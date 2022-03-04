Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Rowland Hall’s Samuel Andrew snags a rebound while South Sevier’s Keagan Heath applies pressure.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 2A state quarterfinal roundup — Kanab upsets Millard, remaining top seeds move on
By David Anderson
Feb 24, 2022 7:13 p.m. MST
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Seven Castain scores four goals in Waterford’s 2A championship game victory
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 23, 2021 9:23 p.m. MDT
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: 2A region recaps
By James Edward
Oct 23, 2021 2:17 p.m. MDT
Waterford’s Grace Morris tries to score against Millard’s Lucy Freeman and Hannah Koyle in the 2A girls soccer semifinals.
High School Girls Soccer
High school soccer: Waterford and Rowland Hall renew rivalry following convincing semifinal victories
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 21, 2021 8:53 p.m. MDT
The Davis Darts top this year’s Deseret News preseason girls soccer rankings.
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Davis, Bonneville, Ridgeline, Morgan, Rowland Hall open season as preseason No. 1s
By James Edward
July 26, 2021 12:54 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake Academy High School’s Shawn Curtis is the Deseret News 2A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 2A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
Enterprise High School softball player Dykell Jones has been named the Deseret News 2A softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 2A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
Waterford’s Lalith Suresh returns the ball in the No. 1 singles championship match of the 3A boys state tennis tournament on May 22, 2021.
High School Boys Tennis
High school boys tennis: Waterford edges Rowland Hall for 3A state title, its 3rd in 4 years
The Ravens captured the crown for the third time in the last four years — with 2020 being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
By Bruce Smith
May 22, 2021 7:59 p.m. MDT
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 2A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:31 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: Layton Christian edges Rowland Hall to maintain Region 17 lead
It wasn’t showing on Bobby Porter’s closely shaved head yet Thursday evening, but he likely sprouted a few grey hairs following Layton Christian’s 43-39 victory over Rowland Hall.
By Bruce Smith
Jan 20, 2021 9:37 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 2A team-by-team preseason capsules
Draper APA, North Summit, Layton Christian and Beaver open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 2A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:01 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2020 MVPs stepped up in biggest moments leading respective teams to state titles
Davis’ Bizzy Arevalo, Olympus’ Emma Neff, Ridgeline’s Oakley Rasmussen, Morgan’s Capri Jones and Rowland Hall’s Summer Connery all made the biggest difference in leading their teams to state titles.
By James Edward
Nov 24, 2020 8 a.m. MST
merlin_2838674.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: Rowland Hall captures fourth straight 2A title with flurry of second-half goals
By James Edward
Oct 26, 2020 7:43 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Rowland Hall, RSL Academy dominate in 2A semifinal shutout victories
By Bruce Smith
Oct 22, 2020 10:43 p.m. MDT
merlin_2837490.jpg
Sports
High school cross-country: Millard sweeps boys, girls 2A state titles; Elizabeth Zwahlen, Carson Burian repeat as individual champs
By James Edward
Oct 21, 2020 4:02 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: 4A/3A/2A quarterfinal recap, top seeds Ogden, Manti and Rowland Hall all march into semis with shutout wins
By James Edward
Oct 17, 2020 5:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare’s Star Athletes of week 8 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
Oct 5, 2020 6:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school tennis: Led by underclassmen, Rowland Hall eases past region foes to claim 3A state championship
By Bruce Smith
Oct 3, 2020 5:51 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school tennis: Rowland Hall takes narrow lead in highly contested opening day of 3A state tourney
Rowland Hall youngsters win early matches in pursuit of bouncing defending champ Morgan.
By Bruce Smith
Oct 2, 2020 8:23 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls tennis: 3A race wide open heading into this week’s state tourney
Rowland Hall, Manti, Richfield won their respective region titles and are among the top contenders.
By James Edward
Sept 28, 2020 3:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys golf: 2A final region recaps
Beaver, Rowland Hall, Altamont and Draper APA claim region titles
By James Edward
Sept 25, 2020 4:19 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls soccer: American Fork, Skyline, Cedar Valley, Morgan, Rowland Hall open preseason ranked No. 1
By James Edward
Aug 3, 2020 8:27 a.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:01 a.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:01 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: Isaiah Adams’ career high propels Rowland Hall past Waterford
Senior Isaiah Adams scored 25 points with Rowland Hall missing two key starters to lead his team past Waterford for the key Region 17 win
By James Edward
Jan 15, 2020 10:15 p.m. MST
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of Week 21
By James Edward
Jan 6, 2020 8:04 p.m. MST
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 2A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 2A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:01 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 2A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 MVPs stories vary, but all were invaluable to state championship winning teams
Here’s a list of this year’s most valuable players in the 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A classifications, as chosen by the Deseret News
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 7 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: Rowland Hall tops Real Salt Lake Academy in penalty shootout, three-peats as 2A state champions
The Winged Lions outshot the Griffins 4-3 in penalty kicks, after a 1-1 draw through 100 minutes of championship soccer
By Trent Wood
Oct 26, 2019 6:38 p.m. MDT
Sports
Watch live: 3A and 2A girls soccer state championship games
By High School Sports
Oct 26, 2019 10:42 a.m. MDT
Sports
Watch live: 3A and 2A girls soccer state semifinals
By High School Sports
Oct 24, 2019 10:34 a.m. MDT
Sports
2A cross-country: Millard girls go back-to-back, Rowland Hall boys eke out title
North Summit’s Elizabeth Zwahlen and Rowland Hall’s Carson Burian capture individual titles after narrowly missing out as sophomores last year
By James Edward
Oct 23, 2019 6:18 p.m. MDT
