Snow Canyon and Ridgeline claimed girls region titles, while Crimson Cliffs and Sky View earned the boys titles
The underclassmen-driven Ridgeline squad that starts four sophomores and a freshman showed that age is just a number in their 48-40 road victory over Davis Tuesday afternoon.
Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown, Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox, Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, San Juan’s Jensen Grover and Duchesne’s Garett Fabrizio are the 2021 Deseret News football Players of the Year.
High school volleyball: Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year were clutch for their teams all season
Lone Peak’s KJ Burgess, Bountiful’s Jordyn Harvey, Ridgeline’s Nia Damuni, Union’s Kinslee Drake, North Summit’s Marci Richins and ICS’s Gabby Renaud are the 2021 Deseret News volleyball Players of the Year.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Just over 24 hours since Ridgeline sophomore Gabe Watson scored the game-winning goal in the 73rd minute of the semifinal matchup with Mountain Crest, Watson once again scored the game-winning goal in the championship game, this time in the 70th minute.
With National Signing Day approaching, here is a look at BYU’s 2021 recruiting class, with prospects listed according to reporting by 247 Sports.
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
High school girls soccer: 2020 MVPs stepped up in biggest moments leading respective teams to state titles
Davis’ Bizzy Arevalo, Olympus’ Emma Neff, Ridgeline’s Oakley Rasmussen, Morgan’s Capri Jones and Rowland Hall’s Summer Connery all made the biggest difference in leading their teams to state titles.
High school football: Blocking Sky View’s path at a possible repeat 4A title is region foe Ridgeline in semifinals
Sky View beat Ridgeline on a last-second field goal back in September, an intense game where emotions were running high on both sidelines. That intensity will be amplified with a berth in the 4A state championship up for grabs.
High school girls tennis: Desert Hills, Crimson Cliffs, Green Canyon among top contenders at 4A state tourney
Defending champion Desert Hills only returns two contributors from last year’s title team
Crimson Cliffs, Cedar Valley and Ridgeline claim region championships
4A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Sky View, Snow Canyon, Park City and Pine View just keep winning
The Bobcats, Warriors, Miners and Panthers are a combined 24-3 this season and stand atop their respective regions with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
High school football: Clash between Cache Valley’s best comes down to the last second as Sky View tops Ridgeline
The Bobcats defeated the RiverHawks 17-14, on a 28-yard field goal by kicker Kasen Erickson with nine seconds remaining.
Whether it be in Region 9, 10 or 11, title contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.