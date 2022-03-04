Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz attempts a slide-tackle as Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira jumps out of the way.
Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake and Houston play to scoreless tie in opener
The Houston Dynamo FC and Real Salt Lake played to a scoreless tie in a Major League Soccer opener
By Associated Press
Feb 27, 2022 8:25 p.m. MST
David Blitzer and Ryan Smith pose for a photo at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy after purchasing Real Salt Lake.
Real Salt Lake
How the deal for Ryan Smith, David Blitzer to buy Real Salt Lake came together
The two new RSL owners met with media Thursday after purchasing Real Salt Lake.
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 6, 2022 4:35 p.m. MST
AP21354754667882.jpg
Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake sale — with Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith involved — is official
Team announced Wednesday the sale of the club to David Blitzer and Jazz owner was finalized.
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 5, 2022 2:37 p.m. MST
Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey kisses the Pac-12 championship trophy
Sports
Sports photos of the year: 2021
For most of 2021, fans were back in the stands and our photographers were once again on the sidelines.
By Chuck Wing
Dec 25, 2021 10:03 p.m. MST
AP21339098975534.jpg
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from RSL’s season-ending defeat to the Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake fell to the Portland Timbers in the Western Conference Final of the MLS playoffs on Saturday.
By Tyler Haslam
Dec 4, 2021 8:31 p.m. MST
Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City.
Real Salt Lake
Once an afterthought, RSL is a win away from an appearance in the MLS Cup
Real Salt Lake will face Portland on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the championship.
By Tyler Haslam
Dec 3, 2021 4:55 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic talks during media media day at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Sept. 27, 2021.
Utah Jazz
Why Bojan Bogdanovic has a rooting interest in Real Salt Lake’s title hopes
The Jazz forward is close friends with fellow Croatian and RSL midfielder Damir Kreilach and wants to see RSL in the MLS Cup final.
By Sarah Todd
Dec 3, 2021 3:30 p.m. MST
AP21332816182941.jpg
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from RSL’s last-minute playoff victory over Sporting Kansas City
RSL scored two unanswered second-half goals, including the game-winner by Bobby Wood in the first minute of stoppage time, to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 28, 2021 5:19 p.m. MST
AP21328235159870.jpg
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from Real Salt Lake’s thrilling penalty shootout playoff win over Seattle
RSL defeated second-seeded Seattle In dramatic fashion Tuesday night at Lumen Field, 6-5 in a penalty shootout after a scoreless 120 minutes of play.
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 24, 2021 12:57 a.m. MST
Utah Royals FC midfielder Aminata Diallo plays at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy.
Sports
PSG soccer player Aminata Diallo, who played in Utah, has been arrested after attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui
Aminata Diallo was arrested for allegedly hiring masked men to injure her France national teammate
By Herb Scribner
Nov 10, 2021 11:45 a.m. MST
Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach, center top, heads the ball away from Sporting Kansas City midfielder Remi Walter.
Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake beats Sporting KC on thrilling stoppage-time goal, clinches playoff berth
Damir Kreilach scored in stoppage time to put Real Salt Lake over Sporting Kansas City 1-0 and clinch a berth in the playoffs on the final day of the regular season.
By Associated Press
Nov 7, 2021 7:13 p.m. MST
merlin_2893566.jpg
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from Real Salt Lake’s loss in its final home game of the season
RSL lost to Portland 3-1 and will now need help from outside circumstances in order to find its way into the postseason.
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 3, 2021 11:49 p.m. MDT
AP20329631272602.jpg
Real Salt Lake
Chris Wondolowski scores 170th career goal, San Jose tops RSL 4-3
By Associated Press
Oct 30, 2021 4:37 p.m. MDT
Albert Rusnak scores the first goal for Real Salt Lake’s 2019 regular season road draw with the Houston Dynamo.
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from Real Salt Lake’s crucial road victory over FC Dallas
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 27, 2021 9:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_2876814.jpg
Real Salt Lake
Robert Beric, Gabriel Slonina help Chicago Fire beat Real Salt Lake 1-0
By Associated Press
Oct 23, 2021 9:34 p.m. MDT
merlin_2836576.jpg
Real Salt Lake
Damir Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake past Colorado Rapids, 3-1
By Associated Press
Oct 16, 2021 11:29 p.m. MDT
Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez (10) puts a shot past Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa (1) for a goal.
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from RSL’s loss to last-place Austin FC
RSL fell 2-1 in Texas on Saturday.
