Shandy Wykoff rides a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train.
Utah
Why you still have to wear a mask on public transportation — at least for now
Mask mandate for planes, trains and buses set to expire March 18
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 4, 2022 4:42 p.m. MST
Gordan McChesney a flag as he, his wife, Janise McChesney, and their dog, Elphaba, gather at Veterans Memorial Park.
Utah
Utahns honor police K9 killed in the line of duty
K-9 Maya remembered Monday as a dog who not only loved her work, but loved the attention she received on a daily basis from the officers who were her “family.” On Feb. 17, she was shot during a chase with a 25-year-old suspect who was killed when police returned fire.
By Pat Reavy
Feb 28, 2022 5:35 p.m. MST
Dr. Angela Dunn discusses schoolchildren and masks as Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson listens on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Utah
Salt Lake County unveils new COVID-19 prevention guidelines
By Carter Williams
Feb 28, 2022 5:22 p.m. MST
Cheryl Johnson in the backyard of her South Salt Lake home.
The West
Many are being forced to be house rich, cash poor to cope with rising home values
‘Circuit breaker’ program offers some relief to older home owners.
By Zakary Sonntag
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Registered nurse Paula Moffitt collects a COVID-19 nasal swab from Nathan Graham at the University of Utah.
Utah
What happens if there’s another COVID-19 surge in Utah?
Few details yet in state plan for dealing with new coronavirus spikes
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 24, 2022 4:40 p.m. MST
Salt Lake County Councilman David Alvord takes the oath of office at the Salt Lake County Government Center in 2021.
Utah
Salt Lake County councilman asks why U.S. should care about Russia invading Ukraine
Councilman David Alvord’s now-deleted Facebook post shared by others on Twitter drew criticism from Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. Alvord said he strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the post was an effort to better understand the situation.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 24, 2022 3:54 p.m. MST
Two Utah National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters are pictured at Snowbird Ski Resort after a “training accident.”
Utah
Black Hawk crash site in Mineral Basin secured until helicopters can be removed
A team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center from Fort Rucker, Alabama, will conduct a safety investigation into Tuesday’s training accident also decide when the damaged helicopters can be recovered from the crash site in the Mineral Basin of Little Cottonwood Canyon.
By Ladd Egan
Feb 24, 2022 1:22 p.m. MST
Adam Durborow, left, and Sherry Black, right.
Utah
Man who murdered Sherry Black sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole
Adam Durborow, 30, was ordered Wednesday to serve a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole after Sherry Black’s family described what they had lost and how hard it was for them, particularly during those 10 years before Durborow’s arrest.
By Emily Ashcraft
Feb 23, 2022 3:48 p.m. MST
merlin_2910040.jpg
Utah
Adopt-a-school program to provide work-based learning for Utah students
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox invites Utah businesses to help support Utah’s K-12 schools by providing work-based learning opportunities for students across the state during program’s launch.
By Logan Stefanich
Feb 23, 2022 2:33 p.m. MST
merlin_2908476.jpg
Utah
‘We all feel blessed’: How the Pamela Atkinson homeless fund improves lives in Utah
Pamela Atkinson had no indoor plumbing in the London apartment where slept heel-to-head with her two sisters. Now, decades later, she says “it seems ludicrous” to be standing alongside Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, advocating for a tax campaign that bears her name
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 15, 2022 5:10 p.m. MST
Razor wire and fencing at the Utah State Prison is pictured on Monday, Sept 14, 2020.
Utah
‘I had to forgive myself': Utahn granted parole 25 years after killing
Michael Paul Pierson, 44, was one of four people convicted in the Jan. 27, 1997, shooting death of Donald Dobson, 21, in West Valley City. During his parole hearing, Pierson also talked about his “horrible decision” to join a gang about five years prior to the murder.
By Pat Reavy
Feb 14, 2022 11:58 a.m. MST
merlin_2908324.jpg
Utah
The debate about transgender kids sports is back before Utah lawmakers. Here’s the latest bill
Under the new version of the bill, a transgender athlete would upload their birth certificate and select the sport they want to play. If the gender on their birth certificate does not match the sport they want to play, a commission with a doctor, sports physiologist, university level athletic trainer, coach and other experts would decide whether they can play on that team.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 14, 2022 11:53 a.m. MST
A Salt Lake police vehicle is pictured at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City in 2019.
