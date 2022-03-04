Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

The Utah Warriors have partnered with BYU’s Jaren Hall, Chaz Ah You and Kingsley Suamataia, as well as former Utah football standout Britain Covey, for a first-of-its-kind name, image and likeness (NLI) deal.
3 Cougars and a former Ute star now have NIL deals with a professional sports organization
By Trent Wood
Feb 28, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Danny Jones and Thomas Yassmin
This time it’s BYU who finds a punter from Australia, while rugby player signs with Utah
A pair of Australian players signed with local colleges during the early portion of National Signing Day.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 7, 2018 9:50 a.m. MST
Salt Lake City hosting largest youth rugby 7s tournament in North America
Nine local teams will be competing: Genesis Rugby, Herriman Rugby, Little Wasps, Salt Lake Valley Rhinos, Utah Rugby Academy and West Valley Warriors.
By Aaron Morton
Aug 4, 2017 9:35 a.m. MDT
1802781.jpg
BYU rugby no longer competing for Varsity Cup; reports say Cougars vacating 2015 title
The BYU men’s rugby program will no longer compete for the Varsity Cup, school spokeswoman Carri Jenkins confirmed Thursday. The Cougars have joined USA Rugby’s D1-A competition this season.
By Jeff Call
Feb 9, 2017 7:40 p.m. MST
Brigham Young running back Jamaal Williams (21) runs with the ball during an NCAA college football game against Utah State in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.
Morning links: Jamaal Williams improves draft stock; Wasatch Cup reportedly cancelled; Linehan sings Taylor Swift
“He’s not going to be an high round pick, but can be someone who sticks in the NFL. He runs hard, breaks tackles and has a nose for the end zone.” - Shiloh Carder on Jamaal Williams
By Jay Yeomans
Jan 5, 2017 8:15 a.m. MST
Provo native Maka Unufe went from high school dropout to Olympian inspired by his family
Maka Unufe helped the U.S. win a 26-0 decision over Brazil, after it lost to Argentina 17-14 earlier Tuesday, by scoring a try at the end of the game.
By Amy Donaldson
Aug 9, 2016 7:30 p.m. MDT
Olympic venues see thin crowds for some sports in Rio
Olympic athletes have been competing in near empty venues and before thin crowds in other locations during the opening days of the Rio Games — a problem that can be traced to long security lines, traffic and a lack of familiarity in some sports.
By Associated Press
Aug 7, 2016 2:50 p.m. MDT
Games begin in full, with US teen on target for 1st gold
The Olympics began in full with the first gold medal going to an American teenager by the fearsome name of Thrasher. And there was fear and plenty of rough riding on a punishing cycling course that showed the beauty and blight of the host city.
By Associated Press
Aug 6, 2016 3:21 p.m. MDT
USA Rugby 7s National Team stalwart and possible 2016 Olympian Make Unufe began his road to Rio in Provo. Others will look to emulate Unufe by showcasing at this weekend's Rugby Utah 7s State Championship.
Provo’s Maka Unufe named to USA’s Olympic rugby team
The former Provo High football and United Rugby Club and Utah Warriors player has been a mainstay for the Eagles’ sevens team for a few years.
By Aaron Morton
July 18, 2016 8:20 a.m. MDT
Utah Lions Rugby Academy take gold at United World Games
Utah Lions defeat national teams to bring home gold medals in under-18 boys and girls divisions at United World Games in Klagenfurt in front of more than 8,000 athletes.
By Deseret News
June 28, 2016 11:47 p.m. MDT
Utah running back Joe Williams (28) breaks a tackle by BYU defensive back Kai Nacua during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas.
Sports
Morning links: BYU’s rivalries with Utah and Cal examined; Jeremy Guthrie slams PED use
BYU suggested as a team that could turn its rivalry failings around; Former BYU pitcher Jeremy Guthrie gives strong opinions on illegal substances in baseball; BYU-Cal rugby rivalry highlighted in video
By Jack Urquhart
June 3, 2016 9:40 a.m. MDT
Former Australian Rugby League star Jarryd Hayne leaving NFL
Former Australian Rugby League star Jarryd Hayne’s NFL experiment is over, as he announced his retirement Sunday from the San Francisco 49ers in order to join the Fiji Rugby Sevens team for the Rio Olympics.
By Associated Press
May 15, 2016 1:05 p.m. MDT
Women’s Rugby Super Series to be played in Salt Lake City
In July, the United States, Canada, England and France will compete in Salt Lake City at the Women’s Rugby Super Series, as announced in a press release from USA Rugby.
By Jack Urquhart
April 21, 2016 12:45 p.m. MDT
Utah Rugby Academy teams bring home hardware at Las Vegas Invitational (+photos)
The Utah Rugby Academy boys take the u18 elite division, defeating USA Rugby Panthers in overtime in the bowl final while the girls take third in the u18 girls elite division, downing the Minnesota Tundra.
