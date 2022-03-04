Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Quizzes

700717973.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: How much do you know about the shelf life of food?
Take the quiz to test your knowledge of the shelf life of different foods. One winner will get a year’s supply of food storage from the Deseret Food Store.
By Deseret News
July 9, 2019 1:29 p.m. MDT
700702058.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: Do you know why different activities are good for you?
Most people know that different workouts yield different results, however, some results are more subtle than others. Take the quiz to find out how much you know about the benefits of different workouts.
By Deseret News
May 15, 2019 1 p.m. MDT
700701702.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: Are you making the most out of your time to exercise?
When you’ve only got 30 minutes to exercise in your busy day, do you make the most of that time? Take the quiz to find out how much you know about calorie-torching activities.
By Deseret News
May 9, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
700702059.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: How much do you know about what’s in your food?
Not many people know exactly what’s in their food, but most people have a good idea of how much protein is in the things they eat. Take the quiz to test your macronutrient knowledge.
By Deseret News
May 7, 2019 10:58 a.m. MDT
700700621.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: Are you eating the wrong foods after workouts?
Many people head straight for the protein powder after a workout, but if protein powders or bars aren’t your first choice, what are you left with? Test your knowledge to see if you know which foods are better and best to eat after your workout.
By Deseret News
May 3, 2019 12:30 p.m. MDT
700690863.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: How much do you know about FanX 2019 celebrities?
If you love FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, take this quiz for a chance to win free tickets to this year’s event.
By Deseret News
April 9, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
700683451.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ 3: Deseret News spring basketball madness
Take this quick quiz to see how you stack up against the competition when it comes to your NCAA Tournament knowledge. You could win a $100 shopping card.
By Deseret News
March 29, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
700683164.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ 2: Deseret News spring basketball madness 2019
Selection Sunday has come and gone and it’s time to spring into March Madness! Test your knowledge of the sport and tournament with the following short quiz!
By Deseret News
March 28, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
700683139.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ 1: Deseret News spring basketball madness
It’s time to spring into the annual NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. Test your knowledge of this American, single-elimination tournament to get ready for the craziness!
By Deseret News
March 27, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
700637942.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas symbols?
Take this quiz to be entered to win a $100 shopping card from Mountain America Credit Union.
By Deseret News
Dec 16, 2018 12 p.m. MST
700639874.jpg
Quizzes
Quiz: Fun trivia about popular Christmas music
Department stores have been dropping hints since October, but in case you missed them, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. Put your music knowledge to the test with this quiz about popular Christmas tunes.
By Deseret News
Dec 15, 2018 12 p.m. MST
700645400.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: What do you know about Christmas villains?
For every person who loves Christmas more than anything, there always seems to be someone who is less than excited about the holiday season. Some of them have become synonymous with seasonal grumpiness.
By Deseret News
Dec 14, 2018 12 p.m. MST
700641227.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: Do you remember these popular Christmas toys?
We see them every Christmas: toys that incite shopping scuffles and drive others to pay for costly overseas shipping to get that must-have gift under the tree. Test your knowledge of toy history with these 10 iconic Christmas toys.
By Deseret News
Dec 13, 2018 12 p.m. MST
700641229.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: Guess the country of origin for this unusual Christmas tradition
With Christmas just a few weeks away, consider introducing your family to these 10 unusual Christmas traditions from around the world by taking this fun holiday quiz.
By Deseret News
Dec 12, 2018 1:05 p.m. MST
700645565.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: What do you know about Christmas in literature?
Perhaps you know many of your favorite Christmas movies, plays and songs started out as books and short stories, but how well do you know these classic holiday tales?
By Deseret News
Dec 11, 2018 12 p.m. MST
700643805.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: Classic Christmas movie facts and trivia
Think you know your Christmas movies? Put your trivia knowledge to the test.
By Deseret News
Dec 10, 2018 12 p.m. MST
700643766.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Christmas traditions
Why do we hang up stockings? Where does fruitcake come from? Answer these questions and more in a quiz of the origins of American Christmas traditions.
By Deseret News
Dec 9, 2018 12 p.m. MST
700643176.jpg
Quizzes
Quiz: Utah Christmas lights, decorations and celebrations
Think you know where to find the tallest Christmas tree in the state? How about the location of “Utah’s Christmas Town”? Take this quiz to test your knowledge of these statewide holiday festivities.
By Deseret News
Dec 8, 2018 12:38 p.m. MST
700642574.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: What do you know about delectable Christmas candy and treats?
Christmas means special candy and treats. Put your sweets knowledge to the test in this quiz about the tastiest time of the year.
By Deseret News
Dec 7, 2018 12 p.m. MST
700641431.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: What can you expect for Utah’s Christmas weather
You know you’re in Utah when you’re in shorts one day and a parka the next. How well do you know Utah’s weather?
By Deseret News
Dec 6, 2018 12 p.m. MST
700641426.jpg
Quizzes
Quiz: Test your knowledge of animated Christmas movies
Take this quiz to test your knowledge about classic animated Christmas films such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
By Deseret News
Dec 5, 2018 12 p.m. MST
700624082.jpg
Quizzes
Quiz: What do you know about locally produced movies?
From classics like “Saturday’s Warrior” to modern-day favorites, take this quiz to see how much you know about these locally produced films.
By Deseret News
Oct 15, 2018 12:10 p.m. MDT
700608455.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: Historic moments at BYU home football games
Test your knowledge of BYU home football games with this quiz.
By Deseret News
Sept 6, 2018 12 p.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
700605951.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: Guess these people who found fame and success by telling a compelling story
In spite of obstacles and hardships, these people found success by telling compelling stories.
