Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
merlin_2911490.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Jack Wistrcill takes over late as No. 1 Olympus pulls away from Salem Hills for 5A quarterfinal win
Olympus, the top seed in the 5A state tournament, pulled as from Salem Hills in the fourth quarter for the 5A quarterfinal win.
By James Edward
Feb 28, 2022 3:42 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.0__4_.png
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games — Salem Hills, West prevail
By McCade Pearson
Feb 4, 2022 11:32 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games — East, Stansbury prevail in OT
By James Edward
Jan 18, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
merlin_2893686.jpg
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Mountain View avoids upset against Salem Hills, advances to 5A semifinals
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 4, 2021 5:25 p.m. MDT
size.dummy_copy.png
High School Sports
Deseret News Week 9 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Oct 11, 2021 7:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_2881112.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Lehi routs Salem Hills for first win of the season
After a tough season opening overtime loss to Davis, the Lehi Pioneers rebounded nicely against a sluggish Salem Hills team.
By Tommy Bailey
Aug 20, 2021 11:49 p.m. MDT
Wasatch’s Edgar Garcia is the Deseret News 5A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872642.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872382.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_1722501.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
merlin_2841648.jpg
Sports
High school football: Scoring in all three phases, Timpview rolls past Salem Hills for the 5A semifinal shutout win
Targhee Lambson led the way offensively with 197 yards and two scores on the ground, with Raider Damuni scoring a defensive TD.
By James Edward
Nov 13, 2020 6:12 p.m. MST
merlin_20259.jpg
Sports
Top 2021 college football recruits who will play in Utah state semifinals this week
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 11, 2020 10:24 a.m. MST
pjimage__10_.jpg
Sports
High school football: Timpview hitting its stride heading into 5A semifinal clash against Salem Hills
By James Edward
Nov 10, 2020 2:11 p.m. MST
merlin_2836592.jpg
Sports
High school football: Maple Mountain stems the tide in taking a 35-28 double OT win over Salem Hills
The Golden Eagles squandered a 28-7 4th quarter lead yet still managed to rebound in time to take a thrilling double overtime win over the Skyhawks on Wednesday.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 14, 2020 11:08 p.m. MDT
merlin_2835652.jpg
High School Sports
5A high school football Week 9 takeaways: Bonneville clinches Region 5 title, while four teams now tied for first in Region 8
By James Edward
Oct 10, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
salem_hills_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school football: Salem Hills puts on a defensive clinic in a 21-0 win over Wasatch
The Skyhawks sent the Wasps home scoreless in securing a big Region 8 win.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 8, 2020 11 p.m. MDT
salem_hills_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: Salem Hills goes off early in 5A tournament win over Woods Cross
The Skyhawks set the tone early in both halves to secure a solid 4-1 first round win over the Wildcats
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 8, 2020 7:50 p.m. MDT
merlin_2832492.jpg
Sports
5A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Bonneville, Box Elder earn clutch Region 5 wins, setting up region title showdown next week
By James Edward
Oct 3, 2020 7:57 a.m. MDT
merlin_2051204.jpg
Sports
High school football: RPI rankings Week 6 shake-up, Skyridge takes over top spot in 6A, Box Elder makes big gains in 5A
By James Edward
Sept 19, 2020 12:33 a.m. MDT
merlin_2830304.jpg
Sports
5A high school football Week 5 takeaways: Wild night in Region 5 highlighted by Bountiful’s last-second heroics
By James Edward
Sept 12, 2020 8:15 a.m. MDT
merlin_2826615.jpg
Sports
Top 20 performances of week 3 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Sept 2, 2020 12:22 p.m. MDT
merlin_2827849.jpg
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Farmington’s bounceback, dominant wins by Orem and Skyline highlight Week 2 slate
Orem handed East its first shutout since 2010, snapping a streak of 122 games
By James Edward
Aug 22, 2020 10:01 a.m. MDT
8c3d42821a104c9f30b7d8044c80070ee57e0ec1_4.jpg
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Mountain Ridge, Brighton, Bonneville start 2020 strong with statement wins
Mountain Ridge controlled the game against Olympus for its first win in school history.
By James Edward
Aug 15, 2020 8:52 a.m. MDT
pjimage__6_.jpg
Sports
Maple Mountain the favorite in what could be an open race in Region 8
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 2, 2020 8:45 p.m. MDT
salem_hills_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Salem Hills Skyhawks 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Salem Hills Skyhawks football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 2, 2020 12 p.m. MDT
merlin_1769481.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
highland_logo.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Clutch steal by Carsyn Stephenson seals quarterfinal win for Highland
By Joe Coles
Feb 25, 2020 11:47 p.m. MST
f15e836006.0.jpeg
Sports
5A boys basketball playoffs: Dahlgren’s late heroics lift Box Elder to a 61-55 overtime win over Salem Hills
The Bees proved resilient on Wednesday, proving able to withstand a remarkable comeback by the home team to advance to the second round of the 5A playoffs.
By Brandon Gurney
Feb 19, 2020 9:44 p.m. MST
salem_hills_logo.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Gavin Hardy leads the way in Salem Hills’ 58-48 win over Provo
Hardy filled it up from 3-point range to lead the Skyhawks past the Bulldogs on Friday
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 10, 2020 10:04 p.m. MST
merlin_20245.jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_6430.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:04 a.m. MST
merlin_20147.jpg
Sports
5-star Orem Tigers standout Noah Sewell scampers through Salem Hills Skyhawks in 5A semifinal blowout
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 14, 2019 4:35 p.m. MST
merlin_20165.jpg
Sports
5A football semifinals: Not capitalizing on mistakes sinks Salem Hills in loss to Orem
You have to take opportunities when presented if you hope to beat a team like Orem. Salem Hills was unable to do as much in sustaining a bitter 51-14 loss on Friday.
By Brandon Gurney
Nov 14, 2019 4:18 p.m. MST
merlin_20145.jpg
Sports
High school football: Orem suffocates higher seed Salem Hills for dominant 5A semifinal victory
Orem advanced to its third straight state championship game by outgaining Salem Hills offensively 543 to 111.
By James Edward
Nov 14, 2019 3:53 p.m. MST
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school football: 5A semifinal preview, Salem Hills vs. Orem
By Trent Wood
Nov 13, 2019 1:35 p.m. MST
merlin_11759.jpg
Sports
High school football: 5A quarterfinal round features intriguing matchups across the board
The new UHSAA RPI ranking system has engendered criticism in the 5A ranks, although few can argue how competitive the quarterfinal matchups should prove.
By Brandon Gurney
Nov 7, 2019 9:47 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2019_11_05_at_9.47.20_PM.png
Sports
High school football: 5A quarterfinal preview, Wasatch at Salem Hills
By James Edward
Nov 5, 2019 10:08 p.m. MST
merlin_11759.jpg
Sports
High school football: The slightest of margins vaults Provo to a 30-26 win over Salem Hills
The final measurement couldn’t have been closer or more intense, sending the Bulldog sidelines into a frenzy at the end of their big win over Salem Hills on Friday.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 4, 2019 11:01 p.m. MDT
merlin_8183.jpg
Sports
High school football: Salem Hills continues impressive start, rolls past Highland to improve to 5-0
By Rich Polikoff
Sept 13, 2019 10:50 p.m. MDT
Skyhawks_Logotype_Cartouche_Outlines_swoosh___Copy.jpg
Sports
Physical mentality the catalyst behind Salem Hills’ perfect start on the gridiron
By James Edward
Sept 4, 2019 7:09 p.m. MDT
