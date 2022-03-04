Mask mandate for planes, trains and buses set to expire March 18
K-9 Maya remembered Monday as a dog who not only loved her work, but loved the attention she received on a daily basis from the officers who were her “family.” On Feb. 17, she was shot during a chase with a 25-year-old suspect who was killed when police returned fire.
‘Circuit breaker’ program offers some relief to older home owners.
Few details yet in state plan for dealing with new coronavirus spikes
Councilman David Alvord’s now-deleted Facebook post shared by others on Twitter drew criticism from Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. Alvord said he strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the post was an effort to better understand the situation.
A team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center from Fort Rucker, Alabama, will conduct a safety investigation into Tuesday’s training accident also decide when the damaged helicopters can be recovered from the crash site in the Mineral Basin of Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Adam Durborow, 30, was ordered Wednesday to serve a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole after Sherry Black’s family described what they had lost and how hard it was for them, particularly during those 10 years before Durborow’s arrest.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox invites Utah businesses to help support Utah’s K-12 schools by providing work-based learning opportunities for students across the state during program’s launch.
Pamela Atkinson had no indoor plumbing in the London apartment where slept heel-to-head with her two sisters. Now, decades later, she says “it seems ludicrous” to be standing alongside Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, advocating for a tax campaign that bears her name
Michael Paul Pierson, 44, was one of four people convicted in the Jan. 27, 1997, shooting death of Donald Dobson, 21, in West Valley City. During his parole hearing, Pierson also talked about his “horrible decision” to join a gang about five years prior to the murder.
Under the new version of the bill, a transgender athlete would upload their birth certificate and select the sport they want to play. If the gender on their birth certificate does not match the sport they want to play, a commission with a doctor, sports physiologist, university level athletic trainer, coach and other experts would decide whether they can play on that team.
Officers were called to the Quality Inn Downtown, 616 S. 200 West, just before 6 a.m. Friday as part of a “welfare check investigation.” Investigators had received information from University of Utah police that a man had made threats to kill his girlfriend, according to a statement from Salt Lake police. At the hotel, police found a 19-year-old woman deceased in a room.
The new 85,000-square-foot, $35 million building is set to open in spring 2023.
State epidemiologist says tests may not fit in state’s post-pandemic plans.
According to a press release issued by northern California’s Marin County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the department’s Specialized Investigative Unit recently received information that Jaime Diaz Calderon, 46, was wanted in Salt Lake City and was possibly living in their county. The release does not say how police were tipped off to Calderon being in their county.
Tax credits for electric cars, free public transit among the proposals
In the past year, rent in some U.S. cities shot up, fueled in part by rising housing prices that forced potential homebuyers into the rental market, jacking up demand and leading to higher rates.
Dionysios Bouloubassis created the images for the dome in his studio and shipped them to Utah by UPS then has hand painted the background and details using scaffolding to reach the 70-foot-high dome.
HB234, sponsored Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, would have required all Utah public school teachers to post all learning materials and syllabi for each day of instruction for parents to review. The decision to scrap the bill comes after the bill prompted outcry in the education community.
Leticia Marie Herrera, 40, was arrested with assistance from West Jordan police and seven pieces of stolen luggage were recovered, according to a prepared statement from Salt Lake City police. Information about when all the bags were stolen was not immediately available. Police stated Thursday that detectives would be contacting the owners of the stolen luggage.
State breaks another record for hospitalizations as omicron surge continues
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Pet owners urged to stay vigilant after coyote was spotted carrying a cat in its mouth.
Will the loophole letting Salt Lake County require background checks for gun show sales survive the Legislature?
A Utah bill to close a loophole in state law that has allowed Salt Lake County to require vendors at gun shows to conduct background checks is again making its way through the Utah Legislature.
As she heads into the second half of the term, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall focused her 2022 State of the City address on issues like affordable housing and air quality took center stage as the city grows to population levels it has never experienced before.
Lake Mead, Lake Powell and the Great Salt Lake all hit record lows over the summer and into the fall — but unlike the two reservoirs, there is little framework for how Utah should respond to its shrinking saltwater lake.
Salt Lake City airport adds new airline service for the first time in 8 years. Here’s where they’re flying
Spirit Airlines will begin service to and from Salt Lake City International Airport beginning May 26, just ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Initial service will consist of two daily flights to Las Vegas, and daily flights to Los Angeles and Orlando.
The skyscraper, expected to top out near 450 feet in height, is slated to add over 350 luxury apartment units to downtown Salt Lake City by the time it’s completed in 2024.
After hours of heated public comment, Salt Lake County Councilman Dave Alvord on Tuesday successfully pressed the GOP-controlled County Council to take a vote in a special meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday. Here’s how the debate played out.
Utah ended 2021 with an average temperature of 50.7 degrees, the third-hottest on record
Mandate goes into effect shortly after midnight Saturday
Salt Lake City, Milwaukee, Nashville and Pittsburgh are in the running to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.
The event marking the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was called an effort to protect democracy and unite a nation divided.
Keith Squires replaces Marlon Lynch, who became the U.’s first chief safety officer in 2019. The position was created following the on-campus murder of student Lauren McCluskey as part of a number of public safety reforms.
Over the past 28 days, overall crime in the city was down 11.3% compared to the previous 28 days, said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, including an 18.4% drop in violent crime. The mayor called the improved crime numbers “very good news.”
The organizations’ combined resources will be used to create awareness about how to recognize and combat sexual violence and exploitation.
Neva, a 5-year-old female polar bear from the Maryland Zoo was sent to Utah’s Hogle Zoo on recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for polar bears.
District officials say they’ve been dealing with a school bus driver shortage all year, just like other school districts all over the country. Spokeswoman Sandy Reisgraf says 18 drivers didn’t show up for work Monday for multiple reasons, and it caused a massive delay.
A city ‘forged by fire’: Halfway through her term, Salt Lake City mayor reflects on the highs and lows so far
Two years in. Two more to go. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall sat with the Deseret News near the halfway mark of her first term as mayor. From COVID-19 and how Salt Lake City residents have responded amid the pandemic, to the stubborn challenge of homelessness, here’s what she had to say.
Could COVID-19, staffing problems mean holiday trash collection delays? What is happening in some Utah cities
Is your Utah neighborhood about to get trashy? A national organization representing waste haulers warns of potential labor shortages and alterations in pickup times due to COVID-19 and lack of haulers. Read how Utah cities are dealing.
Virus-induced staff shortages, coupled with winter weather, resulted in a tough stretch of days for both airlines and travelers during what is the busiest week of the year. Here’s why airline experts say the CDC’s new five-day quarantine guidance will help.
Atonio Sivatia, 22, was lying on the ground on Redwood Road when a car went around a stopped police vehicle and directly ran over him. Sivatia was caught underneath the car and dragged about 15 feet before the car came to a stop on top of his head.
Monday’s alert was the first time that the Wasatch Front had ever received such a warning because it is “a relatively new type of warning for the western United States,” the National Weather Service tweeted early Tuesday morning.
Over 550 Afghans now call Utah home. But even now they still have plenty of red tape to navigate. Here’s how Utah is using a $1 million fund to fill the gaps.
An aging pipe broke and caused a large sinkhole in West Valley City, Utah. It filled with water and grew to about 20-25 feet wide and 10-12 feet deep.