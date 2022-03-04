These women mean business. Women make up only a small portion of executives in high-profile companies, but here are some of those businesswomen and the companies they lead.

Returned Mormon missionary Noel Lopez has teamed up with Utah Valley University basketball coach Mark Pope to give neckties to opposing coaches this season.
Jack Damuni, BYU’s director of player personnel, recently tweeted a message from BYU football’s Ty Detmer about the importance of Mormon missionary work.
Green Bay Packers’ rookie Vince Biegel, son of former BYU linebacker Rocky Biegel, credits his success in life to growing up on the family cranberry marsh, his family and LDS faith.

Operation Underground Railroad’s Tim Ballard recently gave a special presentation on human trafficking to Ivanka Trump and a group of politicians.
Masks and wigs that contain lice and temporary contacts that damage the eyes — some Halloween costumes are scary for all the wrong reasons.
Next time you take your child to the doctor, you might want to bring your own toy or book. New guidelines to keep healthy people from getting sick in doctors’ offices discourage toys and urge sick people to wear masks.
Stephen Covey, who taught the world to be highly effective at work and at home, would have turned 85 on Oct. 24. In honor of his birthday, here are 24 of the best things he ever said or wrote.
Reporters from the HuffPost recently interacted with student reporters at BYU’s The Daily Universe as part of the HuffPost’s “Listen to America” road trip.
At the end of a segment, MSNBC host Chris Matthews complimented guest Boyd Matheson for his “great LDS name” earlier this week.
Some new moms are eating the placenta after childbirth, believing that it has properties that will make them healthier and ward off depression. But a new report urges doctors to warn them of risks.
A national magazine recently pronounced Utah a “dermatology desert” with only 22 dermatologists to serve the entire state. The reality is better than that, although in some places you may have to wait a few weeks for an appointment.
The Los Angeles Lakers honored the family of Las Vegas shooting victim and Mormon Quinton Robbins Sunday at NBA preseason game.
About 4 in 10 cases of cancer diagnosed in 2014 were types associated with obesity, the CDC says. The trend is most pronounced in women, and people 50 and older.
People in 12 states, including Utah, have recently been sickened by bacteria that the CDC says is being transmitted through puppies. Here’s how to keep your family safe from this infection and other puppy-born illnesses.
If you can’t stand on one leg for 10 seconds without holding onto something, you’re at risk of a fall. And seniors at risk of falling would benefit from exercise, not vitamin D, a new report says.
A recent study found more miscarriages in pregnant women who’d had flu shots than those who didn’t. Your doctor probably wants you to get one anyway, and the CDC says Americans should be vaccinated in the next few weeks.
Parents are trying to keep their children safe when they zoom down a playground slide with them, but doing this makes your child more likely to be hurt, an emergency-room physician says.
More than a quarter of millennials had gotten tattoos before the nation’s leading group of pediatricians weighed in on their safety. Now the group has recommendations for any young people thinking about getting a tattoo or body piercing.
Researchers have known for years that exposing babies to peanut products may help prevent allergies. Now the Food and Drug Administration has given its approval. Should you spread a little peanut butter on that zwieback?
Starbucks is one of a handful of companies that offer health insurance that covers in vitro fertilization. Would becoming a barista help you have a baby?
Consumers caught in the Equifax data breach will want to take a few steps immediately to lessen the chance someone will use their credit and identities. Here’s expert advice.
Another woman has been awarded millions of dollars after convincing a jury that long-term use of baby powder gave her cancer. Should families stop using baby powder, and, if so, what are safer alternatives?
Did you know that the Mormon Tabernacle Choir was created less than one month after the pioneers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley?
The abdominal pouch that some women have after pregnancy isn’t necessarily a sign that they need to eat less. The condition can be caused by a separation of the abdominal muscles, and new moms may see improvements with one simple exercise.
The quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers is questioning whether he should continue to play football in light of a new study that showed brain damage in 110 of 111 deceased NFL players. Should parents pull their sons out of football this fall?
A viral Facebook post is terrorizing ocean lovers all over the internet. The chance of losing a leg or your life to flesh-eating bacteria is microscopic, but it’s a good reminder of best practices when your family heads to the beach or the pool.
A rare condition in which yeast and sugar in the gut combine to make a person drunk may be of special concern to Utahns after the state’s new DUI law takes effect. Could you have “auto-brewery syndrome,” and if so, could it get you arrested?
In an article for the Huffington Post, Texas attorney Jason Steed recently questioned why Mormon voters didn’t do more to stop Donald Trump from reaching the White House.
While no one knows yet what caused a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair, fewer workers from Mexico are helping to run rides at some state fairs this year — Utah is an exception — in part because of Trump’s immigration policies.
The term “postnatal depletion” is popping up on mom blogs because of an article on Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness website, Goop. Is this a real condition, or is the Hollywood star trying to sell tired moms vitamins?
Children without a father in the home have shorter telomeres, the protective caps on the ends of chromosomes that are believed to affect our health and longevity. A stable family income may mitigate the risk for children whose parents are divorced.
Outside magazine recently said that prayer can improve athletic performance. What’s the evidence and how can talking to God help you on your next bike ride or run?
BYU Pathway was recently featured by The Chronicle of Higher Education for its innovation and early success.
The Polynesian Cultural Center was named the top attraction in Hawaii thanks to a USA Today reader poll Monday.
Faith, prayer and family were a large part of YouTube videos this week. LDS Youth released a music video of the original “What Family Means to Me,” which emphasizes enjoying the small moments that bring families together.
Most heat-related deaths happen when people are old or sick. But even people in exceptional health can die from heatstroke when exercising outside in abnormally high temperatures.
A new poll, like previous ones, shows diverse opinions on what constitutes cheating on a spouse or partner. But this one raises questions about the possible impact on women in the workplace and job advancement.
Freedom was on the minds of YouTubers who celebrated July 4 a little early last week by posting classic covers on their channels, including “God Bless the USA” by Gentri and “Amazing Grace” by Rob Landes.
Wildfires do more than destroy trees and habitats. Fires raging across the Midwest are sending smoke and particulate matter into the air, affecting even families who live hundreds of miles away.
Swimming is one of the best things you can do for your body, and it’s also a fun thing to do as a family. But taking the plunge can also result in some painful health problems if you don’t take steps to avoid them.
A recent analysis found that 20 percent of baby food and juices contains lead. The leading group of pediatricians said no level of lead is safe. Does this mean no one should buy baby food?
Utah filmmakers took the lead in innovation this week, with new vibes on old songs, original video shots, clever tweaks in engineering, and creative song combos.
Although we love our dads year-round, Father’s Day presents a perfect occasion to post about them on social media. Silly dads, inspiring dads and spiritual dads populated the LDS social media feed this week — here are some of our favorites.
Health officials have issued new guidelines for water births after two babies born at home in Arizona contracted Legionnaire’s disease. What are the risks of this type of delivery known as hypnobirth, and why do women choose it?
When school is out, even the strictest parents can get a little lax about enforcing bedtimes for their children. But research has shown that regular sleeping schedules are important for both children and adults.
Mormon Mentions: LDS youth from Arizona to be on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ new song from James the Mormon
Whether it’s the Mormon Tabernacle Choir or “America’s Got Talent” stars, LDS artists are always taking their music to new heights.