Real Salt Lake’s slide has continued, and the latest move in the wrong direction Saturday may have been the worst.
Success can sometimes come in baby steps, and such was the case for Real Salt Lake on Sunday.
Real Salt Lake has never taken a point at Minnesota, and halting that trend will require a bit more risk taking
Minnesota United has only been in MLS since 2017, but already it has proven to be one of Real Salt Lake’s biggest challenges.
Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach scored second-half goals seven minutes apart in the 2-0 win.
Real Salt Lake could use goal or two from recently re-signed Kreilach on Wednesday to avoid another home loss
Losers of two straight at home, RSL looks to avoid first three-game skid at home since expansion 2005 season.
Coming off 5-0 loss to Colorado, RSL returns to action this Saturday against visiting Vancouver
‘LAFC killer’ Damir Kreilach scored the key first goal in RSL’s home win Wednesday.
RSL’s boycott last week caused a chain reaction of events that led to Dell Loy Hansen’s decision to sell RSL.
It’s no guarantee, but in everything Dell Loy Hansen has said during his 11 years as either a minority owner or sole owner, he believes RSL is an important asset to Utah that he will likely do his best to ensure remains.
Kyle Beckerman excited for new ownership for Real Salt Lake, hoping for someone ‘who truly wants to win’
Real Salt Lake’s captain said Dell Loy Hansen usually seemed more concerned about money than trying to build a winner
Giuseppe Rossi and Sam Johnson both scored in the final four minutes as RSL earned the road draw
Dell Loy Hansen is now taking a leave of absence. Here’s how things snowballed so quickly for RSL’s owner
RSL is still scheduled to practice today and travel to Portland for its game Saturday, a team spokesperson said.
RSL is one of just four MLS teams that has been cleared to allow fans to attend home games in the latest MLS restart.
A simple insertion of Maikel Chang into the lineup at halftime changed the entire complexion of RSL’s attack, with the visitors rallying for the 4-1 victory at Colorado as RSL improved to 2-1-3 on the season.
RSL advanced to the knockout round as the top qualifying third-place wild-card team
Composure at back a strength for Real Salt Lake against Minnesota, but next match will be toughest test yet
RSL will face much higher pressure from Kansas City in group finale on Wednesday
Amid distractions, MLS is Back Tournament gives league unique chance to take center stage in American sporting landscape
Most group games will be played in prime time on major sports networks over 16 straight days beginning Wednesday
Zack MacMath said players are being tested for COVID-19 every other day, while Kyle Beckerman has mixed feelings about the MLS is Back Tournament
Real Salt Lake coach Freddy Juarez believes the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando beginning next week will be the ultimate mental test for teams around the league.
RSL is set to play two late games in Orlando and one early game, which will help it avoid playing games during the hottest time of the day.
Real Salt Lake paired up with Kansas City, Colorado and Minnesota in Group D of MLS is Back Tournament
Real Salt Lake was paired with two of its biggest rivals in the group draw of the MLS is Back Tournament on Thursday.
All 26 teams will participate in the World Cup-style tournament in Orlando, with the official group draw set for Thursday.
Real Salt Lake coaches enjoy sliver of normalcy as players return to the training field for individual workouts
RSL held its third voluntary individual workouts on Monday, and coach Freddy Juarez said the players were able to get a lot more touches on the ball during the session.
Coach Freddy Juarez said players are given a daily workout Monday through Friday, and he’s heard that participation has been great
RSL coach Freddy Juarez said the coaching staff is using extra downtown to build out scouting reports on MLS teams to be ready when the suspension is lifted
Led by aerial dominance against New York, RSL outshot the Red Bulls 21-4 but found the back of the next just once
Real Salt Lake kicks off 2020 season in Orlando with short-term and long-term attacking question marks
Injuries and suspensions leave RSL a bit shorthanded in season opener at Orlando
At media day on Wednesday, the players discussed numerous things about the upcoming season, but not much about the new jersey they hid from the cameras
Luiz was on loan from S.P.A.L. in Italy. RSL exercised the purchase option, bringing him to Utah on a permanent basis
Fall, 34, becomes the youngest GM in MLS and has been with RSL for 13 seasons, while Juarez has been with the club since 2010
Among the candidates are current interim general manager Elliot Fall and interim head coach Freddy Juarez
Facing the two-time defending league winner Louisville City FC on the road in the title game Sunday evening, the underdog Monarchs fell behind early but rallied and then controlled the second half to win 3-1