After a shaky debut season with the Los Angeles Angels in 2020, Salt Lake Bees outfielder Jo Adell has shown improvement in 2021 as he leads Triple-A West in home runs, RBIs.
Los Angeles Angels prospect Jo Adell is off to a good start in 2021 with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
The Salt Lake Bees announced that Smith’s Ballpark will be open to full capacity when the Bees start their next homestand on May 27 against Round Rock.
The No. 1-rated prospect in the Los Angeles Angels organization made his Triple-A debut on Thursday with the Salt Lake Bees and hit a home run in his second at-bat.
Bees plan to host approximately 3,200 fans — about 22% of the ballpark’s 14,511 capacity — at games to start the season.
The Larry H. Miller Group embraced technology and innovation to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Salt Lake Bees and Los Angeles Angels announced that the two teams will continue their affiliation through the 2030 season.
MiLB announced Tuesday afternoon that Major League Baseball will not be providing its affiliated minor-league organizations with players for the 2020 season
‘It’s great to finally be playing again’: Former Salt Lake Bees players starring in Korea Baseball Organization
Former Bees Drew Rucinski, Jose Fernandez and Drew Gagnon now playing in South Korean baseball league
Furloughs will affect staff working for the Utah Jazz, Salt Lake Bees, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Megaplex Theatres.
Unlike the Los Angeles Lakers, the Utah Jazz did not seek payroll protection loan designed for small businesses
The Lakers received $4.6 million under the Payroll Protection Program but returned it Monday amid public backlash.
Former BYU pitcher Taylor Cole opened with two perfect innings before Félix Peña pitched the game of his life. Together, they threw the 11th no-hitter in franchise history on the night before what would have been Skaggs’ 28th birthday.
‘It hasn’t even fully sunk in yet': Salt Lake Bees players, manager reflect following death of Tyler Skaggs
Just days after Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ death, the Salt Lake Bees played their first home game since the tragedy, with Skaggs weighing heavily on the minds of players and the coaching staff.
Morning links: Los Angeles Angels honor former Salt Lake Bees, Orem Owlz pitcher Tyler Skaggs in first game since death
The Los Angeles Angels played their first game since the tragic death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who pitched for the Orem Owlz and Salt Lake Bees, at age 27. The Angels played the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night at Globe Life Park with heavy hearts.
A native of Anaheim, California, Rojas is drawing ever closer to his childhood dream of playing for the Los Angeles Angels. The infielder has thrived with the Bees this season, with a major league call-up becoming more and more of a possibility.
Los Angeles Angels say pitcher former Salt Lake Bees, Orem Owlz pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27
Tyler Skaggs had persevered through injuries to become a valuable pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels.
They might be professional ball players, committed to their team and their careers, but many on the Salt Lake Bees do not lack school pride.
Two harmful incidents involving children and foul balls hit at ballparks in Houston and Indianapolis have brought fan safety back to the forefront of the discussion surrounding our national pastime.
Salt Lake Bees usher in 25th anniversary season with a new manager, BYU alum and a bushel of prospects
Lou Marson takes the helm for the Bees, which marks a return to Salt Lake for the former hitting coach. BYU alum Brennon Lund also joins the team, which includes three of the Angles top-10 major league prospects.
Eight cast members from the ‘90s’ classic “The Sandlot” were on hand at Smith’s Ballpark Friday night before, during and after the Bees game against the Tacoma Rainiers. And they were all in awe.
Salt Lake Bees manager Keith Johnson to join Los Angeles Angels organization; former Major Leaguer Eric Chavez to replace him
The Bees made the announcement on Sunday
Two home runs, three doubles and eight RBIs later, the Salt Lake Bees emerged victorious in a series-opening 8-6 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of a crowd of on Friday night at Smith’s Ballpark.
Garcia hit three-run home run, a grand slam, a three-run shot and a solo blast as part of a five home run night for the Memphis Redbirds.
Powered by a five-run second inning, Salt Lake defeated Memphis 7-5 on Wednesday night at Smith’s Ballpark.
The Las Vegas 51’s plated at least a run in four consecutive innings, all the while holding Salt Lake scoreless in all but three. 51s starting pitcher Chris Flexen pitched seven innings, giving up just two runs on four hits.
The Salt Lake Bees put together one of their best offensive performances of the month in an 11-5 victory over the Las Vegas 51s on Wednesday night.
Osmer Morales, Greg Mahle, Akeel Morris and Ryan Clark combined to pitch a strong nine innings for the Bees, with Mahle leading the way with three scoreless frames.
Salt Lake lost its fifth straight game, losing 15-6 to El Paso in the final game before the All-Star break.
Eric Young Jr. had his first multi-homer game since 2009, but the Bees came up short in their fourth straight loss.
El Paso put up six runs in the seventh inning to take control of the game and hand the Bees their third straight loss.
The Chihuahuas plated all three of their runs in the seventh inning thanks in part to Salt Lake miscues, and those runs were more than enough in a game that lacked offense.
The Bees left the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the 10th inning in a tie game, eventually losing to El Paso 11-10 in front of a sellout crowd at Smith’s Ballpark.
Canning pitched four scoreless innings in his Triple-A debut, an effort which combined with the hitting of Eric Young Jr. and Rymer Liriano carried the Bees to victory.
Bees relievers allowed the Baby Cakes to plate four runs in the final two innings, including three in the top of the 10th, blowing a one-run lead and the contest.
Led by a great performance from starting pitcher Felix Pena, Salt Lake turned in its first shutout of the season in a series-opening win over New Orleans.
After a five-run second inning from Salt Lake, Round Rock scored eight unanswered runs to beat the Bees 10-5.
