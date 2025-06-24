Vice President JD Vance speaks with Bret Baier, right, on Fox News Channel’s "Special Report with Bret Baier" at the Fox News bureau in Washington, Monday, June 23, 2025.

Israel and Iran may have agreed to a ceasefire on Monday, announced by President Donald Trump, but the rising tensions in the Middle East over the weekend left the door open for potential acts of terrorism against the U.S., according to administration officials.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters he is concerned about Iranian sleeper cells in the U.S. and blamed former President Joe Biden for “gross incompetence” in his management of the border.

Attorney General Pam Bondi spoke about the issue in a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Monday.

When asked about how many potential Iranian sleeper cells there are in the United States, Bondi said she could not give a specific number “in this setting.”

”What I can tell you is I know Homeland Security and the FBI," she said. “They are focusing on doing everything we can to keep our nation safe. And they will continue to do that.”

Vice President JD Vance spoke about the possibility of Iran seeking retribution in an appearance on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” over the weekend.

“We’re, of course, doing everything that we can to keep our people safe. I think that we’re prepared in the event that the Iranians do retaliate,” Vance said.

According to NBC News, Iran sent a message to President Donald Trump before the strike on their nuclear sites, threatening to activate sleeper cells in the U.S. if Trump ordered the attack. These allegedly dormant spies or terrorists live unassuming lives in the U.S.

In this image provided by the White House, President Donald Trump, right, and Vice President JD Vance sit in the Situation Room, Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington. | The White House via the Associated Press

“Unfortunately, we know that a lot of people who we don’t have full accounting of were let in over the last four years under the Biden administration,” the vice president added.

He noted that some individuals were on the terror watch list.

Since Sunday, tensions escalated, as Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles at a U.S. airbase in Qatar, and then receded slightly after Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire.

Ahead of the ceasefire, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the administration is watching for potential attacks.

“The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict brings the possibility of increased threat to the homeland in the form of possible cyberattacks, acts of violence, and antisemitic hate crimes,” Noem said.

Two anti-war demonstrators hold signs at a bus stop outside the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 22, 2025, following U.S. airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. | Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott in a memo to the agency Saturday echoed Vance’s concerns about Iranian citizens entering the U.S. illegally.

“The threat of sleeper cells or sympathizers acting on their own, or at the behest of Iran has never been higher,” he said in the memo, The Hill reported.