movement,” he said. “Before you join the nonviolent movement, there were trainings on this. Can you take someone calling you names? Can you take someone throwing something at you?”