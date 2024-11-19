An election worker processes mail-in ballots for the 2024 general election at the Philadelphia Election Warehouse, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Philadelphia.

Counties in Pennsylvania are directed to not count illegal ballots, the state’s top court said in a ruling issued Monday.

The ruling ordered county election boards, listing Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties specifically, to only count legal ballots that comply with the state’s election code. It isn’t the first time this election cycle that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled only ballots in compliance with the law can be counted.

These counties were ordered to not count illegal ballots after election officials voted to count ballots missing dates — in other words, ballots that did not comply with requirements set out in the state law.

The court order specifically singled out the date issue, quoting a prior ruling that said “The Election Code commands absentee and mail-in electors to date the declaration that appears upon ballot return envelopes, and failure to comply with that command renders a ballot invalid as a matter of Pennsylvania law.”

The ruling comes amid a close Senate race where Republican challenger Dave McCormick unseated incumbent Sen. Bob Casey. The Associated Press called the race for McCormick on Nov. 7. Casey has not conceded the race. An automatic recount of the race was triggered because the margin of victory was smaller than 0.5%.

The court used something called King’s Bench Power — the ability of the court to immediately address a matter of public importance. It’s used in rare instances.

All county boards of elections, including Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia, were told they “shall comply with the prior rulings of this Court in which we have clarified that mail-in and absentee ballots that fail to comply with the requirements of Pennsylvania Election Code ... shall not be counted for purposes of the election held on November 5, 2024.”

Election workers process mail-in ballots for the general election at the Philadelphia Election Warehouse, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Philadelphia. | Matt Rourke

Bucks County commissioners also voted to count ballots that had not been properly signed. The issue with ballots missing signatures was not explicitly mentioned in the order, but the court said to only count ballots that comply with current state law, which would include the signature issue.

“I write separately to disabuse local election officials of the notion that they have the authority to ignore Election Code provisions that they believe are unconstitutional,” wrote Justice Kevin Brobson in an opinion concurring with the majority. He was joined by Justices Sallie Mundy and David Wecht.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a statement to The New York Times, saying he expects election officials to follow the court’s ruling.

“The Department of State had advised counties repeatedly of their duty to segregate challenged provisional ballots and undated ballots in anticipation of a ruling by the court,” Shapiro said. “The court has now ruled on the counting of these ballots specific to the Nov. 5, 2024, election, and I expect all county election officials to adhere to this ruling and all the applicable laws governing our elections.”

The Washington Post Editorial Board rebuked the Pennsylvania Democrats who were going against previous court rulings from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Pointing to President Joe Biden welcoming President-elect Donald Trump for a visit at the White House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer eventually inviting McCormick to the orientation for new senators, the Post editorial board said these were examples to follow.

“Pennsylvania Democratic elected officials should take heed, especially if they want to continue claiming theirs is the party of democracy,” said the Post editorial board.

Bucks County

“It is a pretty stupid thing to not count someone’s vote simply because they didn’t date an envelope for a ballot,” said Robert Harvie Jr., when the Bucks County election commission voted 2-1 to count these ballots, according to The New York Times. Pennsylvania law requires ballots to have the correct date on the envelope in order for them to count.

There were 405 ballots with date errors.

Bucks County commissioners also voted to accept ballots without proper signatures, according to The Washington Examiner. This impacted 124 ballots. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had previously ruled ballots needed to be signed properly in order to count.

When voting to count these ballots, Democratic Bucks County Commissioner Diane Marseglia said, “I think we all know that precedent by a court doesn’t matter anymore in this country, and people violate laws anytime they want. So for me, if I violate this law, it’s because I want a court to pay attention to it.”

Montgomery County

The New York Times reported the Democratic-majority Montgomery County commission voted 2-1 to count ballots that had issues with dates on the envelope.

After court ruled Monday, Neil Makhija told The New York Times that he would “respect the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s opinion, which, unfortunately, means that thousands of votes cast by lawfully registered citizens will be thrown out in this election.”

Philadelphia County

According to ABC 27, the Democratic-majority election board in Philadelphia voted to count ballots without a proper date.

Lisa Deeley, Democratic Philadelphia commissioner, said to The New York Times lawyers were reviewing the decision.

“Regardless of next steps, I will continue to fight, through every viable legal avenue, to make sure that we are enfranchising eligible voters, not disenfranchising,” said Deeley.