WASHINGTON — Visitors could enjoy national parks for free on next year’s Constitution Day to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary under a new proposal introduced by Utah Rep. Celeste Maloy this week.

The Semiquincentennial Tourism and Access to Recreation Sites, or STARS Act, would direct the secretary of the Interior to designate Constitution Day as an “entrance-fee free day” at all National Park Service sites next year. If passed, it would open the gates on Sept. 17, 2026, for all visitors to commemorate the 250th birthday of the United States.

“How do you properly celebrate 250 years of freedom? Maybe the best way is to spend time in what Wallace Stegner called ‘the best idea we ever had’— our national parks,” Maloy said in a statement.

The bill would open access to more than 400 sites across the country, including national parks, battleground sites, monuments and other cultural landmarks. By waiving entrance fees, Maloy said it highlights the role of public lands in U.S. history and “honors the legacy of freedom, resilience, and patriotism that began in 1776.”

Constitution Day is a federal holiday marking the adoption of the U.S. Constitution, marking the day the delegates signed the document at the Constitutional Convention in 1787. The holiday is observed every year to celebrate those who have become U.S. citizens.

If passed, Maloy’s proposal would join other mass efforts next year to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States.

President Donald Trump earlier this month launched America250, a campaign promise to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday with a yearlong celebration. America250 began at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on July 3 and several states, including Utah, have ongoing events to mark the occasion.