By Deseret News
Aug 30, 2018 12 p.m. MDT
700602823.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: What do you know about BYU’s 2018 football opponents?
“Rise and shout” if you think you know the answers to these questions.
By Deseret News
Aug 29, 2018 12:04 p.m. MDT
700603054.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: A trivia test for Timpanogos Storytelling Festival diehards
We hope you are planning to attend this year’s Timpanogos Storytelling Festival Sept. 6-8 at Thanksgiving Point.
By Deseret News
Aug 27, 2018 12 p.m. MDT
700600209.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: Essential facts about the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival
We hope you are planning to attend this year’s Timpanogos Storytelling Festival Sept. 6-8 at Thanksgiving Point. To help get you ready, try taking this quiz and you could win a pair of free tickets.
By Deseret News
Aug 16, 2018 12 p.m. MDT
700598084.jpg
Quizzes
QUIZ: Cosmo, fight songs and other BYU football facts
BYU football fans probably already know the players’ stats and the number of championships won. But BYU football is about more than just the games; it’s about the crowd, the traditions, the mascot, and more. Take this quiz to test your knowledge!
By Deseret News
Aug 10, 2018 12 p.m. MDT
700590050.jpg
Quizzes
Quiz: What do you know about rodeo history and traditions?
What do you know about rodeo history and traditions? Test your knowledge against these 10 round-up facts.
By Deseret News
July 10, 2018 11:55 a.m. MDT
700584953.jpg
Sports
Quiz: Are you a BYU football trivia expert?
If you love all things connected to Cougar football, you’ll want to test your knowledge with this quiz. You could win a family ticket package as a reward.
By Deseret News
June 22, 2018 12 p.m. MDT
The study, done by researchers at the University of Bristol, reviewed the case of a young boy who went blind after engaging in a specific diet that focused around junk food.
Utah
Quiz: Only in Utah trivia
Take this quiz to be entered to win two meal passes to Chuck-A-Rama!
By Deseret News
June 21, 2018 12 p.m. MDT
700583647.jpg
Utah
Quiz: Can you name where this is in Utah? Part 2
Can you name each of these Utah destinations? This quiz just might stretch and test your knowledge.
By Deseret News
June 18, 2018 12 p.m. MDT
Adobe Stock Photo
Quizzes
Quiz: Can you guess these famous television dads?
Take this quiz to test your knowledge on famous television dads!
By Deseret News
June 7, 2018 1:18 p.m. MDT
Adobe Stock Photo
Quizzes
Quiz: How much do you know about Father’s Day?
Take this quiz to be entered to win a $100 shopping card from Mountain America!
By Deseret News
June 5, 2018 12:32 p.m. MDT
Quizzes
Quiz: Are you doing enough physical activity?
Take this quiz to be entered to win a full access membership to VASA Fitness for one year!
By Deseret News
May 18, 2018 9:34 a.m. MDT
Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
Entertainment
Quiz: How much do you really know about Star Wars?
As May the Fourth approaches, take this quiz and test your knowledge of Star Wars.
By Deseret News
May 3, 2018 12:25 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Quiz: Name that popular hike in Utah
Take this quiz to be entered to win a FitBit Blaze and $150 grocery gift card!
By Deseret News
April 30, 2018 10 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Quiz: Test your nutrition knowledge
Take this quiz to be entered to win a full access membership to VASA Fitness for one year!
By Deseret News
April 26, 2018 11 a.m. MDT
700561279.jpg
Entertainment
Quiz: How much do you really know about running?
Take this quiz to be entered to win a FitBit Blaze and $150 grocery gift card!
By Deseret News
April 25, 2018 9:55 a.m. MDT
700564122.jpg
Entertainment
Quiz: Can you guess the amount of calories these activities burn?
Take this quiz to be entered to win a FitBit Blaze and $150 grocery gift card!
By Deseret News
April 23, 2018 8:30 p.m. MDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks with teammates Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Sports
Quiz: Which Utah Jazz player are you?
Take this quiz to be entered to win a full access membership to VASA Fitness for one year!
By Deseret News
April 17, 2018 8:15 p.m. MDT
Hamilton Orpheum Theatre Cast Michael Luwoye, Joshua Henry, and Rory O"™Malley, Rub&eacute;n J. Carbajal as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton; Jordan Donica as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Amber Iman as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Isaiah Johns
Entertainment
Quiz: Are you a ‘Hamilton’ expert?
Take this quiz to be entered to win two meal passes to Chuck-A-Rama
By Deseret News
April 12, 2018 10:30 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Quiz: Who said it?: Famous women edition
Take this quiz to be entered to win a spa getaway and overnight stay at Snowbird!
By Deseret News
April 11, 2018 8:30 p.m. MDT
Family laughing around a good meal in kitchen
Entertainment
Quiz: Eating dinner together: What’s your family’s grade?
Take this quiz to be entered to win a FitBit Blaze & $150 grocery gift card!
By Deseret News
April 9, 2018 8:05 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Quiz: How much do you actually know about these important women in history?
Take this quiz to be entered to win a spa getaway and overnight stay at Snowbird!
By Deseret News
April 5, 2018 11 a.m. MDT
Alarm clock sitting on wood table
Entertainment
Quiz: How much sleep do you really need?
Take this quiz to be entered to win a FitBit Blaze and a $150 grocery gift card!
By Deseret News
March 31, 2018 1:45 p.m. MDT
Loyola-Chicago players celebrate after winning a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game against Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. Loyola-Chicago won 78-62. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Sports
Quiz: How much do you really know about the 2018 Final Four?
Take this quiz to be entered to win a $100 Visa Gift Card!
By Deseret News
March 30, 2018 10:30 a.m. MDT
Load More