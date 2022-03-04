Rugby
The Utah Warriors have partnered with BYU’s Jaren Hall, Chaz Ah You and Kingsley Suamataia, as well as former Utah football standout Britain Covey, for a first-of-its-kind name, image and likeness (NLI) deal.
A pair of Australian players signed with local colleges during the early portion of National Signing Day.
Nine local teams will be competing: Genesis Rugby, Herriman Rugby, Little Wasps, Salt Lake Valley Rhinos, Utah Rugby Academy and West Valley Warriors.
The BYU men’s rugby program will no longer compete for the Varsity Cup, school spokeswoman Carri Jenkins confirmed Thursday. The Cougars have joined USA Rugby’s D1-A competition this season.
Morning links: Jamaal Williams improves draft stock; Wasatch Cup reportedly cancelled; Linehan sings Taylor Swift
“He’s not going to be an high round pick, but can be someone who sticks in the NFL. He runs hard, breaks tackles and has a nose for the end zone.” - Shiloh Carder on Jamaal Williams
Maka Unufe helped the U.S. win a 26-0 decision over Brazil, after it lost to Argentina 17-14 earlier Tuesday, by scoring a try at the end of the game.
Olympic athletes have been competing in near empty venues and before thin crowds in other locations during the opening days of the Rio Games — a problem that can be traced to long security lines, traffic and a lack of familiarity in some sports.
The Olympics began in full with the first gold medal going to an American teenager by the fearsome name of Thrasher. And there was fear and plenty of rough riding on a punishing cycling course that showed the beauty and blight of the host city.
The former Provo High football and United Rugby Club and Utah Warriors player has been a mainstay for the Eagles’ sevens team for a few years.
Utah Lions defeat national teams to bring home gold medals in under-18 boys and girls divisions at United World Games in Klagenfurt in front of more than 8,000 athletes.
BYU suggested as a team that could turn its rivalry failings around; Former BYU pitcher Jeremy Guthrie gives strong opinions on illegal substances in baseball; BYU-Cal rugby rivalry highlighted in video
Former Australian Rugby League star Jarryd Hayne’s NFL experiment is over, as he announced his retirement Sunday from the San Francisco 49ers in order to join the Fiji Rugby Sevens team for the Rio Olympics.
In July, the United States, Canada, England and France will compete in Salt Lake City at the Women’s Rugby Super Series, as announced in a press release from USA Rugby.
The Utah Rugby Academy boys take the u18 elite division, defeating USA Rugby Panthers in overtime in the bowl final while the girls take third in the u18 girls elite division, downing the Minnesota Tundra.
The state with the greatest rugby talent in the country proved its worth by having multiple teams compete in the nation’s biggest rugby event in Las Vegas.
The Cannibals rugby team competed in an international 7’s tournament in Las Vegas with seven members of the 20-member Utah elite under 18 squad.
BYU punter Jonny Rugby says he’ll skip playing rugby this spring to focus on football.
From Serena Williams’ near Grand Slam in tennis to Japan’s shock defeat of South Africa in the Rugby World Cup and Barcelona’s dominance on the football pitch, there was much to admire in international sports this year.
Herriman, Orem win state high school rugby 7s titles on Saturday in final of four-leg fall series.
New Zealand became the first team to retain the Rugby World Cup after holding off a second-half comeback by Australia to win 34-17 in an absorbing final, capping one of the most dominant eras in the sport’s history on Saturday.
The elite Utah-based men’s rugby 7s team will play international foes from Canada, Argentina and throughout the US leading up to next year’s Olympics. The 12-man roster has five BYU Cougars and three former 7s internationals join the Rugby Utah team.
With 40 matches down, three weekends to go, the Rugby World Cup has become a knockout contest between the hemispheres — North vs. South.
The Rugby Utah ODA took home hardware in its first-ever tournament at the Elite City 7s this weekend.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Twelve Utahns look to showcase at Elite City 7s Championship in Philadelphia this weekend in the hopes of 2016 Olympics glory.
A series of games will include high school and men’s divisions with a special skills training camp designed by Rugby Utah and the Atavus company.
The Atlantis U18 boys defeated the Utah Lions Saturday at Infinity Park during the finals of the 2015 Serevi RugbyTown 7s.
Their catches still uncertain, their sneakers worn and unsuitable, a team of young South Africans is trying to find success in a sport that that’s a traditional favorite in their country, but rare in their own neighborhood — rugby.
Utah Lions Rugby dominate the Denver 7s to bring home the trophy for two years running scoring 161 points and giving up only 29
Last week, prior to BYU’s 30-27 rugby national championship victory over Cal, Cougar Jonny Linehan — affectionately known as “Jonny Rugby” around campus — was asked if he would be giving college football a try in the future.
Britain’s Prince Harry arrived in New Zealand Saturday for a weeklong visit and was soon talking about the country’s prowess in rugby, pressing noses with indigenous Maori leaders, and laughing off marriage proposals.
The Cougars (13-0) will be attempting to capture their fourth straight national title, including the last two at the expense of the Bears (17-1). It marks the ninth championship meeting over the past decade between the two programs.
BYU won 45-16 to advance to the semifinals of the Varsity Cup playoffs.
The Utah Lions Rugby Academy expands to support elite, high-performance athletes in Utah. With a record of 30-4-1 in domestic and int’l competition, they are top in the U.S. for HS rugby and are bringing the same to men’s elite players in 2015.
Last weekend was a busy one for rugby players as Utah knocked off Arizona in St. George and Utah high schools opened the regular season.
BYU Cougars remain undefeated after welcoming the SLCC Bruins to BYU’s South Field on Saturday, March 7. The final score was 58-10.
The Utes will now try to put the recent loss to Cal behind them as they prepare to play Arizona in St. George this coming Saturday in another Pac-12 match.
BYU rugby (5-0) rolls on after a dominating performance in Logan against USU.
Utes, Wildcats and Cougars are all on the rise, while high school rugby teams prepare for next month’s season opener.
The Utes will continue to play for the Varsity Cup, but the University’s rugby team has also been accepted to as an independent member of Division 1A.
The Utes rebounded from their season-opening loss to win all four games in Corvallis, Oregon.
Utah rugby coach Haloti Liava’a misses friendly match with Boise State, but the reserve team still rolled by Boise State.
Hawaii punter Scott Harding takes the snap, runs toward the sideline and surveys the oncoming rush before unleashing an end-over-end kick.
New Zealand’s All Blacks made their USA rivals mostly blue on Saturday, turning what was billed as a rugby exhibition into a clinic on their way to a 74-6 win.
The test match is expected to attract a capacity crowd of 61,500 at Chicago’s Soldier Field, amounting to almost three times the previous record crowd for a rugby match in the United States: 20,181 watched the U.S. Eagles play Ireland in Houston last year.
The Fall 7s series of Utah Youth Rugby ended with some incredible competition and a final tournament where, for the boys, the outcome was yet to be decided.
The Alpine 7s stop of the Fall High School Rugby Series was a real barn-burner.