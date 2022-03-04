Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
PepsiCo Chairman Indra Nooyi, center, poses for photographs along with ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar, right, and U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues Melanne Verveer, after a session on female talent at the India Economic Summit
10 companies you didn’t know had female CEOs and COOs
These women mean business. Women make up only a small portion of executives in high-profile companies, but here are some of those businesswomen and the companies they lead.
By Deseret News
March 8, 2018 1:10 p.m. MST
UVU basketball coach Mark Pope is collaborating with student and returned missionary Noel Lopez to give neckties to opposing coaches this season.
Faith
Returned LDS missionary teams up with UVU head basketball coach Mark Pope to give neckties to opposing coaches
Returned Mormon missionary Noel Lopez has teamed up with Utah Valley University basketball coach Mark Pope to give neckties to opposing coaches this season.
By Trent Toone
Nov 13, 2017 12:44 p.m. MST
Faith
Tweet features Mormon missionary message from BYU football’s Ty Detmer
Jack Damuni, BYU’s director of player personnel, recently tweeted a message from BYU football’s Ty Detmer about the importance of Mormon missionary work.
By Trent Toone
Nov 13, 2017 12 p.m. MST
Faith
Green Bay Packers’ rookie Vince Biegel credits success to family cranberry marsh, LDS faith
Green Bay Packers’ rookie Vince Biegel, son of former BYU linebacker Rocky Biegel, credits his success in life to growing up on the family cranberry marsh, his family and LDS faith.
By Trent Toone
Oct 27, 2017 3:27 p.m. MDT
Faith
Operation Underground Railroad’s Tim Ballard meets with Ivanka Trump, politicians regarding human trafficking
Operation Underground Railroad’s Tim Ballard recently gave a special presentation on human trafficking to Ivanka Trump and a group of politicians.
By Trent Toone
Oct 26, 2017 11:15 a.m. MDT
InDepth
4 hazards to avoid in your children’s Halloween costumes
Masks and wigs that contain lice and temporary contacts that damage the eyes — some Halloween costumes are scary for all the wrong reasons.
By Jennifer Graham
Oct 25, 2017 7 a.m. MDT
Contaminated Teddy bears. Germs that fly six feet and linger in the air. A doctor's waiting room can be a scary place, especially when you're not the person who is sick.
InDepth
Want to keep your family healthy in a waiting room? Take this with you
Next time you take your child to the doctor, you might want to bring your own toy or book. New guidelines to keep healthy people from getting sick in doctors’ offices discourage toys and urge sick people to wear masks.
By Jennifer Graham
Oct 24, 2017 9:30 a.m. MDT
Stephen Covey speaks to students during the forum Mexico XXI Century, organized by Telmex Foundation, at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2008. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
InDepth
The 24 best Stephen Covey quotes for Oct. 24, his 85th birthday
Stephen Covey, who taught the world to be highly effective at work and at home, would have turned 85 on Oct. 24. In honor of his birthday, here are 24 of the best things he ever said or wrote.
By Jennifer Graham
Oct 24, 2017 6 a.m. MDT
Faith
BYU’s The Daily Universe collaborates with HuffPost’s ‘Listen to America’ road trip
Reporters from the HuffPost recently interacted with student reporters at BYU’s The Daily Universe as part of the HuffPost’s “Listen to America” road trip.
By Trent Toone
Oct 19, 2017 12:51 p.m. MDT
Faith
MSNBC host compliments guest for his ‘great LDS name’
At the end of a segment, MSNBC host Chris Matthews complimented guest Boyd Matheson for his “great LDS name” earlier this week.
By Trent Toone
Oct 18, 2017 11:30 a.m. MDT
The placenta is an organ that grows during pregnancy to nourish the developing baby. At most hospitals, after birth, it's thrown out with the medical waste. But some women believe they get health benefits by eating the placenta, so much so that some coupl
InDepth
New mothers are eating their placentas. Here’s why doctors say they should stop
Some new moms are eating the placenta after childbirth, believing that it has properties that will make them healthier and ward off depression. But a new report urges doctors to warn them of risks.
By Jennifer Graham
Oct 17, 2017 5:45 a.m. MDT
Dr. Steven Kern shows some of the sun protection methods he uses like sun hats at Park City Dermatology in Park City, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
InDepth
Is Utah a ‘dermatology desert’?