Utah
University of Utah student killed girlfriend in alleged suicide pact, police say
Officers were called to the Quality Inn Downtown, 616 S. 200 West, just before 6 a.m. Friday as part of a “welfare check investigation.” Investigators had received information from University of Utah police that a man had made threats to kill his girlfriend, according to a statement from Salt Lake police. At the hotel, police found a 19-year-old woman deceased in a room.
By Pat Reavy
Feb 11, 2022 6:20 p.m. MST
Tyson Woodcox, left, and Jovani Orellana, of J &amp; M Steel, move away as the final beam is raised at the new Murray City Hall.
Utah
Murray City Hall one step closer to completion
The new 85,000-square-foot, $35 million building is set to open in spring 2023.
By Deseret News Photographers
Feb 11, 2022 4:25 p.m. MST
Emilia Lewis, 17, gets a COVID-19 test at the Cannon Health Building in Salt Lake City on Dec. 15, 2021.
Utah
Why rapid tests for COVID-19 may not return to state testing sites in Utah
State epidemiologist says tests may not fit in state’s post-pandemic plans.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 7, 2022 6:01 p.m. MST
People walk through downtown Salt Lake City, with the Walker Center tower lit up in the background
Utah
Salt Lake City’s iconic Walker Center tower shines again, but what do its new colors mean?
By Carter Williams
Feb 5, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A man who has had a warrant out for his arrest for nearly 25 years in Salt Lake City has been arrested in California.
Utah
Man arrested nearly 25 years after kidnap, assault in Salt Lake City
According to a press release issued by northern California’s Marin County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the department’s Specialized Investigative Unit recently received information that Jaime Diaz Calderon, 46, was wanted in Salt Lake City and was possibly living in their county. The release does not say how police were tipped off to Calderon being in their county.
By Pat Reavy
Feb 4, 2022 5:46 p.m. MST
Thick haze shrouds the Capitol and downtown Salt Lake City.
Utah
How Utah lawmakers propose to fight dirty air
Tax credits for electric cars, free public transit among the proposals
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 3, 2022 4:40 p.m. MST
merlin_2877204.jpg
Utah
As rent spikes by 35% in some cities, here’s how Utah compares to the rest of the U.S.
In the past year, rent in some U.S. cities shot up, fueled in part by rising housing prices that forced potential homebuyers into the rental market, jacking up demand and leading to higher rates.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 31, 2022 5:47 p.m. MST
Iconographer Dionysios Bouloubassis paints the dome of the Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Holladay.
Utah
Photo of the day: Iconographer paints Greek Orthodox church’s dome
Dionysios Bouloubassis created the images for the dome in his studio and shipped them to Utah by UPS then has hand painted the background and details using scaffolding to reach the 70-foot-high dome.
By Deseret News Photographers
Jan 30, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, speaks during the Utah legislative session at the Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Utah lawmaker scraps controversial school curriculum ‘transparency’ bill amid pushback
HB234, sponsored Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, would have required all Utah public school teachers to post all learning materials and syllabi for each day of instruction for parents to review. The decision to scrap the bill comes after the bill prompted outcry in the education community.
By Ashley Imlay
Jan 28, 2022 2:02 p.m. MST
Seven piece of luggage stolen from the Salt Lake City International Airport were recovered by police on Wednesday.
Utah
Woman accused of stealing luggage from Salt Lake airport
Leticia Marie Herrera, 40, was arrested with assistance from West Jordan police and seven pieces of stolen luggage were recovered, according to a prepared statement from Salt Lake City police. Information about when all the bags were stolen was not immediately available. Police stated Thursday that detectives would be contacting the owners of the stolen luggage.
By Pat Reavy
Jan 28, 2022 10:42 a.m. MST
Medical staff treat a patient inside&nbsp;Intermountain Healthcare’s Utah Valley Hospital’s&nbsp;COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Utah
Why this Utah doctor says rampant COVID-19 is a pandemic of ‘personal moral character’
State breaks another record for hospitalizations as omicron surge continues
By Lisa Riley Roche
Jan 27, 2022 5:10 p.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
A coyote was spotted in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City
Utah
Coyote spotted in Sugar House raises concerns about neighborhood pets
Pet owners urged to stay vigilant after coyote was spotted carrying a cat in its mouth.
By Lauren Steinbrecher
Jan 26, 2022 4:13 p.m. MST
Guns for sale are pictured during the Rocky Mountain Gun Show at the South Towne Expo Center in Sandy on Jan. 3, 2015.
