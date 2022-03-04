Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Real Salt Lake’s tumultuous 2020 officially in books with snowy loss to Kansas City, and club now faces many big issues this offseason
By James Edward
Nov 8, 2020 7:35 p.m. MST
Real Salt Lake hosts Kansas City in Sunday’s finale hoping to salvage some pride from a disappointing 2020 season
By James Edward
Nov 7, 2020 6 p.m. MST
San Jose’s Chris Wondolowski twice punishes Real Salt Lake, whose playoff hopes continue to slip away
By James Edward
Oct 28, 2020 10:37 p.m. MDT
Well-rested Real Salt Lake hosts FC Dallas in critical match in push for playoff positioning
By James Edward
Oct 23, 2020 3:36 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake concedes two late goals to Vancouver Whitecaps, loses again
Real Salt Lake’s slide has continued, and the latest move in the wrong direction Saturday may have been the worst.
By Ryan McDonald
Oct 10, 2020 10:41 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake hosts LAFC on Sunday, with both teams desperate for points to stay above playoff line
By James Edward
Oct 3, 2020 4:16 p.m. MDT
Andrew Putna’s seven big saves help Real Salt Lake earn first-ever point in Minnesota
Success can sometimes come in baby steps, and such was the case for Real Salt Lake on Sunday.
By James Edward
Sept 27, 2020 9:44 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake has never taken a point at Minnesota, and halting that trend will require a bit more risk taking
Minnesota United has only been in MLS since 2017, but already it has proven to be one of Real Salt Lake’s biggest challenges.
By James Edward
Sept 26, 2020 5:30 p.m. MDT
Nedum Onuoha’s instinctive play helps Real Salt Lake halt 2-game skid in critical win over Galaxy
Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach scored second-half goals seven minutes apart in the 2-0 win.
By James Edward
Sept 23, 2020 10:53 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake could use goal or two from recently re-signed Kreilach on Wednesday to avoid another home loss
Losers of two straight at home, RSL looks to avoid first three-game skid at home since expansion 2005 season.
By James Edward
Sept 22, 2020 3:30 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake anxious to dust itself off, move on from worst home loss in franchise history
Coming off 5-0 loss to Colorado, RSL returns to action this Saturday against visiting Vancouver
By James Edward
Sept 18, 2020 3:48 p.m. MDT
Andrew Putna’s growing confidence a boost for Real Salt Lake heading into clash with rival Rapids
By James Edward
Sept 11, 2020 3:28 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake finally scores first, piles it on struggling LAFC with shutout win
‘LAFC killer’ Damir Kreilach scored the key first goal in RSL’s home win Wednesday.
By James Edward
Sept 9, 2020 10:36 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake-LAFC a clash of teams needing to put points on the board
By James Edward
Sept 8, 2020 5 p.m. MDT
With chaotic week in rearview mirror, Real Salt Lake set for long-awaited return to home field
RSL’s boycott last week caused a chain reaction of events that led to Dell Loy Hansen’s decision to sell RSL.
By James Edward
Sept 1, 2020 3:42 p.m. MDT
After national controversy, will Salt Lake’s MLS team be on the move?
It’s no guarantee, but in everything Dell Loy Hansen has said during his 11 years as either a minority owner or sole owner, he believes RSL is an important asset to Utah that he will likely do his best to ensure remains.
By James Edward
Aug 31, 2020 5:27 p.m. MDT
Kyle Beckerman excited for new ownership for Real Salt Lake, hoping for someone ‘who truly wants to win’
Real Salt Lake’s captain said Dell Loy Hansen usually seemed more concerned about money than trying to build a winner
By James Edward
Aug 31, 2020 2:06 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake strikes late — twice — to rally for improbable 4-4 draw at Portland
Giuseppe Rossi and Sam Johnson both scored in the final four minutes as RSL earned the road draw
By James Edward
Aug 29, 2020 10:46 p.m. MDT
Dell Loy Hansen is now taking a leave of absence. Here’s how things snowballed so quickly for RSL’s owner
RSL is still scheduled to practice today and travel to Portland for its game Saturday, a team spokesperson said.
By James Edward and Ryan McDonald
Aug 28, 2020 12:43 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake is playing at home for the first time in 172 days, and 5,000 fans can attend
RSL is one of just four MLS teams that has been cleared to allow fans to attend home games in the latest MLS restart.
By James Edward
Aug 25, 2020 3:30 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake’s attack erupts 4 times in second half in a dominant road win at rival Colorado
A simple insertion of Maikel Chang into the lineup at halftime changed the entire complexion of RSL’s attack, with the visitors rallying for the 4-1 victory at Colorado as RSL improved to 2-1-3 on the season.
