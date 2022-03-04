Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Sports
David Ortiz aka ‘Big Papi’ elected to HOF; Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling left out
By Associated Press
Jan 25, 2022 5:26 p.m. MST
Jo Adell in the batter’s box.
Salt Lake Bees
Jo Adell hits walk-off single for Salt Lake Bees; Brandon Marsh homers in return to Triple-A action
By Joe Coles
July 9, 2021 7:54 p.m. MDT
Salt Lake Bees’ Jo Adell walks off the field at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City.
Salt Lake Bees
Jo Adell might be the best hitter in minor league baseball. Is he ready for The Show?
After a shaky debut season with the Los Angeles Angels in 2020, Salt Lake Bees outfielder Jo Adell has shown improvement in 2021 as he leads Triple-A West in home runs, RBIs.
By Joe Coles
July 4, 2021 5:01 p.m. MDT
Salt Lake Bees
Jo Adell hits 2 home runs for Salt Lake Bees on Thursday
Los Angeles Angels prospect Jo Adell is off to a good start in 2021 with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
By Joe Coles
May 20, 2021 10:44 p.m. MDT
The Salt Lake Bees announced that Smith’s Ballpark will be open to full capacity.
Salt Lake Bees
This Utah sports venue is moving to full capacity, masks no longer required
The Salt Lake Bees announced that Smith’s Ballpark will be open to full capacity when the Bees start their next homestand on May 27 against Round Rock.
By Joe Coles
May 19, 2021 4:28 p.m. MDT
Salt Lake Bees
Los Angeles Angels prospect Brandon Marsh hits home run in Triple-A debut with Salt Lake Bees
The No. 1-rated prospect in the Los Angeles Angels organization made his Triple-A debut on Thursday with the Salt Lake Bees and hit a home run in his second at-bat.
By Joe Coles
May 13, 2021 8:06 p.m. MDT
Salt Lake Bees
Jo Adell hits his first home run of the season for Salt Lake Bees
By Joe Coles
May 7, 2021 8:45 p.m. MDT
Salt Lake Bees
You’ll be able to attend Salt Lake Bees games at the beginning of this season
Bees plan to host approximately 3,200 fans — about 22% of the ballpark’s 14,511 capacity — at games to start the season.
By Joe Coles
March 30, 2021 6:35 p.m. MDT
Business
How a high-profile company took on the pandemic and sold its beloved NBA team along the way
The Larry H. Miller Group embraced technology and innovation to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Dennis Romboy
March 12, 2021 1:11 p.m. MST
Sports
Salt Lake Bees, Los Angeles Angels agree to 10-year Triple-A affiliate agreement
The Salt Lake Bees and Los Angeles Angels announced that the two teams will continue their affiliation through the 2030 season.
By Joe Coles
Feb 12, 2021 9:38 p.m. MST
Sports
Wait ’til next year: Cancellation of minor league baseball season leaves void in lives of players and fans alike
By Joe Coles
July 14, 2020 2 p.m. MDT
Sports
Minor league baseball’s season canceled
MiLB announced Tuesday afternoon that Major League Baseball will not be providing its affiliated minor-league organizations with players for the 2020 season
By Brandon Judd
June 30, 2020 3:23 p.m. MDT
Sports
‘It’s great to finally be playing again’: Former Salt Lake Bees players starring in Korea Baseball Organization
Former Bees Drew Rucinski, Jose Fernandez and Drew Gagnon now playing in South Korean baseball league
By Joe Coles
May 16, 2020 4:29 p.m. MDT
Utah
Miller group announces 40% staff reduction involving Jazz, Bees, Megaplex
Furloughs will affect staff working for the Utah Jazz, Salt Lake Bees, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Megaplex Theatres.
By Art Raymond
May 8, 2020 10:11 a.m. MDT
Utah
Unlike the Los Angeles Lakers, the Utah Jazz did not seek payroll protection loan designed for small businesses
The Lakers received $4.6 million under the Payroll Protection Program but returned it Monday amid public backlash.
