merlin_2865239.jpg
Deseret News PR
Deseret News Publishing Company announces new leaders; Robin Ritch named president and publisher
By Deseret News PR
April 14, 2021 5:08 p.m. MDT
DNews_generic_announcement_image_1.jpg
Deseret News PR
Deseret News leaps forward with new products for a new age
High-quality journalism is expanding to meet readers where they are with reimagined products and an even bigger digital presence
By Deseret News PR
Oct 27, 2020 12:09 p.m. MDT
DNews_generic_anncmnt_image_grid.jpg
Deseret News PR
News release: Salt Lake Tribune and Deseret News announce end of joint print and delivery operations
By Deseret News PR
Oct 26, 2020 4:42 p.m. MDT
AdobeStock_165051502.jpeg
Deseret News PR
Survey reveals COVID-19 pandemic turmoil is not destroying American families — It’s making them stronger
American Family Survey shows similarities and stark differences between Republican and Democratic families ahead of the presidential election
By Deseret News PR
Sept 22, 2020 7:01 a.m. MDT
Brookings Institution logo
Deseret News PR
Watch the 2020 American Family Survey webcast from the Brookings Institution
By Deseret News PR
Sept 18, 2020 12:11 p.m. MDT
Family out for a walk
Deseret News PR
90% of Americans don’t want their kids to choose politics as a profession
Annual survey releasing Sept. 22 analyzes the socioeconomic effects of COVID-19, racial and social unrest and the health of the American family
By Deseret News PR
Sept 10, 2020 1:11 p.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