A national magazine recently pronounced Utah a “dermatology desert” with only 22 dermatologists to serve the entire state. The reality is better than that, although in some places you may have to wait a few weeks for an appointment.
By Jennifer Graham
Oct 13, 2017 1:45 p.m. MDT
Faith
Lakers honor family of Las Vegas shooting victim and Mormon Quinton Robbins
The Los Angeles Lakers honored the family of Las Vegas shooting victim and Mormon Quinton Robbins Sunday at NBA preseason game.
By Trent Toone
Oct 9, 2017 11:50 a.m. MDT
A report released today by the CDC says that up to 40 percent of cancer is associated with being overweight. How does body fat contribute to cancer?
InDepth
Can being 12 pounds overweight make you more likely to get cancer?
About 4 in 10 cases of cancer diagnosed in 2014 were types associated with obesity, the CDC says. The trend is most pronounced in women, and people 50 and older.
By Jennifer Graham
Oct 7, 2017 10:42 a.m. MDT
Utah is one of 12 states in which people have recently taken ill from a bacterial infection that has been traced back to puppies.
InDepth
Puppies are causing this sickness outbreak in Utah
People in 12 states, including Utah, have recently been sickened by bacteria that the CDC says is being transmitted through puppies. Here’s how to keep your family safe from this infection and other puppy-born illnesses.
By Jennifer Graham
Oct 6, 2017 7:45 a.m. MDT
Senior woman using mobile phone while sitting on sofa. Older woman sitting on sofa and texting a phone message. Portrait of a beautiful elderly woman learning to use smartphone.
InDepth
The best thing you can do to protect an older loved one from falling isn’t what you might think
If you can’t stand on one leg for 10 seconds without holding onto something, you’re at risk of a fall. And seniors at risk of falling would benefit from exercise, not vitamin D, a new report says.
By Jennifer Graham
Sept 30, 2017 12:10 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Are pregnant women who get flu shots at risk for miscarriages?
A recent study found more miscarriages in pregnant women who’d had flu shots than those who didn’t. Your doctor probably wants you to get one anyway, and the CDC says Americans should be vaccinated in the next few weeks.
By Jennifer Graham
Sept 26, 2017 2:13 p.m. MDT
InDepth
The reason you should never go down a slide with your child
Parents are trying to keep their children safe when they zoom down a playground slide with them, but doing this makes your child more likely to be hurt, an emergency-room physician says.
By Jennifer Graham
Sept 24, 2017 9:05 a.m. MDT
InDepth
The talk you should have with your teen about tattoos
More than a quarter of millennials had gotten tattoos before the nation’s leading group of pediatricians weighed in on their safety. Now the group has recommendations for any young people thinking about getting a tattoo or body piercing.
By Jennifer Graham
Sept 19, 2017 7:20 a.m. MDT
InDepth
The FDA says it’s OK to give your baby peanut butter. Here’s why
Researchers have known for years that exposing babies to peanut products may help prevent allergies. Now the Food and Drug Administration has given its approval. Should you spread a little peanut butter on that zwieback?
By Jennifer Graham
Sept 16, 2017 10:50 a.m. MDT
InDepth
Why some women who want to be pregnant are going to work for Starbucks
Starbucks is one of a handful of companies that offer health insurance that covers in vitro fertilization. Would becoming a barista help you have a baby?
By Jennifer Graham
Sept 8, 2017 12:30 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
7 simple ways to protect yourself following Equifax data breach
Consumers caught in the Equifax data breach will want to take a few steps immediately to lessen the chance someone will use their credit and identities. Here’s expert advice.
By Lois M. Collins
Sept 8, 2017 10:20 a.m. MDT
Johnson & Johnson has been ordered to pay $417 million to a receptionist who said she got cancer from using baby powder in the latest court action against the company. The beloved product remains on store shelves. How
InDepth
What moms should know about baby powder and cancer
Another woman has been awarded millions of dollars after convincing a jury that long-term use of baby powder gave her cancer. Should families stop using baby powder, and, if so, what are safer alternatives?
By Jennifer Graham
Aug 25, 2017 5:25 a.m. MDT
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Faith
170 years ago today: Mormon Tabernacle Choir created less than a month after pioneers’ arrival
Did you know that the Mormon Tabernacle Choir was created less than one month after the pioneers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley?
By Trent Toone
Aug 22, 2017 1:58 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Is this simple abdominal exercise a DIY mommy makeover?
