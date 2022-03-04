RootsTech hopes to increase growth by bringing more ‘energy’ to the screen at free, three-day global conference
RootsTech 2022 organizers have promised to bring more energy to the screen at this year’s free, three-day global family history conference.
Actress Patricia Heaton entertains RootsTech crowd with humorous and heart-warming stories of family
Patricia Heaton is descended from a criminal.
The annual gathering serves as a reminder of the rich value of ancestral knowledge and a nudge to rediscover the power of family.
RootsTech 2019 kicks off with promises of discovery and the church’s hope to build bridges back to Africa
FamilySearch President and CEO Steve Rockwood stepped onto the main stage to thunderous applause and quickly made a promise to attendees at RootsTech 2019.
The RootsTech Virtual Pass is available to those who would like to attend the RootsTech conference but aren’t able to come to Salt Lake City, according to information from RootsTech.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.