High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Weber, Wasatch, Ridgeline, Judge Memorial, Rowland Hall will open 2022 season as preseason No. 1s
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 11:45 a.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Deseret Hills outlasts top seed Ridgeline in 2OT to claim 4A state championship
By Andy Griffin
Feb 23, 2022 6:23 p.m. MST
The Ridgeline girls basketball team advanced to the championship game after a 53-41 victory over Green Canyon in the 4A girls basketball state semifinals at Dixie State University in St. George.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 4A semifinal recap — top seeds Ridgeline, Desert Hills set for title game clash
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2022 6:24 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update
By James Edward
Feb 12, 2022 9:44 a.m. MST
High School Swimming
High school swimming: 4A state meet results from Friday’s preliminaries
By James Edward
Feb 11, 2022 11:48 p.m. MST
High School Swimming
High school swimming: Top performances in Utah heading into state championships
By James Edward
Feb 8, 2022 1:53 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Ridgeline dominates down the stretch, completes season sweep of Sky View
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 3, 2022 10:56 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — Beaver takes over top spot in 2A
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2022 10:56 a.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 25 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 31, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
High School Swimming
High school swimming: 4A region championship recaps
Snow Canyon and Ridgeline claimed girls region titles, while Crimson Cliffs and Sky View earned the boys titles
By James Edward
Jan 30, 2022 6:45 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
Young Ridgeline squad proves it can play with anybody in victory over Davis
The underclassmen-driven Ridgeline squad that starts four sophomores and a freshman showed that age is just a number in their 48-40 road victory over Davis Tuesday afternoon.
By Tyler Haslam
Dec 21, 2021 4:30 p.m. MST
High School Football
High school football: Deseret News Players of the Year were a nightmare for opponents in 2021
Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown, Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox, Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, San Juan’s Jensen Grover and Duchesne’s Garett Fabrizio are the 2021 Deseret News football Players of the Year.
By James Edward
Dec 16, 2021 6 a.m. MST
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year were clutch for their teams all season
Lone Peak’s KJ Burgess, Bountiful’s Jordyn Harvey, Ridgeline’s Nia Damuni, Union’s Kinslee Drake, North Summit’s Marci Richins and ICS’s Gabby Renaud are the 2021 Deseret News volleyball Players of the Year.
By James Edward
Dec 8, 2021 7 a.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Davis (6A), Olympus (5A), Ridgeline (4A) tabbed preseason favorites in coaches rankings
By James Edward
Nov 22, 2021 9:36 a.m. MST
High School Football
High school football: Ridgeline dominates its way to first 4A state championship in school history
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 12, 2021 4:17 p.m. MST
High School Football
High school football: Ridgeline’s high-powered offense leads it into first 4A title game
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 5, 2021 11:37 p.m. MDT
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Ridgeline takes down Desert Hills to win 1st state title
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 28, 2021 11:01 p.m. MDT
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: 4A region recaps, Bear River and Cedar boys, Pine View and Ridgeline girls claim titles
By James Edward
Oct 21, 2021 11:30 a.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: RPI rankings Week 6 update, Corner Canyon, Morgan, South Summit and Duchesne take over top spots
By James Edward
Sept 18, 2021 9:19 a.m. MDT
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Davis, Bonneville, Ridgeline, Morgan, Rowland Hall open season as preseason No. 1s
By James Edward
July 26, 2021 12:54 p.m. MDT
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 4A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 4A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 4A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
High School Boys Soccer
High school soccer: 11th-seeded Ridgeline gets yet another upset to claim the 4A state title
Just over 24 hours since Ridgeline sophomore Gabe Watson scored the game-winning goal in the 73rd minute of the semifinal matchup with Mountain Crest, Watson once again scored the game-winning goal in the championship game, this time in the 70th minute.