By Dennis Romboy
April 29, 2020 3:13 p.m. MDT
Sports
How the Salt Lake Bees are dealing with an unprecedented, disappointing baseball-less spring
By Joe Coles
April 15, 2020 6:43 p.m. MDT
Sports
Major League Baseball extends support for minor league players during COVID-19 pandemic
By Trent Wood
March 31, 2020 3:57 p.m. MDT
Sports
Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball to delay start of 2020 season
By Joe Coles
March 12, 2020 3:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
Why this former BYU pitcher, current major leaguer believes MLB should dig deeper into Astros cheating scandal
By Trent Wood
Feb 12, 2020 8:38 a.m. MST
Jo Adell, the Angels’ top prospect, makes his triple-A debut with the Salt Lake Bees in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Salt Lake Bees season in review: Lots of call-ups and offense as Bees finish third in division
By Joe Coles
Sept 6, 2019 9:14 a.m. MDT
Sports
Coroner: Angels’ Tyler Skaggs died of accidental overdose
By Associated Press
Aug 30, 2019 4:29 p.m. MDT
Sports
We’re playing for him: Angels honor Tyler Skaggs with amazing game
Former BYU pitcher Taylor Cole opened with two perfect innings before Félix Peña pitched the game of his life. Together, they threw the 11th no-hitter in franchise history on the night before what would have been Skaggs’ 28th birthday.
By Associated Press
July 13, 2019 5 p.m. MDT
Sports
‘It hasn’t even fully sunk in yet': Salt Lake Bees players, manager reflect following death of Tyler Skaggs
Just days after Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ death, the Salt Lake Bees played their first home game since the tragedy, with Skaggs weighing heavily on the minds of players and the coaching staff.
By Joe Coles
July 5, 2019 10:59 a.m. MDT
Sports
Morning links: Los Angeles Angels honor former Salt Lake Bees, Orem Owlz pitcher Tyler Skaggs in first game since death
The Los Angeles Angels played their first game since the tragic death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who pitched for the Orem Owlz and Salt Lake Bees, at age 27. The Angels played the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night at Globe Life Park with heavy hearts.
By Joe Coles
July 3, 2019 8:43 a.m. MDT
Sports
‘It is surreal': Jose Rojas drawing near to his lifelong dream while playing for the Salt Lake Bees
A native of Anaheim, California, Rojas is drawing ever closer to his childhood dream of playing for the Los Angeles Angels. The infielder has thrived with the Bees this season, with a major league call-up becoming more and more of a possibility.
By Trent Wood
July 2, 2019 1:26 p.m. MDT
Sports
Los Angeles Angels say pitcher former Salt Lake Bees, Orem Owlz pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27
Tyler Skaggs had persevered through injuries to become a valuable pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels.
By Associated Press
July 1, 2019 3:44 p.m. MDT
Bees' Matt Thaiss talks with media members as the Salt Lake Bees hold their media day at Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Sports
Salt Lake Bees take time and have pride in cheering for their alma maters
They might be professional ball players, committed to their team and their careers, but many on the Salt Lake Bees do not lack school pride.
By Trent Wood
June 20, 2019 12:19 p.m. MDT
Sports
What the Salt Lake Bees do to ensure fan safety at the ballpark
Two harmful incidents involving children and foul balls hit at ballparks in Houston and Indianapolis have brought fan safety back to the forefront of the discussion surrounding our national pastime.
By Trent Wood
June 15, 2019 6:46 p.m. MDT
Bees' manager Lou Marson talks with the media as the Salt Lake Bees hold their media day at Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Sports
Salt Lake Bees usher in 25th anniversary season with a new manager, BYU alum and a bushel of prospects
Lou Marson takes the helm for the Bees, which marks a return to Salt Lake for the former hitting coach. BYU alum Brennon Lund also joins the team, which includes three of the Angles top-10 major league prospects.
By Trent Wood
April 3, 2019 10:58 a.m. MDT
Sports
Bees celebrate 25th anniversary of ‘The Sandlot’ with — check this — the original cast
Eight cast members from the ‘90s’ classic “The Sandlot” were on hand at Smith’s Ballpark Friday night before, during and after the Bees game against the Tacoma Rainiers. And they were all in awe.
By Trent Wood
Aug 10, 2018 9:49 p.m. MDT
Sports
Salt Lake Bees manager Keith Johnson to join Los Angeles Angels organization; former Major Leaguer Eric Chavez to replace him
The Bees made the announcement on Sunday
By Ryan McDonald
Aug 5, 2018 4:02 p.m. MDT
Sports
Bees offense blasts off on moonlit night for 8-6 win over Sounds
Two home runs, three doubles and eight RBIs later, the Salt Lake Bees emerged victorious in a series-opening 8-6 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of a crowd of on Friday night at Smith’s Ballpark.