By Deseret News
March 15, 2016 2 p.m. MDT
Significant involvement from Utah in successes at international rugby 7s tournament
The state with the greatest rugby talent in the country proved its worth by having multiple teams compete in the nation’s biggest rugby event in Las Vegas.
By Deseret News
March 15, 2016 2 p.m. MDT
Photo gallery: The Cannibals, Utah Elite Under 18 Rugby team competes in Las Vegas
The Cannibals rugby team competed in an international 7’s tournament in Las Vegas with seven members of the 20-member Utah elite under 18 squad.
By Deseret News
March 11, 2016 11:05 a.m. MST
BYU punter Jonny Linehan to skip rugby, focus on football
BYU punter Jonny Rugby says he’ll skip playing rugby this spring to focus on football.
By Aaron Morton
Feb 20, 2016 8:35 a.m. MST
AP PHOTOS: Major moments in international sports in 2015
From Serena Williams’ near Grand Slam in tennis to Japan’s shock defeat of South Africa in the Rugby World Cup and Barcelona’s dominance on the football pitch, there was much to admire in international sports this year.
By Associated Press
Dec 31, 2015 2:55 p.m. MST
High school rugby: Herriman and Orem Lady Stallions win state 7s titles
Herriman, Orem win state high school rugby 7s titles on Saturday in final of four-leg fall series.
By Deseret News
Nov 2, 2015 3:02 p.m. MST
New Zealand beats Australia 34-17, retains Rugby World Cup
New Zealand became the first team to retain the Rugby World Cup after holding off a second-half comeback by Australia to win 34-17 in an absorbing final, capping one of the most dominant eras in the sport’s history on Saturday.
By Associated Press
Oct 31, 2015 12:14 p.m. MDT
Rugby Utah elite team names roster, coaching staff for Halloween 7s invitational
The elite Utah-based men’s rugby 7s team will play international foes from Canada, Argentina and throughout the US leading up to next year’s Olympics. The 12-man roster has five BYU Cougars and three former 7s internationals join the Rugby Utah team.
By Deseret News
Oct 27, 2015 12:10 p.m. MDT
North vs. South divide in Rugby World Cup quarterfinals
With 40 matches down, three weekends to go, the Rugby World Cup has become a knockout contest between the hemispheres — North vs. South.
By Associated Press
Oct 15, 2015 2:32 p.m. MDT
Ex-NFLer and BYU football alum Vic So'oto fends a would-be tackler at the Elite City 7s Championship in Philadelphia. So'oto and the rest of the Rugby Utah Olympic Development Academy went 3-2 on the weekend and took home the bowl in their first-ever tour
Rugby Utah ODA wins the bowl at Elite City 7s
The Rugby Utah ODA took home hardware in its first-ever tournament at the Elite City 7s this weekend.
By Deseret News
Aug 31, 2015 2:30 p.m. MDT
Rugby Utah ODA roster finalized for Elite City 7s Championship
Twelve Utahns look to showcase at Elite City 7s Championship in Philadelphia this weekend in the hopes of 2016 Olympics glory.
By Deseret News
Aug 27, 2015 9:05 a.m. MDT
Rugby Utah, Utah Youth Rugby create joint fall 7s series
A series of games will include high school and men’s divisions with a special skills training camp designed by Rugby Utah and the Atavus company.
By Deseret News
Aug 25, 2015 9:14 a.m. MDT
Utah Rugby Academy takes second at Serevitown 7s
The Atlantis U18 boys defeated the Utah Lions Saturday at Infinity Park during the finals of the 2015 Serevi RugbyTown 7s.
By Deseret News
Aug 18, 2015 3:06 p.m. MDT
Photo gallery: Dreams of victory for South African rugby team
Their catches still uncertain, their sneakers worn and unsuitable, a team of young South Africans is trying to find success in a sport that that’s a traditional favorite in their country, but rare in their own neighborhood — rugby.
By Associated Press
July 7, 2015 9:05 a.m. MDT
Utah Rugby Academy’s Lions wins title and third place at Denver 7s
Utah Lions Rugby dominate the Denver 7s to bring home the trophy for two years running scoring 161 points and giving up only 29
By Deseret News
June 29, 2015 3:05 p.m. MDT
Sports
Could rugby-playing Jonny Linehan be BYU’s punter in the fall?
Last week, prior to BYU’s 30-27 rugby national championship victory over Cal, Cougar Jonny Linehan — affectionately known as “Jonny Rugby” around campus — was asked if he would be giving college football a try in the future.
By Jeff Call
May 10, 2015 8:25 p.m. MDT
Prince Harry talks rugby and presses noses in New Zealand
Britain’s Prince Harry arrived in New Zealand Saturday for a weeklong visit and was soon talking about the country’s prowess in rugby, pressing noses with indigenous Maori leaders, and laughing off marriage proposals.
