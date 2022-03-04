Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Teya Sidberry’s 27 points paces Judge Memorial to 3A state title, its first in school history
By James Edward
Feb 26, 2022 9:56 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Judge, Richfield fight off scares to advance to 3A championship game
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 25, 2022 8:38 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 3A state tournament quarterfinals recap
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 24, 2022 11:24 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 21 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 3, 2022 6:06 p.m. MST
High School Cross Country
High school cross country: 3A region recaps
By James Edward
Oct 21, 2021 5:50 p.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 3A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 3A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Grantsville overcomes 8-run deficit to rally past Richfield, advance to 3A championship game
By James Edward
May 14, 2021 10:31 p.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 3A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:32 a.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:02 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: Juab soars past Richfield for 3A quarterfinal win
By David Anderson
Feb 25, 2021 10:06 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 3A team-by-team preseason capsules
Richfield, Grantsville and Manti open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 3A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:30 p.m. MST
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 9 takeaways: Manti prevails in OT thriller; Beaver stays undefeated
By Joe Coles
Oct 10, 2020 7:13 a.m. MDT
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Crowded field emerges in 3A, while Beaver reigns supreme in battle of 2A unbeatens
By Joe Coles
Oct 3, 2020 7 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys golf: 3A final region recaps
Richfield, Morgan and Delta claim region championships
By James Edward
Sept 29, 2020 7:38 a.m. MDT
High School Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Juab beats North Sanpete in 3A showdown, Summit Academy wins thriller, North Sevier earns rare win
By Joe Coles
Sept 26, 2020 7:18 a.m. MDT
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 6 takeaways: Top schools start to separate themselves as region play opens
By Joe Coles
Sept 19, 2020 7:50 a.m. MDT
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Explosive offenses lead the way in Week 5
By Joe Coles
Sept 12, 2020 8:22 a.m. MDT
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Emery charges back for comeback win, Summit Academy beats top Wyoming team and 2A favorites march on
By Joe Coles
Aug 29, 2020 9:13 a.m. MDT
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: South Summit rallied past North Summit in rivalry showdown, while most other favorites prevail
By Joe Coles
Aug 22, 2020 9:16 a.m. MDT
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Plenty of close games as high school football returns
By Joe Coles
Aug 15, 2020 8:40 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Richfield Wildcats 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Richfield Wildcats football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Trent Wood
Aug 2, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
High School Sports
Richfield, San Juan the front runners in 3A’s oft-forgotten Region 12
Richfield was Region 12 runner-up last season, but first-year coach Ryan Shaddix’s team is loaded with returning starters
By James Edward
July 28, 2020 5:11 p.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:02 a.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:02 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: Manti rallies past Richfield, wins 3A state championship
The Templars trailed for almost three quarters before rallying to defeat the Wildcats and win their second state title in three years
By Trent Wood
Feb 22, 2020 10:48 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: South Sevier beats rival Richfield to advance to first 3A championship game in 12 years
By Joe Coles
Feb 21, 2020 7:07 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Sipola Vakautakakala dominates down low to lift Richfield over Carbon in 3A quarterfinals
By Joe Coles
Feb 20, 2020 6:31 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: Richfield avenges last year’s title game loss, beats Morgan in 3A quarterfinals
The Wildcats defeated the Trojans 41-36 to earn a spot in the semifinals of the state tournament
By Trent Wood
Feb 20, 2020 6:12 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 3A state tournament quarterfinals capsules (+predictions)
By Joe Coles
Feb 17, 2020 10:59 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: 3A state tournament quarterfinals capsules (+ predictions)
By Trent Wood
Feb 17, 2020 10:01 a.m. MST
Sports
High school drill: South Sevier dominant again in 3A, wins 7th straight state title
South Sevier finished first in two of three categories to finish ahead of second-place North Sanpete and third-place Juab
By James Edward
Jan 31, 2020 10:53 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: 2019 3A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 3A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:02 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 3A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
High school football: 20 standout performances from Week 7
By James Edward
Oct 2, 2019 10:51 a.m. MDT
Sports
Week 3 high school football class-by-class top 5 rankings
Here’s a look at the class-by-class high school football rankings after Week 2.
By James Edward
Aug 24, 2019 6:45 p.m. MDT