The abdominal pouch that some women have after pregnancy isn’t necessarily a sign that they need to eat less. The condition can be caused by a separation of the abdominal muscles, and new moms may see improvements with one simple exercise.
By Jennifer Graham
Aug 13, 2017 6:22 p.m. MDT
web_598a2bfba9ee1.jpg
InDepth
Some NFL players are walking away from football. Should your child do the same?
The quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers is questioning whether he should continue to play football in light of a new study that showed brain damage in 110 of 111 deceased NFL players. Should parents pull their sons out of football this fall?
By Jennifer Graham
Aug 9, 2017 5:20 a.m. MDT
FILE - A viral Facebook post is terrorizing ocean lovers all over the internet. The chance of losing a leg or your life to flesh-eating bacteria is microscopic, but it's a good reminder of best practices when your family heads to the beach or the pool.
InDepth
Should swimmers fear flesh-eating bacteria?
A viral Facebook post is terrorizing ocean lovers all over the internet. The chance of losing a leg or your life to flesh-eating bacteria is microscopic, but it’s a good reminder of best practices when your family heads to the beach or the pool.
By Jennifer Graham
Aug 4, 2017 2 p.m. MDT
web_59839a1571a6d.jpg
InDepth
Will ‘auto-brewery syndrome’ get you arrested for DUI in Utah?
A rare condition in which yeast and sugar in the gut combine to make a person drunk may be of special concern to Utahns after the state’s new DUI law takes effect. Could you have “auto-brewery syndrome,” and if so, could it get you arrested?
By Jennifer Graham
Aug 4, 2017 6:30 a.m. MDT
Faith
Huffington Post says Mormons could’ve kept Trump from reaching the White House but they didn’t
In an article for the Huffington Post, Texas attorney Jason Steed recently questioned why Mormon voters didn’t do more to stop Donald Trump from reaching the White House.
By Trent Toone
Aug 2, 2017 12:50 p.m. MDT
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper removes a ground spike from in front of the fire ball ride at the Ohio State Fair Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The fair opened Thursday but its amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrel
InDepth
How Trump’s immigration policies cause worker shortages at carnivals and fairs
While no one knows yet what caused a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair, fewer workers from Mexico are helping to run rides at some state fairs this year — Utah is an exception — in part because of Trump’s immigration policies.
By Jennifer Graham
July 29, 2017 11:03 a.m. MDT
InDepth
Is postnatal depletion a thing, or is Gwyneth Paltrow just trying to sell vitamins?
The term “postnatal depletion” is popping up on mom blogs because of an article on Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness website, Goop. Is this a real condition, or is the Hollywood star trying to sell tired moms vitamins?
By Jennifer Graham
July 25, 2017 6:55 a.m. MDT
A study to be released Tuesday shows that the loss of a father due to death, incarceration or divorce affects the length of a child's telomeres, the protective DNA caps that are a marker of health and longevity. One thing appears to reduce the impact of f
InDepth
What the loss of a father in the home does to a child’s health
Children without a father in the home have shorter telomeres, the protective caps on the ends of chromosomes that are believed to affect our health and longevity. A stable family income may mitigate the risk for children whose parents are divorced.
By Jennifer Graham
July 18, 2017 12:05 a.m. MDT
web_1861526.jpg
InDepth
Will prayer improve your athletic performance?
Outside magazine recently said that prayer can improve athletic performance. What’s the evidence and how can talking to God help you on your next bike ride or run?
By Jennifer Graham
July 16, 2017 10:20 a.m. MDT
Faith
BYU Pathway program turning heads in world of online education and technology
BYU Pathway was recently featured by The Chronicle of Higher Education for its innovation and early success.
By Trent Toone
July 14, 2017 11:40 a.m. MDT
Faith
USA Today names Polynesian Cultural Center ‘Best attraction in Hawaii’
The Polynesian Cultural Center was named the top attraction in Hawaii thanks to a USA Today reader poll Monday.
By Trent Toone
July 10, 2017 4:35 p.m. MDT
Kenya Clark and Alex Melecio's cover of "The Prayer" is dedicated to the Latin Americans currently suffering in their homelands. The song offers hope for a brighter future.
Faith
UTubers: Covers of ‘The Prayer’ and ‘When You Believe’ inspire
Faith, prayer and family were a large part of YouTube videos this week. LDS Youth released a music video of the original “What Family Means to Me,” which emphasizes enjoying the small moments that bring families together.
