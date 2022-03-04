Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
A mother and her daughter look at a computer screen at RootsTech.
Faith
RootsTech hopes to increase growth by bringing more ‘energy’ to the screen at free, three-day global conference
RootsTech 2022 organizers have promised to bring more energy to the screen at this year’s free, three-day global family history conference.
By Trent Toone
March 2, 2022 11:13 a.m. MST
Actress Patricia Heaton, right, reacts as Whitney Peterson, Family Search UK records specialist, reveals some of Heaton’s family history during RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Faith
Actress Patricia Heaton entertains RootsTech crowd with humorous and heart-warming stories of family
Patricia Heaton is descended from a criminal.
By Trent Toone
Feb 28, 2019 3:40 p.m. MST
Gabriel and Jenny Lynn Campbell of Forever.com get their booth ready as RootsTech opens at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018.
Opinion
In our opinion: RootsTech is a chance to reflect on the power of family
The annual gathering serves as a reminder of the rich value of ancestral knowledge and a nudge to rediscover the power of family.
By Deseret News
Feb 28, 2019 6 a.m. MST
Steve Rockwood, president and CEO of FamilySearch, speaks to the crowd at RootsTech in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Faith
RootsTech 2019 kicks off with promises of discovery and the church’s hope to build bridges back to Africa
FamilySearch President and CEO Steve Rockwood stepped onto the main stage to thunderous applause and quickly made a promise to attendees at RootsTech 2019.
By Trent Toone
Feb 27, 2019 9:41 p.m. MST
Attendees walk through the booths at RootsTech in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Faith
Can’t come to Salt Lake for RootsTech? Try the Virtual Pass
The RootsTech Virtual Pass is available to those who would like to attend the RootsTech conference but aren’t able to come to Salt Lake City, according to information from RootsTech.
By Christine Rappleye
Feb 16, 2019 10:23 a.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
