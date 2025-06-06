President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington.

Several Republican figures have urged President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to make amends after their explosive fight online Thursday, fearing the repercussions of the two powerful men at odds.

For example, Sen. Mike Lee said he really likes both Trump and Musk. He’s positioned himself as a strong supporter of Trump’s agenda but also of Musk’s. The Utah senator reposted several of Musk’s criticisms of the Trump-backed “big, beautiful bill” before things escalated Thursday.

Musk made his criticism of the spending package known in the days since leaving the White House, calling it a “massive, outrageous, pork-filled” bill.

Trump then responded by saying he and Musk had a “great relationship” but he wasn’t sure if they would anymore. He jabbed at Musk for not liking the bill for its cuts to electric vehicle credits. Musk shot back online by accusing Trump of being in the files related to Jeffrey Epstein, who was in prison for sex trafficking charges and reportedly died by suicide.

The entire spat may have caused concern for Republican lawmakers, particularly those in vulnerable positions. Musk said anyone supporting the spending package should be “fired” come the 2026 elections.

The lawmakers now must weigh Musk’s threat and influence with the desire to back Trump’s agenda, and the issue is set to play out next week as the package makes its way through the Senate.

“Who else really wants @elonmusk and @realDonaldTrump to reconcile?” Lee posted Thursday evening, later sharing, “Repost if you agree that the world is a better place with the Trump-Musk bromance fully intact.”

He shared several other posts online looking for Musk and Trump to make amends — and he wasn’t alone.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday that he hopes Trump and Musk, who he called “American heroes,” come back together, because when they work together, “we’ll get a lot more done for America than when they’re at cross purposes.”

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., wasn’t deterred by the argument and the potential impact on the bill, saying members are “not shaken at all.”

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., said he was hopeful that the dispute doesn’t distract lawmakers from “getting the job done” and said he believes it will “boil over and they’ll mend fences,” The Associated Press reported.

While Trump is refusing to speak with Musk, at least for now, the question remains about what impact the fight will have on GOP lawmakers and the president’s “big, beautiful bill.”