War veterans who lost their legs in Russia-Ukraine war, commemorate their fellow soldiers at the fallen soldiers memorial in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 2, 2025.

The Trump White House struck a landmark deal with Ukraine this week, giving the U.S. some access to royalties from future profits of Ukraine’s oil, gas and critical mineral reserves.

President Donald Trump has indicated he hopes to recoup some of the aid the U.S. sent to Ukraine and rebuild the infrastructure of the war-torn country. The agreement doesn’t provide any security guarantees for Kyiv.

Over the last few months, the president and his Cabinet said they considered this agreement a pivotal step toward a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine after more than three years of war.

As Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted Wednesday, this agreement will “facilitate the end of this cruel and senseless war” while signaling to Russia that the U.S. is standing by its support for Ukraine.

Russia criticized the economic partnership. One senator, Alexei Pushkov, called it “another major step towards the colonization of Ukraine.”

Will the U.S.-Ukraine critical minerals deal create a path to peace?

The White House often claims Trump is the only leader who could hash out a deal between the Kremlin and Kyiv. But is this critical minerals deal actually a step forward?

A few hours after the deal was signed, Vice President JD Vance told Fox News’ Bret Baier that it’s up to the two countries at war “to come to an agreement.”

“It’s not going anywhere, Bret. It’s not going to end anytime soon,” he said. Vance added he doesn’t see an end in sight until Ukraine and Russia “take the final step.”

Emergency personnel work at the site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 1, 2025. | Kateryna Klochko, Associated Press

“For the Ukrainians, yes, of course they are angry that they were invaded, but are we going to continue to lose thousands and thousands of soldiers over a few miles of territory this or that way?”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated similar sentiments, shifting blame onto former President Joe Biden.

“It’s a war that has no military solution: in essence, Putin can’t take all of Ukraine; Ukraine can’t push the Russians all the way back to where they were in 2014,” Rubio said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday.

The Secretary of State was matter-of-fact about the existing situation, where Russia and Ukraine are “still far apart.”

“It’s going to take a real breakthrough here very soon to make this possible, or I think the President is going to have to make a decision about how much more time we’re going to dedicate to this,” Rubio added.

Still, this deal puts Ukrainians “in their strongest position yet with Washington since Trump took office,” wrote Shelby Magid, the deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, as CNN reported.

Upcoming ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine this month, starting on May 8 to mark the end of World War II. This is the second time in the last two weeks that Putin has promised a temporary pause in fighting.

Moscow refused to agree to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, an idea that Ukraine was on board with. Putin announced a one-day truce on Easter, but it did not hold. It did, however, reduce hostilities on both sides.

Trump’s term has ushered a renewal of diplomatic communication between Washington, D.C., and the Kremlin. Trump and Putin have also spoken on the phone.

But now that the U.S. has a stake in Ukraine, the Trump administration is deliberating increasing economic pressure on Russia. Trump hasn’t decided on what to do yet, as Bloomberg reported. This pressure builds during a truly opportune time as Putin gears up for the important Victory Day celebrations.