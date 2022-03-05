Q&A
Activist Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou discusses navigating life in two cultures.
Anna O. Pechenkina’s research focuses on how peace emerges out of war and why it succeeds or fails.
Christians who are ashamed of their pornography use often don’t know where to turn for help, according to scholar Samuel Perry.
The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez is a leading voice on religious freedom and immigration reform.
Caitlin Abrams uses social media to help other people better understand and engage with the past.
Multiple myeloma survivor Jenny Ahlstrom says she finds healing through serving others.
Bringing an estranged family together takes time and care. But experts say it’s possible.
American journalism is in crisis. The economics are grim, driven by the failure of ad revenue, the demise of print and the dramatic reinvention of the information marketplace.
From difficult childhood to beloved pastor, the Rev. Francis Chan translates Christian insights for a broad audience outside the confines of faith boundaries.
Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez shares her thoughts on the college experience and making higher education more inclusive.
In Ramirez v. Collier, the Supreme Court is considering a man’s request to have his pastor pray for and lay hands on him in the execution chamber.
The word “surrender” is rarely used to describe American foreign policy. Yet that is how H.R. McMaster characterizes our Afghanistan withdrawal.
The Rev. Theresa Dear, a leadership consultant and advocate, addresses faith, giving back and paying forward.
Author and historian Richard Bushman celebrated his 90th birthday in Salt Lake City, Utah, last week while discussing Latter-day Saint art, book projects, highlights of his career and other topics.
One of America’s most successful entrepreneurs talks cancel culture, shares tips for success and standing up for your beliefs.
