Real Salt Lake
The Houston Dynamo FC and Real Salt Lake played to a scoreless tie in a Major League Soccer opener
The two new RSL owners met with media Thursday after purchasing Real Salt Lake.
Team announced Wednesday the sale of the club to David Blitzer and Jazz owner was finalized.
For most of 2021, fans were back in the stands and our photographers were once again on the sidelines.
Real Salt Lake fell to the Portland Timbers in the Western Conference Final of the MLS playoffs on Saturday.
Real Salt Lake will face Portland on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the championship.
The Jazz forward is close friends with fellow Croatian and RSL midfielder Damir Kreilach and wants to see RSL in the MLS Cup final.
RSL scored two unanswered second-half goals, including the game-winner by Bobby Wood in the first minute of stoppage time, to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
RSL defeated second-seeded Seattle In dramatic fashion Tuesday night at Lumen Field, 6-5 in a penalty shootout after a scoreless 120 minutes of play.
PSG soccer player Aminata Diallo, who played in Utah, has been arrested after attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui
Aminata Diallo was arrested for allegedly hiring masked men to injure her France national teammate
Damir Kreilach scored in stoppage time to put Real Salt Lake over Sporting Kansas City 1-0 and clinch a berth in the playoffs on the final day of the regular season.
RSL lost to Portland 3-1 and will now need help from outside circumstances in order to find its way into the postseason.
RSL fell 2-1 in Texas on Saturday.
RSL picked up a 2-1 win over the Galaxy at Rio Tinto Wednesday evening thanks to a beautiful game-winning goal from Anderson Julio in the game’s final minutes.
Honorees included pro golfer Jay Don Blake; water polo Olympian Courtney Young Johnson; Highland High and NFL football player Haloti Ngata; pro soccer star Nick Rimando; and collegiate track All-American Teri Okelberry Spiers.
Kreilach scored his 10th goal of the season helping RSL to win back-to-back games and three of its last four.
Rubín scored two goals, while Rusnák added a goal and two assists to lead RSL to a 4-3 victory.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Nick Rimando, Haloti Ngata, Jay Don Blake, Courtney Young Johnson and Teri Okelberry Spiers will be inducted on Sept. 20.
Jonathan Menéndez scored his first MLS goal and Real Salt Lake rallied to beat FC Dallas 3-2 on Saturday night.
Real Salt Lake struggled mightily in its first game under interim head coach Pablo Mastroeni on Sunday in Vancouver.
Diego Rubio and Philip Mayaka converted headers five minutes apart in the second half in the Colorado Rapids’ 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.
Real Salt Lake came out aggressively on offense but couldn’t match goal for goal with Portland in losing 3-2 on the road.
The game was tight through the first half for RSL, but a defensive lapse early in the second half allowed the Galaxy’s Efrain Alvarez to get behind the back line for the only goal of the game.
Both teams had ample chances to notch a tally on the scoresheet, but after 90 minutes and a whopping eight minutes of second-half stoppage time, the final result was a scoreless draw.
After losing in its opening game of the Olympics to France, USA basketball took care of business against overmatched Iran, winning 120-66 to improve to 1-1.
Rhyan White finished second in her semifinal heat and fourth overall to advance to the Olympics women’s 100-meter backstroke final.
Real Salt Lake defeated Colorado 3-0, thanks in part to Booby Wood’s first goal with the team.
Olympics roundup: Former Utah softball player Anissa Urtez hits a home run in Mexico’s 3-2 loss to Japan
Former Utah softball player Anissa Urtez hit a home run in Mexico’s 3-2 loss to Japan, and Real Salt Lake forward Douglas Martinez started and played all 90 minutes for Honduras
A late goal from Carlos Vela was enough for LAFC to fend off visiting Real Salt Lake in Los Angeles. RSL’s Aaron Herrera scored his first career MLS goal in the loss.
The tone was set quickly by RSL as Damir Kreilach scored a chip shot just 42 seconds after the opening whistle was blown.
Both Smith and Watt tweeted Monday about the potential of buying the Major League Soccer franchise.
Despite being the more threatening team for nearly 70 minutes of the game, RSL fell to LAFC by a score of 1-0.
After struggling to find a full three-point outcome in its last few games, RSL scored two late goals in stoppage time to cruise to a 3-1 victory over the Whitecaps.
Once again, Real Salt Lake found itself as the objectively better team, but didn’t come away with three points in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United.