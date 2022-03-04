The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Richfield, Grantsville and Manti open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 3A regions.
Richfield, Morgan and Delta claim region championships
Here’s an in-depth look at the Richfield Wildcats football team heading into the 2020 season.
Richfield was Region 12 runner-up last season, but first-year coach Ryan Shaddix’s team is loaded with returning starters
The Templars trailed for almost three quarters before rallying to defeat the Wildcats and win their second state title in three years
High school boys basketball: Richfield avenges last year’s title game loss, beats Morgan in 3A quarterfinals
The Wildcats defeated the Trojans 41-36 to earn a spot in the semifinals of the state tournament
South Sevier finished first in two of three categories to finish ahead of second-place North Sanpete and third-place Juab
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
Here’s a look at the class-by-class high school football rankings after Week 2.