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 2, 2021 5:03 p.m. MDT
Anderson Julio, wearing a red jersey, kicks the ball to himself before kicking the game-winning goal
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from Real Salt Lake’s bounce-back victory over the LA Galaxy
RSL picked up a 2-1 win over the Galaxy at Rio Tinto Wednesday evening thanks to a beautiful game-winning goal from Anderson Julio in the game’s final minutes.
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 29, 2021 11:12 p.m. MDT
AP20243176550042.jpg
Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake has no answer for Chara brothers in 6-1 loss to Portland Timbers
By Associated Press
Sept 25, 2021 11:28 p.m. MDT
Nick Rimando, Jay Don Blake, Courtney Young Johnson, Teri Okelberry Spiers and Haloti Ngata pose for a photo
Sports
Nick Rimando, Haloti Ngata among inductees honored at 2021 Utah Sports Hall of Fame induction
Honorees included pro golfer Jay Don Blake; water polo Olympian Courtney Young Johnson; Highland High and NFL football player Haloti Ngata; pro soccer star Nick Rimando; and collegiate track All-American Teri Okelberry Spiers.
By Deseret News
Sept 20, 2021 8:38 p.m. MDT
merlin_2867769.jpg
Real Salt Lake
Damir Kreilach, Real Salt Lake beat Seattle Sounders 1-0
Kreilach scored his 10th goal of the season helping RSL to win back-to-back games and three of its last four.
By Associated Press
Sept 18, 2021 10:13 p.m. MDT
merlin_2867797.jpg
Real Salt Lake
Rubio Rubín, Albert Rusnák propel Real Salt Lake past San Jose in thriller
Rubín scored two goals, while Rusnák added a goal and two assists to lead RSL to a 4-3 victory.
By Associated Press
Sept 15, 2021 10:58 p.m. MDT
Landon Donovan celebrates after scoring against Costa Rica in Salt Lake City
Real Salt Lake
Landon Donovan has reportedly interviewed for Real Salt Lake’s head coaching position
By Ryan McDonald
Sept 15, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_768966.jpg
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from RSL’s third loss to LAFC this season
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 13, 2021 12:07 a.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando, wearing a black jersey and shorts, organizes his defense.
Sports
Nick Rimando, Haloti Ngata headline 2021 Utah Sports Hall of Fame class
Nick Rimando, Haloti Ngata, Jay Don Blake, Courtney Young Johnson and Teri Okelberry Spiers will be inducted on Sept. 20.
By Joe Coles
Sept 7, 2021 3:41 p.m. MDT
merlin_2882877.jpg
Real Salt Lake
Jonathan Menéndez scores first MLS goal, RSL beats FC Dallas 3-2
Jonathan Menéndez scored his first MLS goal and Real Salt Lake rallied to beat FC Dallas 3-2 on Saturday night.
By Associated Press
Sept 4, 2021 9:15 p.m. MDT
AP21189173968431.jpg
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from RSL’s worst loss of the season against Vancouver
Real Salt Lake struggled mightily in its first game under interim head coach Pablo Mastroeni on Sunday in Vancouver.
By Tyler Haslam
Aug 29, 2021 11:17 p.m. MDT
AP21234141523754.jpg
Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake head coach Freddy Juarez departs club, reportedly for Seattle Sounders
By Ryan McDonald
Aug 27, 2021 10:28 a.m. MDT
Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye hugs Braian Galvan
Real Salt Lake
Diego Rubio, Philip Mayaka score, Colorado Rapids rally to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1
Diego Rubio and Philip Mayaka converted headers five minutes apart in the second half in the Colorado Rapids’ 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.
By Associated Press
Aug 21, 2021 11:23 p.m. MDT
merlin_2880878.jpg
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from Real Salt Lake’s late victory over the Houston Dynamo
By Tyler Haslam
Aug 18, 2021 11 p.m. MDT
merlin_2880416.jpg
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from RSL’s return to winning form against Austin FC
By Tyler Haslam
Aug 14, 2021 11:06 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake’s Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach scored in a 3-2 loss to Portland.
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from Real Salt Lake’s defeat in Portland
Real Salt Lake came out aggressively on offense but couldn’t match goal for goal with Portland in losing 3-2 on the road.
By Tyler Haslam
Aug 7, 2021 11:57 p.m. MDT
AP21206186646262.jpg
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from Real Salt Lake’s narrow defeat against the LA Galaxy
The game was tight through the first half for RSL, but a defensive lapse early in the second half allowed the Galaxy’s Efrain Alvarez to get behind the back line for the only goal of the game.