By Associated Press
May 9, 2015 10:28 a.m. MDT
BYU's Kyle Sumsion runs with the ball during the Varsity Cup rugby championship at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, May 3, 2014. BYU won 43-33.
BYU seeking its 4th straight rugby national championship in meeting with rival Cal
The Cougars (13-0) will be attempting to capture their fourth straight national title, including the last two at the expense of the Bears (17-1). It marks the ninth championship meeting over the past decade between the two programs.
By Jeff Call
May 1, 2015 4:05 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU won 45-16 to advance to the semifinals of the Varsity Cup playoffs.
By Deseret News
April 11, 2015 11:42 p.m. MDT
Sports
The Utah Lions Rugby Academy expands to support elite, high-performance athletes in Utah. With a record of 30-4-1 in domestic and int’l competition, they are top in the U.S. for HS rugby and are bringing the same to men’s elite players in 2015.
By Deseret News
March 19, 2015 11 a.m. MDT
Sports
Last weekend was a busy one for rugby players as Utah knocked off Arizona in St. George and Utah high schools opened the regular season.
By Deseret News
March 9, 2015 2:17 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU Cougars remain undefeated after welcoming the SLCC Bruins to BYU’s South Field on Saturday, March 7. The final score was 58-10.
By Deseret News
March 9, 2015 1:48 p.m. MDT
Sports
The Utes will now try to put the recent loss to Cal behind them as they prepare to play Arizona in St. George this coming Saturday in another Pac-12 match.
By Deseret News
March 2, 2015 12:24 p.m. MST
BYU junior center Lelann Latu runs the ball against USU. BYU beat USU, 64-12, Feb. 7 at Legacy Field in Logan.
BYU rugby defeats Utah State in Logan for fifth win of the season
BYU rugby (5-0) rolls on after a dominating performance in Logan against USU.
By Deseret News
Feb 9, 2015 1:25 p.m. MST
Sports
Utes, Wildcats and Cougars are all on the rise, while high school rugby teams prepare for next month’s season opener.
By Deseret News
Feb 9, 2015 10:35 a.m. MST
Sports
The Utes will continue to play for the Varsity Cup, but the University’s rugby team has also been accepted to as an independent member of Division 1A.
By Deseret News
Jan 26, 2015 1:54 p.m. MST
BYU and Utah compete in a line out during rugby in Provo Friday, April 4, 2014.
Rugby: Utes sweep through Pac-12 North tournament
The Utes rebounded from their season-opening loss to win all four games in Corvallis, Oregon.
By Deseret News
Jan 20, 2015 8:15 a.m. MST
John Cullen, pictured, Mate Moeakiola and Thretton Palamo all played for the USA Eagles last month.
Utah rugby update: Utes coach has surgery; 3 former Utes play for U.S. National Team
Utah rugby coach Haloti Liava’a misses friendly match with Boise State, but the reserve team still rolled by Boise State.
By Deseret News
Dec 2, 2014 10:46 a.m. MST
Sports
Hawaii punter Scott Harding takes the snap, runs toward the sideline and surveys the oncoming rush before unleashing an end-over-end kick.
By Associated Press
Nov 20, 2014 11:16 a.m. MST
Rugby: New Zealand’s All Blacks thump U.S. Eagles in Chicago
New Zealand’s All Blacks made their USA rivals mostly blue on Saturday, turning what was billed as a rugby exhibition into a clinic on their way to a 74-6 win.
By Associated Press
Nov 1, 2014 4:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
The test match is expected to attract a capacity crowd of 61,500 at Chicago’s Soldier Field, amounting to almost three times the previous record crowd for a rugby match in the United States: 20,181 watched the U.S. Eagles play Ireland in Houston last year.
By Associated Press
Oct 31, 2014 2:30 p.m. MDT
New Zealand All Blacks Captain Richie McGaw shoots the puck during the intermission between periods of the NHL hockey game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Chicago Blackhawks, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014, in Chicago. The New Zealand All Blacks are in Chicago
Rugby: New Zealand’s leading scorer will be available when All Blacks take on U.S. in Chicago
By Associated Press
Oct 30, 2014 10:08 a.m. MDT
Photo gallery: Utah 7s rugby tournament in St. George wraps up fall series
The Fall 7s series of Utah Youth Rugby ended with some incredible competition and a final tournament where, for the boys, the outcome was yet to be decided.
By Deseret News
Oct 28, 2014 11:45 a.m. MDT
Photo gallery: Utah Youth Rugby Alpine 7s Tournament
The Alpine 7s stop of the Fall High School Rugby Series was a real barn-burner.
By Deseret News
Oct 19, 2014 5:40 p.m. MDT
