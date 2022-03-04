The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Ravens captured the crown for the third time in the last four years — with 2020 being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It wasn’t showing on Bobby Porter’s closely shaved head yet Thursday evening, but he likely sprouted a few grey hairs following Layton Christian’s 43-39 victory over Rowland Hall.
Draper APA, North Summit, Layton Christian and Beaver open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 2A regions.
High school girls soccer: 2020 MVPs stepped up in biggest moments leading respective teams to state titles
Davis’ Bizzy Arevalo, Olympus’ Emma Neff, Ridgeline’s Oakley Rasmussen, Morgan’s Capri Jones and Rowland Hall’s Summer Connery all made the biggest difference in leading their teams to state titles.
High school tennis: Rowland Hall takes narrow lead in highly contested opening day of 3A state tourney
Rowland Hall youngsters win early matches in pursuit of bouncing defending champ Morgan.
Rowland Hall, Manti, Richfield won their respective region titles and are among the top contenders.
Beaver, Rowland Hall, Altamont and Draper APA claim region titles
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Senior Isaiah Adams scored 25 points with Rowland Hall missing two key starters to lead his team past Waterford for the key Region 17 win
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 2A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
High school girls soccer: 2019 MVPs stories vary, but all were invaluable to state championship winning teams
Here’s a list of this year’s most valuable players in the 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A classifications, as chosen by the Deseret News
High school girls soccer: Rowland Hall tops Real Salt Lake Academy in penalty shootout, three-peats as 2A state champions
The Winged Lions outshot the Griffins 4-3 in penalty kicks, after a 1-1 draw through 100 minutes of championship soccer
North Summit’s Elizabeth Zwahlen and Rowland Hall’s Carson Burian capture individual titles after narrowly missing out as sophomores last year