By Tyler Haslam
Aug 4, 2021 11:52 p.m. MDT
Houston Dynamo forward Tyler Pasher (19) goes over Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach, July 31, 2021, in Houston.
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from RSL’s scoreless draw vs. Houston
Both teams had ample chances to notch a tally on the scoresheet, but after 90 minutes and a whopping eight minutes of second-half stoppage time, the final result was a scoreless draw.
By Tyler Haslam
July 31, 2021 10:30 p.m. MDT
United States’ Damian Lillard shoots over Iran’s Mohammadsina Vahedi.
Olympics
Olympics roundup: See what’s next for athletes with Utah ties in Tokyo
After losing in its opening game of the Olympics to France, USA basketball took care of business against overmatched Iran, winning 120-66 to improve to 1-1.
By Joe Coles
July 28, 2021 10:32 p.m. MDT
Rhyan White smiles after the women’s 200-meter backstroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Omaha, Neb.
Olympics
How Utah native Rhyan White qualified for the women’s 100-meter backstroke final
Rhyan White finished second in her semifinal heat and fourth overall to advance to the Olympics women’s 100-meter backstroke final.
By Brandon Judd and Joe Coles
July 25, 2021 10:47 p.m. MDT
merlin_2878314.jpg
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from RSL’s victory over Colorado in the first leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup
Real Salt Lake defeated Colorado 3-0, thanks in part to Booby Wood’s first goal with the team.
By Tyler Haslam
July 24, 2021 11:41 p.m. MDT
Mexico’s Anissa Urtez celebrates as she hits a home run.
Olympics
Olympics roundup: Former Utah softball player Anissa Urtez hits a home run in Mexico’s 3-2 loss to Japan
Former Utah softball player Anissa Urtez hit a home run in Mexico’s 3-2 loss to Japan, and Real Salt Lake forward Douglas Martinez started and played all 90 minutes for Honduras
By Joe Coles
July 22, 2021 7:42 p.m. MDT
merlin_2876786.jpg
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from RSL’s draw against shorthanded LA Galaxy
By Tyler Haslam
July 21, 2021 11:46 p.m. MDT
Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela celebrates his goal during the second half of a Major League Soccer match against Real Salt Lake.
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from RSL’s road loss against LAFC
A late goal from Carlos Vela was enough for LAFC to fend off visiting Real Salt Lake in Los Angeles. RSL’s Aaron Herrera scored his first career MLS goal in the loss.
By Tyler Haslam
July 18, 2021 12:19 a.m. MDT
merlin_2876796.jpg
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from RSL’s ‘road’ victory over Vancouver at Rio Tinto Stadium
The tone was set quickly by RSL as Damir Kreilach scored a chip shot just 42 seconds after the opening whistle was blown.
By Tyler Haslam
July 7, 2021 11:32 p.m. MDT
Ryan Smith, CEO of Qualtrics, speaks at a press conference announcing Smith’s purchase of the Utah Jazz from Gail Miller.
Real Salt Lake
Ryan Smith, JJ Watt interested in buying Real Salt Lake?
Both Smith and Watt tweeted Monday about the potential of buying the Major League Soccer franchise.
By Ryan McDonald
July 5, 2021 2 p.m. MDT
merlin_2876452.jpeg
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from Real Salt Lake’s frustrating home loss to LAFC
Despite being the more threatening team for nearly 70 minutes of the game, RSL fell to LAFC by a score of 1-0.
By Tyler Haslam
July 3, 2021 11:40 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) battles Houston Dynamo defender Tim Parker (5) for the ball
Real Salt Lake
Three takeaways from Real Salt Lake’s home draw against the Houston Dynamo
By Tyler Haslam
June 26, 2021 10:17 p.m. MDT
Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz kicks the game-winning goal
Real Salt Lake
Three takeaways from Real Salt Lake’s defeat against league-best Seattle
By Tyler Haslam
June 23, 2021 11:27 p.m. MDT
merlin_2867769.jpg
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from Real Salt Lake’s stoppage-time home win over Vancouver
After struggling to find a full three-point outcome in its last few games, RSL scored two late goals in stoppage time to cruise to a 3-1 victory over the Whitecaps.
By Tyler Haslam
June 18, 2021 11:21 p.m. MDT
Damir Kreliach scored RSL’s lone goal in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Real Salt Lake
3 takeaways from Real Salt Lake’s disappointing draw against Minnesota United
Once again, Real Salt Lake found itself as the objectively better team, but didn’t come away with three points in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United.
By Tyler Haslam
May 29, 2021 11:21 p.m. MDT