By Danielle Christensen
July 10, 2017 2:34 p.m. MDT
Most heat-related deaths happen when people are old or sick. But even people in exceptional health can die from something called exertional heat stroke, which happens when the body cannot cool itself down and organs fail. Exceptionally active people like
InDepth
Why you should think twice before exercising in extreme heat
Most heat-related deaths happen when people are old or sick. But even people in exceptional health can die from heatstroke when exercising outside in abnormally high temperatures.
By Jennifer Graham
July 8, 2017 8:25 a.m. MDT
A Morning Consult poll for The New York Times echoes others that show diverse views on what constitutes cheating on a spouse or partner. But this one raises questions about possible impact on women in the workplace and job advancement.
InDepth
What’s cheating? Depends on whom you ask, and it may complicate job advancement for women
A new poll, like previous ones, shows diverse opinions on what constitutes cheating on a spouse or partner. But this one raises questions about the possible impact on women in the workplace and job advancement.
By Lois M. Collins
July 5, 2017 3:20 p.m. MDT
Gentri's cover of the song "God Bless America" was filmed in the back of a pickup truck. The group sings in three-part harmonies and is known for their cinematic pop style.
Faith
UTubers: Gentri covers ‘God Bless the USA’ and more
Freedom was on the minds of YouTubers who celebrated July 4 a little early last week by posting classic covers on their channels, including “God Bless the USA” by Gentri and “Amazing Grace” by Rob Landes.
By Danielle Christensen
July 3, 2017 3:50 p.m. MDT
InDepth
What wildfires are doing to your family’s health
Wildfires do more than destroy trees and habitats. Fires raging across the Midwest are sending smoke and particulate matter into the air, affecting even families who live hundreds of miles away.
By Jennifer Graham
July 1, 2017 1:10 p.m. MDT
web_1856272.jpg
InDepth
Going swimming? Watch out for these major ailments
Swimming is one of the best things you can do for your body, and it’s also a fun thing to do as a family. But taking the plunge can also result in some painful health problems if you don’t take steps to avoid them.
By Jennifer Graham
June 29, 2017 6 a.m. MDT
1856145.jpg
InDepth
1 in 5 jars of baby food has lead in it. Should parents be worried?
A recent analysis found that 20 percent of baby food and juices contains lead. The leading group of pediatricians said no level of lead is safe. Does this mean no one should buy baby food?
By Jennifer Graham
June 28, 2017 6:35 a.m. MDT
Madilyn Paige sings in her cover of "Titanium" by Sia.
Entertainment
UTubers: BYU competes in Mars rover challenge, Sia cover from former ‘The Voice’ contestant
Utah filmmakers took the lead in innovation this week, with new vibes on old songs, original video shots, clever tweaks in engineering, and creative song combos.
By Brooke Facer
June 26, 2017 4:05 p.m. MDT
Hailey Devine posted a video honoring her husband on Father's Day.
Faith
Mormon Mentions Special Edition: Father’s Day tributes from LDS social media accounts
Although we love our dads year-round, Father’s Day presents a perfect occasion to post about them on social media. Silly dads, inspiring dads and spiritual dads populated the LDS social media feed this week — here are some of our favorites.
By Danielle Christensen and Brooke Facer
June 19, 2017 3:20 p.m. MDT
InDepth
What every mom-to-be should know about water births
Health officials have issued new guidelines for water births after two babies born at home in Arizona contracted Legionnaire’s disease. What are the risks of this type of delivery known as hypnobirth, and why do women choose it?
By Jennifer Graham
June 19, 2017 8:15 a.m. MDT
When school lets out for the summer, even the strictest parents can get a little lax about enforcing bedtimes for their children. We will explain why bedtimes matter, even during the summer, and share new research on optimal sleep habits and what days of
InDepth
The case for strict bedtimes, even when school’s out
When school is out, even the strictest parents can get a little lax about enforcing bedtimes for their children. But research has shown that regular sleeping schedules are important for both children and adults.
By Jennifer Graham
June 16, 2017 2:50 p.m. MDT
Evie Clair will be on Tuesday's episode of "America's Got Talent."
Faith
Mormon Mentions: LDS youth from Arizona to be on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ new song from James the Mormon
Whether it’s the Mormon Tabernacle Choir or “America’s Got Talent” stars, LDS artists are always taking their music to new heights.
By Brooke Facer and Danielle Christensen
June 16, 2017 2:09 p.m. MDT
