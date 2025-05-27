A woman reacts inside a house damaged by a Russian strike in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to a prisoner swap following President Donald Trump’s sharp criticism of his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin.

On Sunday night, Moscow launched drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities.

Trump made his frustrations public over Memorial Day weekend, saying Putin “has gone absolutely CRAZY!” in a Truth Social post.

He told reporters he didn’t know what happened to Putin.

“I’ve known him a long time, always gotten along with him but he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all.”

People clear the rubble of residential houses destroyed by a Russian strike in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press

Where do Russia-Ukraine negotiations stand?

Moscow says it wants a permanent ceasefire but is nowhere close to striking a temporary ceasefire deal with Kyiv.

Putin rejected a 30-day ceasefire proposal from the U.S., despite Ukraine’s willingness to agree.

In Trump’s Sunday Truth Social post, he speculated on Putin’s greater aspirations for Russia.

“I’ve always said he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia.”

Trump also directed criticism at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying he isn’t doing his country any favors “by talking the way he does.”

“Everything out of his mouth causes problems. I don’t like it and it better stop,” he said.

American-Russian diplomatic relations seemed to be on the mend last week as Trump and Putin spoke on the phone for two hours. But over the weekends relations appear to have deteriorated.

Ukrainian military medics give first aid to a wounded soldier from 3rd Assault brigade at the field hospital in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Yevhen Titov, Associated Press

Now, Trump says he is willing to impose more sanctions on Russia should Putin continue to ignore his warnings.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that Trump is finally seeing Putin’s true colors with respect to the war, as The Guardian reported.

“I believe that President Trump has realized that when President Putin told him he was ready for peace, he was lying,” Macron told reporters in Hanoi, Vietnam, a stop on his tour of Asia.

“You cannot claim to be ready for negotiations and carry out attacks at the same time. Such double rhetoric demonstrates the insincerity of any statements about dialogue,” the French president added.

Prisoner exchange amid drone attack

The prisoner exchange offered a glimmer of hope during an intensifying war. On Friday and Saturday, both sides released 697 combatants and civilians.

The prisoner exchange is a direct result of the negotiations held in Turkey earlier this month. Neither Trump nor Putin committed to traveling to Turkey, and despite speculation of a possibility, neither leader showed up to the talks.

During the prisoner exchange, Moscow fired hundreds of drones and cruise missiles at Kyiv and other cities, killing at least 12 people and injuring another 24.

Zelenskyy claimed in a social media post that Ukraine fended off more than 900 drone attacks over the weekend.

“There is no military logic in this, but it is a clear political choice of Russia — the choice to keep waging war,” he said.

“New and strong sanctions against Russia — from the United States, from Europe, and from all those around the world who seek peace — will serve as a guaranteed means of forcing Russia not only to cease fire, but also to show respect," Zelenskyy added.

Meanwhile, Russia reported downing Ukrainian drones that targeted Moscow over the weekend, according to The Kyiv Independent.

In response to Trump’s shifting stance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a press conference Tuesday said, “Changes in rhetoric are common among many world leaders.”

He noted that European leaders were against a ceasefire until recently.

“Yet President of France Emmanuel Macron adds that they will not stop supplying weapons to Ukraine during this very ceasefire they demand from Russia,” Lavrov said

Lavrov said Trump is a man who wants results and is working to settle negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, while claiming European leaders were “sabotaging” the efforts.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed Trump’s comments on an “emotional overload.”