By Tyler Haslam
May 18, 2021 10:40 p.m. MDT
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Ridgeline stuns Dixie, advances to 4A semifinals
By Justin Giles
May 12, 2021 8:57 p.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 4A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:33 a.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:03 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: Cedar finds its groove as it marches into 4A title game with semifinal win over Ridgeline
By James Edward
March 2, 2021 9:52 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Logan claims Cache County bragging rights with win over rival Ridgeline
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 2, 2021 10:47 p.m. MST
Sports
National signing day is almost here. Get up to speed on the BYU Cougars’ 2021 class
With National Signing Day approaching, here is a look at BYU’s 2021 recruiting class, with prospects listed according to reporting by 247 Sports.
By Trent Wood
Jan 27, 2021 8:09 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Despite sluggish start, defending 6A champ Bingham crashed glass to rally past Ridgeline for preseason win
By James Edward
Dec 4, 2020 11:31 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 4A team-by-team preseason capsules
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:31 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2020 MVPs stepped up in biggest moments leading respective teams to state titles
Davis’ Bizzy Arevalo, Olympus’ Emma Neff, Ridgeline’s Oakley Rasmussen, Morgan’s Capri Jones and Rowland Hall’s Summer Connery all made the biggest difference in leading their teams to state titles.
By James Edward
Nov 24, 2020 8 a.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Sky View dominates rival Ridgeline on a frigid evening in Cache Valley for 4A semifinal win
By Jason Walker
Nov 13, 2020 8:17 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Blocking Sky View’s path at a possible repeat 4A title is region foe Ridgeline in semifinals
Sky View beat Ridgeline on a last-second field goal back in September, an intense game where emotions were running high on both sidelines. That intensity will be amplified with a berth in the 4A state championship up for grabs.
By James Edward
Nov 11, 2020 4:42 p.m. MST
Sports
Top 2021 college football recruits who will play in Utah state semifinals this week
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 11, 2020 10:24 a.m. MST
Sports
High school soccer: Adeline Fiefia’s late winner lifts poised Ridgeline to 4A state championship
By James Edward
Oct 23, 2020 5:32 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Ogden, Ridgeline punch tickets into 4A title game rematch with semifinal victories
By Melissa Yack
Oct 22, 2020 10:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
4A high school football Week 9 takeaways: Ridgeline, Cedar City and Desert Hills run away with victories
By Trent Wood
Oct 10, 2020 10:27 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls tennis: Desert Hills, Crimson Cliffs, Green Canyon among top contenders at 4A state tourney
Defending champion Desert Hills only returns two contributors from last year’s title team
By James Edward
Oct 5, 2020 5:09 p.m. MDT
Sports
4A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Bear River, Hurricane and Tooele return to win column, at last
By Trent Wood
Oct 3, 2020 11:11 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys golf: 4A final region recaps
Crimson Cliffs, Cedar Valley and Ridgeline claim region championships
By James Edward
Sept 30, 2020 9:06 a.m. MDT
Sports
4A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Sky View, Snow Canyon, Park City and Pine View just keep winning
The Bobcats, Warriors, Miners and Panthers are a combined 24-3 this season and stand atop their respective regions with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
By Trent Wood
Sept 26, 2020 9:55 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Clash between Cache Valley’s best comes down to the last second as Sky View tops Ridgeline
The Bobcats defeated the RiverHawks 17-14, on a 28-yard field goal by kicker Kasen Erickson with nine seconds remaining.
By Trent Wood
Sept 17, 2020 10:44 p.m. MDT
Sports
4A high school football Week 5 takeaways: Region title races starting to take shape
Whether it be in Region 9, 10 or 11, title contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
By Trent Wood
Sept 12, 2020 10:08 a.m. MDT
Sports
4A high school football takeaways: Defending champion Sky View looks the part, while contenders like Ridgeline, Snow Canyon and Stansbury emerge
By Trent Wood
Sept 5, 2020 10:23 a.m. MDT
Sports
4A high school football takeaways: Only five unbeatens remain — Ridgeline, Sky View, Canyon View, Snow Canyon and Ogden
By Trent Wood
Aug 29, 2020 12:16 p.m. MDT