Utah
Will the loophole letting Salt Lake County require background checks for gun show sales survive the Legislature?
A Utah bill to close a loophole in state law that has allowed Salt Lake County to require vendors at gun shows to conduct background checks is again making its way through the Utah Legislature.
By Katie McKellar
Jan 26, 2022 10:36 a.m. MST
28612970.jpg
Utah
Salt Lake City mayor focuses on affordable housing, air quality in State of the City address
As she heads into the second half of the term, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall focused her 2022 State of the City address on issues like affordable housing and air quality took center stage as the city grows to population levels it has never experienced before.
By Carter Williams
Jan 25, 2022 10:51 p.m. MST
Low water levels are pictured in the Great Salt Lake near Tooele County.
Utah
The proposed plan to save the Great Salt Lake from drought
Lake Mead, Lake Powell and the Great Salt Lake all hit record lows over the summer and into the fall — but unlike the two reservoirs, there is little framework for how Utah should respond to its shrinking saltwater lake.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 25, 2022 6:11 p.m. MST
merlin_2905040.jpg
Utah
Salt Lake City airport adds new airline service for the first time in 8 years. Here’s where they’re flying
Spirit Airlines will begin service to and from Salt Lake City International Airport beginning May 26, just ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Initial service will consist of two daily flights to Las Vegas, and daily flights to Los Angeles and Orlando.
By Carter Williams
Jan 25, 2022 2:46 p.m. MST
28594748.jpeg
Utah
‘Salt Lake City is in ascension': Ground breaks on what will soon be Utah’s tallest building
The skyscraper, expected to top out near 450 feet in height, is slated to add over 350 luxury apartment units to downtown Salt Lake City by the time it’s completed in 2024.
By Carter Williams
Jan 12, 2022 7:15 p.m. MST
Matt Mills, Savannah Mills, Jenn Mills and Greg Mills wear masks while walking through downtown Salt Lake City.
Utah
Will Salt Lake County Council overturn COVID-19 mask mandate?
After hours of heated public comment, Salt Lake County Councilman Dave Alvord on Tuesday successfully pressed the GOP-controlled County Council to take a vote in a special meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday. Here’s how the debate played out.
By Katie McKellar
Jan 12, 2022 1:37 p.m. MST
Kika Chelaru holds Bowie Walker as she tests out the water in the splash pad at Liberty Park during heat wave.
Utah
How hot was Utah in 2021? New climate report has answers
Utah ended 2021 with an average temperature of 50.7 degrees, the third-hottest on record
By Carter Williams
Jan 11, 2022 1:58 p.m. MST
SLC_Facility_Open_KM_10514x.jpg
Utah
‘A spot to sleep tonight': Winter overflow shelter opens amid struggles
By Ashley Fredde
Jan 11, 2022 12:48 p.m. MST
Josh Bird, Leslie Mancilla, Kaiden Smolka and Kingston Pedokie wear masks in their third grade class at Nibley Park School.
Utah
Salt Lake County school districts informing parents of mask mandate
Mandate goes into effect shortly after midnight Saturday
By Marjorie Cortez
Jan 7, 2022 3:51 p.m. MST
President Donald J. Trump waves to the assembled crowd as he and Senators Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee arrive in Salt Lake City.
Politics
Could a red state get the 2024 GOP National Convention?
Salt Lake City, Milwaukee, Nashville and Pittsburgh are in the running to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.
By Dennis Romboy
Jan 7, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Participants display signs during a vigil held on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Salt Lake City.
Utah
‘We cannot abandon the ideals of freedom': Vigil held in Utah 1 year after Jan. 6 Capitol attack
The event marking the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was called an effort to protect democracy and unite a nation divided.
By Arianne Brown
Jan 7, 2022 11:48 a.m. MST
Keith Squires was named Wednesday as the University of Utah’s new chief safety officer.
Utah
University of Utah picks ex-public safety commissioner to head up campus security
Keith Squires replaces Marlon Lynch, who became the U.’s first chief safety officer in 2019. The position was created following the on-campus murder of student Lauren McCluskey as part of a number of public safety reforms.
By Pat Reavy
Jan 6, 2022 9:58 a.m. MST
Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown discusses crime statistics and response times during a press conference on Jan. 5, 2022.
Utah
Overall crime trends heading in right direction, but weapons still a problem, Salt Lake leaders say
Over the past 28 days, overall crime in the city was down 11.3% compared to the previous 28 days, said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, including an 18.4% drop in violent crime. The mayor called the improved crime numbers “very good news.”
