High school boys basketball: Jack Wistrcill takes over late as No. 1 Olympus pulls away from Salem Hills for 5A quarterfinal win
Olympus, the top seed in the 5A state tournament, pulled as from Salem Hills in the fourth quarter for the 5A quarterfinal win.
After a tough season opening overtime loss to Davis, the Lehi Pioneers rebounded nicely against a sluggish Salem Hills team.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
High school football: Scoring in all three phases, Timpview rolls past Salem Hills for the 5A semifinal shutout win
Targhee Lambson led the way offensively with 197 yards and two scores on the ground, with Raider Damuni scoring a defensive TD.
High school football: Maple Mountain stems the tide in taking a 35-28 double OT win over Salem Hills
The Golden Eagles squandered a 28-7 4th quarter lead yet still managed to rebound in time to take a thrilling double overtime win over the Skyhawks on Wednesday.
The Skyhawks sent the Wasps home scoreless in securing a big Region 8 win.
The Skyhawks set the tone early in both halves to secure a solid 4-1 first round win over the Wildcats
5A high school football takeaways: Farmington’s bounceback, dominant wins by Orem and Skyline highlight Week 2 slate
Orem handed East its first shutout since 2010, snapping a streak of 122 games
5A high school football takeaways: Mountain Ridge, Brighton, Bonneville start 2020 strong with statement wins
Mountain Ridge controlled the game against Olympus for its first win in school history.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Salem Hills Skyhawks football team heading into the 2020 season.
5A boys basketball playoffs: Dahlgren’s late heroics lift Box Elder to a 61-55 overtime win over Salem Hills
The Bees proved resilient on Wednesday, proving able to withstand a remarkable comeback by the home team to advance to the second round of the 5A playoffs.
Hardy filled it up from 3-point range to lead the Skyhawks past the Bulldogs on Friday
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
You have to take opportunities when presented if you hope to beat a team like Orem. Salem Hills was unable to do as much in sustaining a bitter 51-14 loss on Friday.
Orem advanced to its third straight state championship game by outgaining Salem Hills offensively 543 to 111.
The new UHSAA RPI ranking system has engendered criticism in the 5A ranks, although few can argue how competitive the quarterfinal matchups should prove.
The final measurement couldn’t have been closer or more intense, sending the Bulldog sidelines into a frenzy at the end of their big win over Salem Hills on Friday.