Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Q&A

Two_Cultures_Tonga_Utah.jpg
Family
Navigating life as a Tongan raised in a white family
Activist Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou discusses navigating life in two cultures.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Q&A
5 questions for a USU professor who is ethnic Russian and grew up in eastern Ukraine
Anna O. Pechenkina’s research focuses on how peace emerges out of war and why it succeeds or fails.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 27, 2022 3:57 p.m. MST
ComputerGlowBoy.jpg
Faith
What this pornography researcher has to say about pornography and religion
Christians who are ashamed of their pornography use often don’t know where to turn for help, according to scholar Samuel Perry.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 24, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP20311713664605.jpg
Q&A
A high-profile pastor’s prescription for the country: More conversations, fewer confrontations
The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez is a leading voice on religious freedom and immigration reform.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 9, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A woman cleans a relative’s tombstone in the Almudena cemetery a day before All Saints Day in Madrid, Spain.
Q&A
The spiritual power of cleaning tombstones … on TikTok
Caitlin Abrams uses social media to help other people better understand and engage with the past.
By Kelsey Dallas
Jan 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_884637.jpg
Q&A
How a cancer survivor turned a bad diagnosis into life-changing work
Multiple myeloma survivor Jenny Ahlstrom says she finds healing through serving others.
By Lois M. Collins
Dec 26, 2021 10 p.m. MST
reconciliation_red_f.jpg
Q&A
Broken families, reunited
Bringing an estranged family together takes time and care. But experts say it’s possible.
By Lois M. Collins
Dec 8, 2021 10 p.m. MST
bad_news_f.jpg
Q&A
How the media lost touch with America
American journalism is in crisis. The economics are grim, driven by the failure of ad revenue, the demise of print and the dramatic reinvention of the information marketplace.
By Chad Nielsen
Dec 6, 2021 10 p.m. MST
The Rev. Francis Chan’s words have uplifted evangelical audiences for years.
Q&A
Rev. Chan on the importance of turning off your cellphone to find God
From difficult childhood to beloved pastor, the Rev. Francis Chan translates Christian insights for a broad audience outside the confines of faith boundaries.
By Jacob Hess
Dec 4, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Astrid Tuminez, president of Utah Valley University, speaks about the Wasatch Innovation Network during a press conference.
Q&A
A college president talks diversity and mental health
Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez shares her thoughts on the college experience and making higher education more inclusive.
By Lois M. Collins
Nov 12, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Death_Row_Religion_1.jpg
Faith
Should death row inmates be able to feel their religious leader’s touch during their last moments?
In Ramirez v. Collier, the Supreme Court is considering a man’s request to have his pastor pray for and lay hands on him in the execution chamber.
By Kelsey Dallas
Nov 8, 2021 10 p.m. MST
H_R_McMaster_web_f.jpg
Q&A
Why H.R. McMaster thinks Biden’s foreign policy is putting the country in danger
The word “surrender” is rarely used to describe American foreign policy. Yet that is how H.R. McMaster characterizes our Afghanistan withdrawal.
By Hal Boyd
Oct 27, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_762702.jpg
Q&A
A life centered around hope
The Rev. Theresa Dear, a leadership consultant and advocate, addresses faith, giving back and paying forward.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 2, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Author, historian and scholar Richard Bushman attends a birthday dinner in his honor.
Q&A
Historian Richard Bushman reflects on his life’s work
Author and historian Richard Bushman celebrated his 90th birthday in Salt Lake City, Utah, last week while discussing Latter-day Saint art, book projects, highlights of his career and other topics.
By Trent Toone
Sept 28, 2021 1:47 p.m. MDT
Jim_Gaffigan_horz.gif
Q&A
America’s funniest dad
Jim Gaffigan discusses faith, family and work-life balance.
By Fendi Wang
Sept 22, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2873365.jpg
Q&A
Joel Peterson on taking a stand
One of America’s most successful entrepreneurs talks cancel culture, shares tips for success and standing up for your beliefs.
By Lois M. Collins
Sept 6, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Load More