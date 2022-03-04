Quizzes
Take the quiz to test your knowledge of the shelf life of different foods. One winner will get a year’s supply of food storage from the Deseret Food Store.
Most people know that different workouts yield different results, however, some results are more subtle than others. Take the quiz to find out how much you know about the benefits of different workouts.
When you’ve only got 30 minutes to exercise in your busy day, do you make the most of that time? Take the quiz to find out how much you know about calorie-torching activities.
Not many people know exactly what’s in their food, but most people have a good idea of how much protein is in the things they eat. Take the quiz to test your macronutrient knowledge.
Many people head straight for the protein powder after a workout, but if protein powders or bars aren’t your first choice, what are you left with? Test your knowledge to see if you know which foods are better and best to eat after your workout.
If you love FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, take this quiz for a chance to win free tickets to this year’s event.
Take this quick quiz to see how you stack up against the competition when it comes to your NCAA Tournament knowledge. You could win a $100 shopping card.
Selection Sunday has come and gone and it’s time to spring into March Madness! Test your knowledge of the sport and tournament with the following short quiz!
It’s time to spring into the annual NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. Test your knowledge of this American, single-elimination tournament to get ready for the craziness!
Take this quiz to be entered to win a $100 shopping card from Mountain America Credit Union.
Department stores have been dropping hints since October, but in case you missed them, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. Put your music knowledge to the test with this quiz about popular Christmas tunes.
For every person who loves Christmas more than anything, there always seems to be someone who is less than excited about the holiday season. Some of them have become synonymous with seasonal grumpiness.
We see them every Christmas: toys that incite shopping scuffles and drive others to pay for costly overseas shipping to get that must-have gift under the tree. Test your knowledge of toy history with these 10 iconic Christmas toys.
With Christmas just a few weeks away, consider introducing your family to these 10 unusual Christmas traditions from around the world by taking this fun holiday quiz.
Perhaps you know many of your favorite Christmas movies, plays and songs started out as books and short stories, but how well do you know these classic holiday tales?
Think you know your Christmas movies? Put your trivia knowledge to the test.
Why do we hang up stockings? Where does fruitcake come from? Answer these questions and more in a quiz of the origins of American Christmas traditions.
Think you know where to find the tallest Christmas tree in the state? How about the location of “Utah’s Christmas Town”? Take this quiz to test your knowledge of these statewide holiday festivities.
Christmas means special candy and treats. Put your sweets knowledge to the test in this quiz about the tastiest time of the year.
You know you’re in Utah when you’re in shorts one day and a parka the next. How well do you know Utah’s weather?
Take this quiz to test your knowledge about classic animated Christmas films such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
From classics like “Saturday’s Warrior” to modern-day favorites, take this quiz to see how much you know about these locally produced films.
Test your knowledge of BYU home football games with this quiz.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
In spite of obstacles and hardships, these people found success by telling compelling stories.
“Rise and shout” if you think you know the answers to these questions.
We hope you are planning to attend this year’s Timpanogos Storytelling Festival Sept. 6-8 at Thanksgiving Point.
We hope you are planning to attend this year’s Timpanogos Storytelling Festival Sept. 6-8 at Thanksgiving Point. To help get you ready, try taking this quiz and you could win a pair of free tickets.
BYU football fans probably already know the players’ stats and the number of championships won. But BYU football is about more than just the games; it’s about the crowd, the traditions, the mascot, and more. Take this quiz to test your knowledge!
What do you know about rodeo history and traditions? Test your knowledge against these 10 round-up facts.
If you love all things connected to Cougar football, you’ll want to test your knowledge with this quiz. You could win a family ticket package as a reward.
Can you name each of these Utah destinations? This quiz just might stretch and test your knowledge.
Take this quiz to test your knowledge on famous television dads!
Take this quiz to be entered to win a $100 shopping card from Mountain America!
Take this quiz to be entered to win a full access membership to VASA Fitness for one year!
As May the Fourth approaches, take this quiz and test your knowledge of Star Wars.
Take this quiz to be entered to win a FitBit Blaze and $150 grocery gift card!
Take this quiz to be entered to win a full access membership to VASA Fitness for one year!
Take this quiz to be entered to win a FitBit Blaze and $150 grocery gift card!
Take this quiz to be entered to win a FitBit Blaze and $150 grocery gift card!
Take this quiz to be entered to win a full access membership to VASA Fitness for one year!
Take this quiz to be entered to win two meal passes to Chuck-A-Rama
Take this quiz to be entered to win a spa getaway and overnight stay at Snowbird!
Take this quiz to be entered to win a FitBit Blaze & $150 grocery gift card!
Take this quiz to be entered to win a spa getaway and overnight stay at Snowbird!
Take this quiz to be entered to win a FitBit Blaze and a $150 grocery gift card!
Take this quiz to be entered to win a $100 Visa Gift Card!