By Pat Reavy
Jan 5, 2022 7:04 p.m. MST
Elizabeth Smart speaks with Sam and Kacie Malouf.
Utah
Elizabeth Smart’s Foundation joins Malouf to combat sexual violence, child exploitation
The organizations’ combined resources will be used to create awareness about how to recognize and combat sexual violence and exploitation.
By Logan Stefanich
Jan 5, 2022 5:58 p.m. MST
merlin_2902165.jpg
Utah
Photo of the day: New polar bear at Utah’s Hogle Zoo checks out her digs
Neva, a 5-year-old female polar bear from the Maryland Zoo was sent to Utah’s Hogle Zoo on recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for polar bears.
By Deseret News Photographers
Jan 4, 2022 4:28 p.m. MST
A Jordan School District bus runs through the wash after dropping off students on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012, in West Jordan.
Utah
18 bus drivers didn’t show up for work, delaying kids’ trips to school in Jordan district
District officials say they’ve been dealing with a school bus driver shortage all year, just like other school districts all over the country. Spokeswoman Sandy Reisgraf says 18 drivers didn’t show up for work Monday for multiple reasons, and it caused a massive delay.
By Paul Nelson
Jan 4, 2022 10:33 a.m. MST
Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall talks with second graders at North Star Elementary School.
Utah
A city ‘forged by fire’: Halfway through her term, Salt Lake City mayor reflects on the highs and lows so far
Two years in. Two more to go. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall sat with the Deseret News near the halfway mark of her first term as mayor. From COVID-19 and how Salt Lake City residents have responded amid the pandemic, to the stubborn challenge of homelessness, here’s what she had to say.
By Katie McKellar
Jan 3, 2022 9 p.m. MST
merlin_2901541.jpg
Utah
Could COVID-19, staffing problems mean holiday trash collection delays? What is happening in some Utah cities
Is your Utah neighborhood about to get trashy? A national organization representing waste haulers warns of potential labor shortages and alterations in pickup times due to COVID-19 and lack of haulers. Read how Utah cities are dealing.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Dec 29, 2021 10:08 p.m. MST
Travelers ride an escalator past “The Falls,” an art installation by Gordon Huether, at Salt Lake&nbsp;City&nbsp;International Airport.
Utah
When will flight cancellation chaos end? Here’s why new CDC quarantine guidance may help
Virus-induced staff shortages, coupled with winter weather, resulted in a tough stretch of days for both airlines and travelers during what is the busiest week of the year. Here’s why airline experts say the CDC’s new five-day quarantine guidance will help.
By Kyle Dunphey
Dec 29, 2021 1:18 p.m. MST
Lawyer Robert B. Sykes shows a recent photograph of Atonio Sivatia, taken in the hospital, during a press conference.
Utah
This Utah man was run over after being tased by police. Now he’s suing
Atonio Sivatia, 22, was lying on the ground on Redwood Road when a car went around a stopped police vehicle and directly ran over him. Sivatia was caught underneath the car and dragged about 15 feet before the car came to a stop on top of his head.
By Pat Reavy
Dec 28, 2021 7:50 p.m. MST
A Utah Transit Authority TRAX rail car’s light shines through a snow squall in downtown Salt Lake City early Monday evening.
Utah
What’s a snow squall? This storm produced a new type of warning for Utah
Monday’s alert was the first time that the Wasatch Front had ever received such a warning because it is “a relatively new type of warning for the western United States,” the National Weather Service tweeted early Tuesday morning.
By Carter Williams
Dec 28, 2021 12:08 p.m. MST
Gov. Spencer Cox meets with Deseret News editorial board.
Utah
After chaotic escape from Kabul, Afghan refugees still need aid. Here’s how Utah is helping
Over 550 Afghans now call Utah home. But even now they still have plenty of red tape to navigate. Here’s how Utah is using a $1 million fund to fill the gaps.
By Kyle Dunphey
Dec 21, 2021 7:59 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2021_12_21_at_10.16.26_AM.png
Utah
Sinkhole swallows huge chunk of street in this Utah city
An aging pipe broke and caused a large sinkhole in West Valley City, Utah. It filled with water and grew to about 20-25 feet wide and 10-12 feet deep.
By Lauren Steinbrecher
Dec 21, 2021 10:21 a.m. MST