By Deseret News
July 27, 2018 10:36 p.m. MDT
Sports
Outfielder Adolis Garcia carries Memphis in 12-3 win over Bees
Garcia hit three-run home run, a grand slam, a three-run shot and a solo blast as part of a five home run night for the Memphis Redbirds.
By Trent Wood
July 26, 2018 10:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
Five-run second inning boosts Bees in 7-5 win over Redbirds
Powered by a five-run second inning, Salt Lake defeated Memphis 7-5 on Wednesday night at Smith’s Ballpark.
By Deseret News
July 26, 2018 1:04 a.m. MDT
Sports
Despite homers from Michael Hermosillo and Ben Revere, the Salt Lake Bees fall 6-4 in series finale
The Las Vegas 51’s plated at least a run in four consecutive innings, all the while holding Salt Lake scoreless in all but three. 51s starting pitcher Chris Flexen pitched seven innings, giving up just two runs on four hits.
By Trent Wood
July 19, 2018 10:45 p.m. MDT
Sports
Rengifo, Young Jr. power post-break Bees to third-straight win
The Salt Lake Bees put together one of their best offensive performances of the month in an 11-5 victory over the Las Vegas 51s on Wednesday night.
By Deseret News
July 18, 2018 10:52 p.m. MDT
Sports
Small-ball approach and strong pitching lifts Salt Lake Bees to 5-4 victory over Las Vegas 51s
Osmer Morales, Greg Mahle, Akeel Morris and Ryan Clark combined to pitch a strong nine innings for the Bees, with Mahle leading the way with three scoreless frames.
By Trent Wood
July 17, 2018 10:54 p.m. MDT
Sports
El Paso sweeps Bees, beats Salt Lake 15-6
Salt Lake lost its fifth straight game, losing 15-6 to El Paso in the final game before the All-Star break.
By Deseret News
July 8, 2018 4:54 p.m. MDT
Sports
Young Jr. has first multi-home run game since 2009, but Bees lose fourth straight
Eric Young Jr. had his first multi-homer game since 2009, but the Bees came up short in their fourth straight loss.
By Deseret News
July 7, 2018 10:22 p.m. MDT
Sports
Big seventh inning sinks Bees; Johnson named third base coach for Futures Game
El Paso put up six runs in the seventh inning to take control of the game and hand the Bees their third straight loss.
By Deseret News
July 6, 2018 11:26 p.m. MDT
Sports
Unearned runs doom Salt Lake Bees in 3-2 loss to El Paso
The Chihuahuas plated all three of their runs in the seventh inning thanks in part to Salt Lake miscues, and those runs were more than enough in a game that lacked offense.
By Trent Wood
July 5, 2018 11:04 p.m. MDT
Sports
There were fireworks, but Bees leave bases loaded in 11-inning loss to El Paso
The Bees left the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the 10th inning in a tie game, eventually losing to El Paso 11-10 in front of a sellout crowd at Smith’s Ballpark.
By Deseret News
July 4, 2018 11:24 p.m. MDT
Sports
Top Angels prospect Griffin Canning shines in Triple-A debut as Salt Lake Bees top Tacoma 6-3
Canning pitched four scoreless innings in his Triple-A debut, an effort which combined with the hitting of Eric Young Jr. and Rymer Liriano carried the Bees to victory.
By Trent Wood
June 21, 2018 11:22 p.m. MDT
Sports
Salt Lake Bees upended 11-8 in 10 innings as relief pitching falters against New Orleans
Bees relievers allowed the Baby Cakes to plate four runs in the final two innings, including three in the top of the 10th, blowing a one-run lead and the contest.
By Trent Wood
June 10, 2018 5:23 p.m. MDT
Sports
Bees toss first shutout of the season in 4-0 win over New Orleans
Led by a great performance from starting pitcher Felix Pena, Salt Lake turned in its first shutout of the season in a series-opening win over New Orleans.
By Deseret News
June 8, 2018 10:44 p.m. MDT
Sports
Round Rock rolls past Salt Lake Bees; Eric Young Jr. video goes viral
After a five-run second inning from Salt Lake, Round Rock scored eight unanswered runs to beat the Bees 10-5.
By Deseret News
June 5, 2018 10:39 p.m. MDT
Sports
Morning links: BYU’s Tanner Mangum, Matt Hadley return to Nebraska in nod to 2015 win while helping raise money
Over the weekend, both players had the chance to reminisce about the Cougars’ 33-28 victory over Nebraska in 2015 while also helping a good cause.
By Brandon Judd
June 4, 2018 8:57 a.m. MDT
