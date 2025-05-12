A relative mourns at the funeral of Raj Thapa, a senior bureaucrat who was killed in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri, in Jammu, India, Sunday, May 11, 2025.

KEY POINTS India and Pakistan have agreed on a ceasefire, with talks on a "broad range" of issues planned for a later date.

This is the latest evolution in the two nations' fraught history together.

Kashmir continues under lockdown, with Indian authorities arresting over a thousand citizens and demolishing homes that they suspect shelter militants and weapons.

India and Pakistan early Monday agreed to resolve a week of strikes and clashes with a ceasefire that does not permit “a single shot” or any other type of aggressive action.

Both sides must also “consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction” from their borders.

These resolutions came from a meeting between the directors-general of both nations that followed the initial ceasefire agreement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India has launched a heavy crackdown in Kashmir — with over a thousand Kashmiris arrested after a terrorist attack in the region left 26 people dead.

Schedule of the ceasefire

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire via social media, crediting the White House for arbitrating the peace talks, with later talks on “a broad set of issues” scheduled “at a neutral site” in the future.

As of Monday, the stipulations were that all violence must stop while authorities work out longstanding issues between India and Pakistan.

Both sides have already blamed one another for violating the ceasefire. Reuters reported gunfire in Indian-administered Kashmir and sirens from air-defense systems.

“Sometimes, these understandings take time to fructify, manifest on the ground,” Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai, the Indian director general of media relations, said at a media briefing, referring to the ceasefire. “The (Indian) armed forces were on a very very high alert (yesterday) and continue to be in that state.”

Students of an art school and their teacher carry a hand-drawn portrait of the US President Donald Trump as they celebrate the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, in Mumbai, India, Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Rajanish Kakade Associated Press

He said his Pakistani counterpart called him on Saturday and requested an end to all the hostilities. Pakistan then said it was committed to the truce and blamed India for violations.