By James Edward
Aug 22, 2020 9:16 p.m. MDT
Increasing scoring without sacrificing defensive principles is Real Salt Lake’s top focus Saturday at rival Colorado
By James Edward
Aug 21, 2020 1:33 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake anxious to resume MLS season this weekend after nearly a month since MLS is Back tourney ended
By James Edward
Aug 18, 2020 4:18 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake set to resume training Wednesday, crossing fingers for a 2020 restart soon
By James Edward
Aug 3, 2020 5:38 p.m. MDT
Douglas Martinez’s emergence at MLS is Back tourney one of the bright spots as Real Salt Lake returns home
By James Edward
July 30, 2020 1:30 p.m. MDT
Mistake-prone Real Salt Lake bows out of MLS is Back knockout round with discouraging loss to San Jose
By James Edward
July 27, 2020 8:41 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake’s stout defense ready for a unique battle with San Jose in MLS is Back knockout round
By James Edward
July 26, 2020 4:49 p.m. MDT
Aaron Herrera’s strong play at MLS is Back tourney among Real Salt Lake’s group play highlights
By James Edward
July 25, 2020 11:48 p.m. MDT
Composure lacking in final third for Real Salt Lake, which faces San Jose in Round of 16
RSL advanced to the knockout round as the top qualifying third-place wild-card team
By James Edward
July 23, 2020 3:28 p.m. MDT
Composure at back a strength for Real Salt Lake against Minnesota, but next match will be toughest test yet
RSL will face much higher pressure from Kansas City in group finale on Wednesday
By James Edward
July 18, 2020 3:48 p.m. MDT
Amid distractions, MLS is Back Tournament gives league unique chance to take center stage in American sporting landscape
Most group games will be played in prime time on major sports networks over 16 straight days beginning Wednesday
By James Edward
July 7, 2020 5 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake holds first training session in Orlando bubble in preparation for MLS tournament
Zack MacMath said players are being tested for COVID-19 every other day, while Kyle Beckerman has mixed feelings about the MLS is Back Tournament
By James Edward
July 6, 2020 2:50 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake departs soon for MLS is Back tourney, prepped for whatever wrinkle thrown its way
Real Salt Lake coach Freddy Juarez believes the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando beginning next week will be the ultimate mental test for teams around the league.
By James Edward
July 2, 2020 3:41 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake set to open against rival Colorado in MLS is Back Tournament on July 8
RSL is set to play two late games in Orlando and one early game, which will help it avoid playing games during the hottest time of the day.
By James Edward
June 24, 2020 2:52 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake paired up with Kansas City, Colorado and Minnesota in Group D of MLS is Back Tournament
Real Salt Lake was paired with two of its biggest rivals in the group draw of the MLS is Back Tournament on Thursday.
By James Edward
June 11, 2020 2:24 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake awarded a top seed for Orlando tournament, as MLS is set for July 8 return
All 26 teams will participate in the World Cup-style tournament in Orlando, with the official group draw set for Thursday.
By James Edward and Ryan McDonald
June 10, 2020 3:17 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake coaches enjoy sliver of normalcy as players return to the training field for individual workouts
RSL held its third voluntary individual workouts on Monday, and coach Freddy Juarez said the players were able to get a lot more touches on the ball during the session.
By James Edward
May 12, 2020 5 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake players relish opportunity to be back on field during first day of voluntary individual workouts
By James Edward
May 7, 2020 7:09 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake doing its best to keep players fit during the MLS suspension
Coach Freddy Juarez said players are given a daily workout Monday through Friday, and he’s heard that participation has been great
By James Edward
April 7, 2020 5:48 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake coaches keeping busy during MLS suspension in anticipation of 2020 restart
RSL coach Freddy Juarez said the coaching staff is using extra downtown to build out scouting reports on MLS teams to be ready when the suspension is lifted
By James Edward
March 31, 2020 6:04 p.m. MDT
Set pieces a bright spot for Real Salt Lake in home opening draw, except the finishing
Led by aerial dominance against New York, RSL outshot the Red Bulls 21-4 but found the back of the next just once
By James Edward
March 8, 2020 4:23 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake kicks off 2020 season in Orlando with short-term and long-term attacking question marks
Injuries and suspensions leave RSL a bit shorthanded in season opener at Orlando
By James Edward
Feb 28, 2020 3 p.m. MST
Real Salt Lake players acknowledge better road performances will be key to 2020 success
At media day on Wednesday, the players discussed numerous things about the upcoming season, but not much about the new jersey they hid from the cameras
By James Edward
Jan 22, 2020 7:24 p.m. MST
On loan no more: Real Salt Lake signs Brazilian midfielder Everton Luiz on permanent transfer
Luiz was on loan from S.P.A.L. in Italy. RSL exercised the purchase option, bringing him to Utah on a permanent basis
By Trent Wood
Dec 4, 2019 5:11 p.m. MST
‘I love the club’: Real Salt Lake tabs Freddy Juarez new head coach, Elliot Fall as general manager
Fall, 34, becomes the youngest GM in MLS and has been with RSL for 13 seasons, while Juarez has been with the club since 2010
By James Edward
Dec 3, 2019 1:02 p.m. MST
Real Salt Lake set to announce new general manager and head coach at upcoming press conference
Among the candidates are current interim general manager Elliot Fall and interim head coach Freddy Juarez
By James Edward
Dec 2, 2019 3:46 p.m. MST
Underdog Real Monarchs SLC wins USL Championship title game 3-1
Facing the two-time defending league winner Louisville City FC on the road in the title game Sunday evening, the underdog Monarchs fell behind early but rallied and then controlled the second half to win 3-1
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 17, 2019 8:43 p.m. MST
